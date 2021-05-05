AEW Dark Results 5/4/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (28-7) Ricky Starks & (17-11) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-6) Brick Aldridge & (0-6) Aaron Frye

Ricky Starks watched the match from the stage. Will Hobbs drops Brick Aldridge with a Body Block before the bell rings. Frye applies The Sleeper Hold. Hobbs dumps Frye back first on the canvas. Hobbs with a forearm smash. Hobbs whips Frye across the ring. Hobbs with a leaping shoulder tackle. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-7) Ricky Starks & (18-11) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Second Match: (11-7) Leyla Hirsch vs. (20-9) Diamante

Quick shoving contest. Standing Switch Exchange, Diamante with a waist lock takedown. Diamante applies a front face lock. Hirsch breaks the grip. Diamante with a single leg takedown. Hirsch scores the ankle pick. Hirsch applies a waist lock. Diamante decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Diamante drops Hirsch with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Diamante follows that with a short-arm clothesline. Hirsch goes for The Gory Bomb, but Diamante lands back on her feet. Hirsch with Two German Suplex’s. Hirsch delivers The Shining Wizard. Hirsch with The ShotGun Meteora. Hirsch with a Rebound Dropkick. Hirsch connects with The Pop Up Back Drop Driver for a two count. Hirsch argues with the referee. Palm Strike Exchange. Hirsch with a judo takedown. Hirsch makes Diamante tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (12-7) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Third Match: (12-16) Brian Pillman Jr. & (14-20) Griff Garrison vs. (0-2) Adrian Alanis & (0-2) Liam Gray

Alanis and Gray attacks The Varisty Blonds before the bell rings. Gray repeatedly stomps on Garrison’s chest. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s. Stereo Leaping Shoulder Tackles. Garrison chest bumps Pillman. Pillman kicks Alanis in the gut. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman rolls Alanis back into the ring. Garrison whips Alanis across the ring. Garrison drops Alanis with The Big Boot. Garrison applies a wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Pillman applies a side headlock. Alanis whips Pillman across the ring. Gray kicks Pillman in the back. Pillman knocks Gray off the ring apron. Alanis dumps Pillman face first on the top rope. Alanis hits The SlingBlade BackBreaker.

Chop Exchange. Alanis rocks Pillman with a forearm smash. Alanis tags in Gray. Diving Back Elbow Party. Alanis with The Uranage BackBreaker. Gray with a Leaping NeckBreaker across the right knee of Alanis for a two count. Gray drives his knee into Pillman’s back. Gray applies The Cobra Clutch. Pillman uses his feet to create separation. Garrison and Alanis are tagged in. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Alanis. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison Powerslams Alanis for a two count. Garrison side steps Gray into Alanis. Pillman dumps Gray out of the ring. Pillman wipes out Gray with The Twisting Crossbody Block off the apron. Alanis goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Garrison holds onto the ropes. Varisty Blonds connects with their Rolling Elbow/SpringBoard Clothesline Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-16) Brian Pillman Jr & (15-20) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (26-17) Christopher Daniels & (43-22) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-11) Jake St. Patrick & (0-2) Spencer Slade

Frankie Kazarian and Jake St. Patrick will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a fireman’s carry takeover. Kazarian applies a top wrist lock. Patrick transitions into a hammerlock. Kazarian regains wrist control. Kazarian with a back heel trip. Kazarian applies a hammerlock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with The La Magsitral for a two count. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian with a chop/forearm combination. Kazarian tags in Daniels. Belly to Back Suplex/Diving Clothesline Combination. Daniels slams Patrick’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daniels with a knife edge chop.

