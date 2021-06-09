AEW Dark Results 6/8/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (24-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Zicky Dice

Archer viciously attacks Dice before the bell rings. Dice side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Dice throws dozens of hand sanitizer pockets at Archer. Archer clotheslines Dice. Archer with two short-arm clotheslines. Archer slams Dice’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer slings Dice across the ring. Dice unloads two overhand chops. Archer answers with a straight right hand. Archer with forearm shivers. Archer Chokeslams Dice. Archer sends Dice to the corner. Archer puts Dice on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Dice in the chest. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (12-2) Abadon vs. (0-2) Willow Nightingale

Nightingale wants Abadon to shake her hand. Abadon screams at Nightingale. Abadon with a Lou Thez Press. Abadon starts rag dolling Nightingale. Abadon taunts the referee. Abadon tugs on Nightingale’s hair. Nightingale with heavy bodyshots. Double Hair Biel. Nightingale retreats to the corner. Nightingale with forearm shivers. Abadon uppercuts Nightingale. Abadon with clubbing shoulder blocks. Abadon with a Hair Biel Throw. Nightingale sends Abadon face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nightingale with The Running Cannonball Strike. Abadon sits up. Nightingale with a single leg takedown. Nightingale grapevines the legs of Abadon. Nightingale applies a Modified STF. Abadon starts biting Nightingale’s left wrist. Abadon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Abadon with a ShotGun Meteora. Abadon follows that with a Low Crossbody Block for a two count. Abadon connects with The Leg Assisted DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (6-9) Cezar Bononi w/The Wingmen vs. (0-0) Cyrus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bononi applies a side headlock. Cyrus whips Bononi across the ring. Bononi runs into Cyrus. Strong lockup. Cyrus applies a side headlock. Bononi whips Cyrus across the ring. Cyrus runs into Bononi. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Cyrus answers with a Running Avalanche. Bononi regroups on the outside. Cyrus shrugs off The Running Crossbody Block from Ryan Nemeth. Bononi with forearm shivers. Bononi hammers down on the back of Cyrus neck. Cyrus slams Bononi’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bononi kicks Cyrus in the face. Bononi with a stiff clothesline. Lariat Exchange.

Cyrus drives his knee into the midsection of Bononi. Cyrus goes for a Powerslam, but Bononi lands back on his feet. Bononi sends Cyrus into the ropes. Bononi goes for a Bodyslam, but Cyrus lands back on his feet. Cyrus launches Bononi over the top rope. Bononi with The Axe Kick. Bononi with a Diving Crossbody Block. Bononi with a sharp knee strike. Bononi is trying to wear down Cyrus with forearms. Bononi repeatedly kicks Cyrus in the face. Bononi hammers down on the back of Cyrus neck. Cyrus drops Bononi with The SpineBuster. Cyrus levels Bononi with The Body Avalanche. Cyrus goes for The MoonSault, but Bononi ducks out of the way. Bononi connects with a Modified Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-9) Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (18-26) Angelico w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-0) Matthew Justice

Justice Spears Angelico for a one count. Justice with a flying shoulder tackle. Angelico regroups on the outside. Justice goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Angelico ducks out of the way. Angelico is choking Justice with his boot. Angelico rolls Justice back into the ring. Angelico slams Justice’s face on the ring apron. Angelico stomps on Justice’s chest. Justice kicks Angelico in the gut. Justice with a knife edge chop. Angelico kicks the left knee of Justice. Angelico applies a Navarro Style Submission Hold. Justice unloads two knife edge chops.

Justice with a toe kick. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Justice. Angelico is mauling Justice in the corner. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Justice’s chest. Angelico is choking Justice with his knee. Angelico with a left jab. Angelico with a knee lift. Angelico follows that with clubbing back elbow smashes. Angelico grapevines the legs of Justice. Justice grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico whips Justice into the turnbuckles. Justice sends Angelico chest first into the canvas. Justice goes for The Flying Splash, but Angelico ducks out of the way. Angelico kicks Justice in the back of the head. Angelico makes Justice tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (19-26) Angelico via Submission

Fifth Match: (22-6) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Natalia Markova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Markova starts dancing. Strong lockup. Conti applies a side headlock. Markoa shoves Conti. Conti signals for the test of strength. Markova kicks Conti in the gut. Conti with a forearm smash. Conti with a deep arm-drag. Conti follows that with a running back elbow smash. Conti shoves Markova. Conti sends Markova into the ropes. Conti with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Conti drops Markova with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Markova exits the ring. Markova with a forearm smash. Markova with clubbing blows to Conti’s back. Markova rolls Conti back into the ring.

Markova hooks the outside leg for a one count. Markova continues to punch Conti in the back. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of Markova. Markova cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Conti. Markova with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Markova with a Spinning X-Factor for a two count. Markova pie faces Conti. Conti is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Conti ducks a clothesline from Markova. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti whips Markova into the turnbuckles. Conti nails Markova with The Pump Kick. Conti with The Face Wash. Conti plays to the crowd. Conti ducks a clothesline from Markova. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (11-21) Luther & (8-30) Serpentico vs. (0-0) JP & Tommy Daily

Serpentico attacks JP and Daily before the bell rings. Serpentico stomps on Daily’s back. Serpentico rolls Daily back into the ring. Luther slams Daily’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luther slaps Daily in the chest. Serpentico whips JP into the steel barricade. Luther is lighting up Daily’s chest. Luther with the irish whip. Daily dives over Luther. Daily with a deep arm-drag. Daily dropkicks Luther. Daily with a chop/forearm combination. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Daily. Serpentico with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Luther sends Serpentico face first into Daily’s back for a two count. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther kicks Daily in the gut. Luther with a Pump Knee Strike. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther whips Daily into the turnbuckles. Serpentico levels Daily with The Body Avalanche. Luther drives Serpentico back first into Daily. Luther drops Daily with a running knee strike. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Daily’s back and chest.