Daniels with the irish whip. Patrick side steps Daniels into the turnbuckles. Patrick drives Daniels back first into the turnbuckles. Slade tags himself in. Patrick uppercuts Daniels. Slade with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Slade with The Corner Spear. Slade sends Daniels to the corner. Daniels kicks Slade in the face. Daniels drops Slade with The STO. Daniels tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a chop/forearm combination. Slade reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian follows that with The Guillotine Leg Drop to Patrick. Kazarian tags in Daniels. SCU hits The Double Crucifix Bomb for a two count. SCU wipes out Patrick with The Celebrity Rehab. SCU connects with The Best Meltzer Ever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-17) Christopher Daniels & (44-22) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (24-9) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Megan Bayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole with a waist lock go-behind. Swole sends Bayne into the ropes. Bayne drops Swole with a shoulder tackle. Swole drops down on the canvas. Misfired Clotheslines. Swole goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bayne holds onto the ropes. Swole talks smack to Bayne. Swole with a running back elbow smash. Swole repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bayne. Swole punches Bayne in the back. Swole goes for a Slingshot Clothesline, but Bayne counters with a knee lift for a one count. Bayne applies The Bear Hug. Swole nails Bayne with The Bell Clap.

Bayne goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Swole counters with a side headlock takeover. Swole with a running uppercut. Bayne launches Swole over the top rope. Swole rocks Bayne with a forearm smash. Swole hits The Slingshot Cutter. Swole starts running the ropes. Swole kicks Bayne in the chest. Bayne drops Swole with The Big Boot. Bayne poses for the crowd. Bayne hooks both legs for a two count. Swole with a chop/forearm combination. Bayne avoids The Leg Sweep. Swole with The RoundHouse Kick. Swole denies The Back Body Drop. Swole makes Bayne tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: (25-9) Big Swole via Submission

Sixth Match: (25-26) Joey Janela & (21-25) Sonny Kiss vs. (0-1) Kit Sackett & Justin Law

Joey Janela and Justin Law will start things off. Janela with a series of running clotheslines. Janela clotheslines Law over the top rope. Janela rolls Law back into the ring. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela makes Law tag out to Sackett. Janela ducks a clothesline from Sackett. Janela clotheslines Sackett over the top rope. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela rolls Sackett back into the ring. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss uppercuts Sackett. Following a snap mare takeover, Kiss with a roll through basement dropkick. Sackett fires back with southpaw haymakers. Sackett HeadButts Kiss. Sackett applies a wrist lock. Sackett tags in Law. Law inadvertently drops Sackett with the flying double axe handle strike. Kiss tags in Janela. Kiss with a RoundHouse Kick. Janela with The Release German Suplex. Janela SuperKicks Law. Janela whips Law into Sackett. Janela delivers another SuperKick. Janela tags in Kiss. Janela and Kiss connects with their Reverse DDT/Split Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-26) Joey Janela & (22-25) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (10-20) Kilynn King vs. (0-0) Julia Hart

Hart is playing mind games with King. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King brings Hart down to the mat. King applies a side headlock. Hart with heavy bodyshots. Hart backs King into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hart kicks King in the gut. King reverses out of the irish whip from Hart. King drops down on the canvas. Hart ducks a clothesline from King. King with a running shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. King with The Counter Hip Toss. King with two deep arm-drags. King bodyslams Hart for a two count. Hart with heavy bodyshots. King denies The Small Package.

King kicks Hart in the face for a two count. King with the irish whip. Hart side steps King into the turnbuckles. Hart repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Hart with a Handspring Corner Clothesline. Hart tells King to stay down. Hart hits The Split for a two count. King with a chop/forearm combination. King whips Hart across the ring. King denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover,. King dumps Hart face first on the top rope. King with two clotheslines. King with The RoundHouse Kick. King delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. King dives over Hart. King with The Release German Suplex. King connects with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-20) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Eight Match: (18-9-1) PAC w/The Lucha Brothers vs. (7-26) Serpentico w/Luther

Serpentico dropkicks Pac into the turnbuckles before the bell rings. Serpentico lands The Suicide Dive. Serpentico rolls Pac back into the ring. Serpentico dives over Pac. Pac hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Pac repeatedly stomps on Serpentico’s chest. Pac is choking Serpentico with his boot. The referee admonishes Pac. Pac with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Pac with a running elbow smash. Pac toys around with Serpentico. Pac with The Spinning Back Kick. Pac connects with The Tombstone PileDriver. Pac makes Serpentico tap out to The Brutalizer.

Winner: (19-9-1) PAC via Submission

Ninth Match: (13-5) The Bunny vs. (0-5) Leila Grey

Bunny is playing mind games with Grey. Bunny pie faces Grey. Bunny starts laughing at Grey. Bunny kicks Grey in the gut. Bunny pulls Grey down to the mat. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Grey’s chest. Bunny with forearm shivers. Bunny with a blistering chop. Bunny follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bunny argues with the referee. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Grey with a basement dropkick. Bunny drives Grey face first into the middle rope. Bunny with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Bunny uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Bunny skips around the ring. Bunny repeatedly stomps on Grey’s back. Bunny continues to dish out Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bunny drops Grey with The Running Knee Lift. Bunny talks smack to Grey. Grey rolls Bunny over for a two count. Bunny SuperKicks Grey. Bunny connects with Down The Rabbit Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-5) The Bunny via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (13-3) The Acclaimed vs. (0-9) David Ali & (0-17) Vary Morales

Anthony Bowens and Vary Morales will start things off. Bowens swats away a dropkick from Morales. Bowens with a back elbow smash. Bowens unloads three knife edge chops. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. Caster with an elbow drop. Bowens with a basement dropkick. Morales kicks Caster in the face. Morales side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Morales with a Slingshot Dropkick. Morales tags in Ali. Caster kicks Ali in the gut. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster applies a wrist lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowens whips Ali into the turnbuckles. Bowens talks smack to Ali. Bowens whips Ali across the ring. Ali ducks under two clotheslines from Bowens. Ali with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Ali tags in Morales. Bowens clotheslines Morales. Bowens knocks Ali off the ring apron. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Acclaim To Fame to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-3) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (37-14) Scorpio Sky & (8-1) Ethan Page vs. (0-7) The Hughes Brothers

Scorpio Sky and Terrance Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Terrance backs Sky into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Page attacks Terrance from behind. Sky knocks Terrell off the ring apron. Sky tees off on Terrance. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky stomps on Terrance’s face. Sky tags in Page. Page kicks Terrance in the back. Page slams Terrance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page is throwing haymakers at Terrance. Page tags in Sky. Page is choking Terrance with his boot. Sky with a gut punch. Sky uppercuts Terrance for a two count.

Sky with a straight right hand. Terrance is displaying his fighting spirit. The referee is trying to get Terrell out of the ring. Sky applies a waist lock. Terrance decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Terrance tags in Terrell. Terrell with two clotheslines. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Sky. Terrell with a Belly to Back Suplex. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Page. Terrell clotheslines Page. Terrell Powerslams Sky for a two count. Terrell whips Sky across the ring. Sky uses Page for leverage. Sky kicks Terrell in the face. Sky tags in Page. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page knocks Terrance off the apron. Page with The Knee Crusher. Page tags in Sky. Sky makes Terrell tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: (38-14) Scorpio Sky & (9-1) Ethan Page via Submission

Twelfth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds vs. (0-0) Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Reynolds whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth drops Reynolds with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth immediately starts gloating. Reynolds drops down on the canvas. Reynolds leapfrogs over Nemeth. Reynolds dropkicks Nemeth. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Drake and Bononi attacks Reynolds from behind. Nemeth with the fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth hyperextend the left shoulder of Reynolds. Reynolds slaps Nemeth in the chest. Nemeth punches Reynolds in the back. Nemeth applies a front face lock. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake bodyslams Reynolds. Falling HeadButt/Fist Drop Combination for a one count. Drake with forearm shivers. Drake blasts Reynolds with a knife edge chop. Drake kicks Reynolds in the gut. Drake slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake tags in Bononi.

Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Drake whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Drake. Bononi clotheslines Reynolds. Bononi punches Reynolds in the back. Bononi with the irish whip. Bononi with The Back Body Drop. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Bononi rocks Reynolds with a forearm smash. Bononi stands on the right hand of Reynolds. Reynolds decks Bononi with a JawBreaker. Bononi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bononi drags Reynolds to the corner. Drake tags himself in. Drake takes a swipe at Evil Uno. Bononi with The Fallaway Slam. Drake with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Drake sends Reynolds to the corner. Drake puts Reynolds on the top turnbuckle. Reynolds with three sharp elbow strikes. Reynolds kicks Drake in the face. Reynolds creates distance with The MoonSault Press. Grayson and Nemeth are tagged in.

Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson kicks Bononi off the apron. Grayson ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Grayson with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Grayson with The Uranage Slam to Drake. Grayson follows that with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri to Bononi. Uno tags himself in. Grayson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Uno drops Drake with The Big Boot. Uno with The Swanton Bomb. Uno hits The Flatliner for a two count. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake unloads two knife edge chops. Uno blocks a boot from Drake. Uno sends Drake face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Drake’s fingers. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with The Ripcord Rolling Elbow. SpringBoard Clothesline/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Bononi with a double clothesline. Bononi kicks Reynolds in the face. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Reynolds denies The Rude Awakening. Reynolds shoves Nemeth into Bononi. Reynolds rolls Nemeth over for a two count. Reynolds with The Big Boot. Simultaneous tag to Grayson. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Grayson gets distracted by Peter Avalon. Avalon falls into Bononi’s arms. Dark Order connects with The Fatality to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (3-17) Danny Limelight vs. (9-9) Dante Martin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Limelight backs Dante into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Limelight pats Dante in the chest. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Limelight applies a waist lock. Dante grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight applies a side headlock. Dante whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Limelight. Limelight goes for The Ripcord Lariat, but Dante counters with a deep arm-drag. Dante with a single leg dropkick. Dante goes for The Double Knee GutBuster, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight whips Dante across the ring. Dropkick Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Dante kicks Limelight in the face. Dante sweeps out the legs of Limelight. Dante dropkicks Limelight to the floor. Limelight wants Dante to shake his hand. Limelight slaps Dante in the face.

Limelight whips Dante across the ring. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover. Dante with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls Limelight back into the ring. Limelight trips Dante in mid-air. Limelight with The Running Boot for a one count. Limelight with a forearm smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Limelight with a knife edge chop. Limelight whips Dante across the ring. Limelight scores the elbow knockdown. Limelight is mauling Dante in the corner. Limelight with clubbing corner clotheslines. Limelight drops Dante with The Ripcord Short-Arm Clothesline for a two count. Limelight applies the cravate. Dante rolls Limelight over for a two count. Limelight kicks Dante in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Dante in the back. Limelight starts gloating in the corner. Limelight slams Dante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Limelight with forearm shivers.

Dante kicks Limelight in the face. Dante decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Dante scores the forearm knockdown. Dante dropkicks Limelight. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover. Limelight launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante drops Limelight with The Quebrada for a two count. Limelight nails Dante with The Pump Kick. Limelight with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s. Limelight with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Limelight goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Dante gets his knees up in the air. Dante goes for The 450 Splash, but Limelight ducks out of the way. Limelight applies The Triangle Choke. Dante rolls Limelight over for a two count. Limelight with an Inside Out Lariat. Limelight and Dante are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Limelight decks Dante with a back elbow smash. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Dante connects with The Double Knee GutBuster. Dante plants Limelight with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (21-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (11-18) Luther w/Serpentico

Archer throws Serpentico into Luther before the bell rings. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer slams Luther’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer with clubbing blows to Luther’s back. Serpentico trips Archer from the outside. Serpentico begs for mercy. Luther attacks Archer from behind. Luther with clubbing blows to Archer’s back. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther and Archer are brawling around the ringside area. Serpentico runs away from Archer. Luther is putting the boots to Archer’s midsection.

Luther with a running forearm smash. Archer with a Vertical Suplex. Archer decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Archer drops Luther with a shoulder tackle. Archer kicks Luther in the gut. Archer with a knee smash. Archer with a running clothesline for a two count. Fuego Del Sol pulls Serpentico off the ring apron. Del Sol starts brawling with Serpentico. Archer with a series of running elbow smashes. Archer puts Luther on the top turnbuckle. Luther denies The Blackout. Luther with a drop toe hold into the top rope. Luther with a knee lift. Archer negates The PowerBomb. Archer connects with The Ripcord Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-6) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 255 of The Hoots Podcast