Daily with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico with a double axe handle strike. Serpentico whips Daily across the ring. Daily rolls Serpentico over for a two count. Serpentico with a running clothesline. Serpentico drags Daily to the corner. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. Luther bodyslams Daily. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Serpentico on top of Daily. Serpentico knocks JP off the ring apron. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Serpentico goes for a PowerBomb, but Daily counters with The Back Body Drop. Daily rolls under a clothesline from Serpentico. Daily tags in JP. JP scores the elbow knockdown. JP clotheslines Serpentico. JP with two dropkicks. JP with a forearm smash. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from JP. JP with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash for a two count. JP tags in Daily. Serpentico shoves JP into Daily. Serpentico throws JP out of the ring. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther nails Daily with The Pump Kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Chaos Project connects with The Creeping Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-21) Luther & (9-30) Serpentico via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (16-24) Marko Stunt w/The Jurassic Express vs. (0-1) Ariel Dominguez

Stunt is playing mind games with Dominguez. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dominguez applies a side headlock. Stunt whips Dominguez across the ring. Dominguez runs into Stunt. Shoulder Block Exchange. Dominguez shakes Stunt’s hand. Dominguez kicks Stunt in the gut. Stunt reverses out of the irish whip from Dominguez. Stunt with a Delayed Bodyslam. Stunt flexes his muscles. Dominguez whips Stunt into the steel barricade. Stunt with a knife edge chop. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick. Stunt chops the back of Dominguez.

Stunt rolls Dominguez back into the ring. Stunt rolls Dominguez over for a two count. Dominguez with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Dominguez tees off on Stunt. Dominguez whips Stunt across the ring. Dominguez with a flying back elbow smash. Dominguez starts dancing. Stunt with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Stunt walks over Dominguez. Dominguez side steps Stunt into the turnbuckles. Stunt avoids The Stinger Splash. Stunt with The Guillotine Elbow Drop. Stunt with an Inside Out Lariat. Stunt connects with The Slice Bread #2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-24) Marko Stunt via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6-22) Aaron Solow w/The Factory vs. (22-28) Sonny Kiss

Solow kicks Kiss in the gut. Solow with a forearm smash. Solow whips Kiss across the ring. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Kiss with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Solow with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Kiss uppercuts Solow. Kiss with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Kiss with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count. Solow whips Kiss into the ropes. Solow transitions into a ground and pound attack. Solow kicks Kiss in the ribs. Solow slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow stands on the back of Kiss neck. The referee admonishes Solow.

Solow whips Kiss into the turnbuckles. Solow clotheslines Kiss for a two count. Solow toys around with Kiss. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Solow rocks Kiss with a forearm smash. Solow with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow goes for The Pedigree, but Kiss counters with The Back Body Drop. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Kiss with a corkscrew elbow strike. Kiss with a leg lariat. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Solow. Kiss decks Solow with a JawBreaker. Kiss sweeps out the legs of Solow. Kiss with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kiss gets distracted by QT Marshall. Kiss avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Solow with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Solow connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory. After the match, The Factory gangs up on Kiss. Joey Janela was nowhere to be found.

Winner: (7-22) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (33-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Missa Kate

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose shoves Kate into the canvas. Kate applies a waist lock. Rose with a side headlock takeover. Rose unloads two knife edge chops. Rose whips Kate into the turnbuckles. Kate side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Kate with forearm shivers. Rose shoves Kate. Rose drops Kate with The Big Boot. Rose whips Kate across the ring. Kate holds onto the ropes. Kate kicks Rose in the chest. Rose Chokeslams Kate. Rose stomps on Kate’s back. Rose with Two BackBreakers. Rose with The Fallaway Slam. Rose is choking Kate with her boot. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (29-16) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (8-10) Bear Bronson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson outpowers Marshall. Marshall uppercuts Bronson. Bronson answers with a forearm knockdown. Bronson tees off on Marshall. Bronshon whips Marshall across the ring. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Marshall lands back on his feet. Dropkick Exchange. Bronson with a gut punch. Bronson whips Marshall into the turnbuckles. Bronson with a Back Body Drop. Bronson clotheslines Marshall over the top rope. Bronson lands The Suicide Dive. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson gets distracted by The Factory. Bronson with a forearm smash. Marshall sends Bronson face first into the steel ring post. Marshall rolls Bronson back into the ring. Marshall with clubbing blows to Bronson’s chest. Marshall whips Bronson across the ring. Marshall with a back elbow smash. Bronson kicks Marshall in the chest. Marshall Powerslams Bronson.

Marshall lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Marshall toys around with Bronson. Forearm Exchange. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Bronson. Bronson with two clotheslines. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Bronson hits The SpineBuster. Marshall kicks Bronson the face. Bronson responds with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Bronson with stiff lariats across the neck of Marshall. Marshall with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Marshall pops back on his feet. Bronson denies The Diamond Cutter. Marshall kicks Bronson in the gut. Marshall goes for the sunset flip, but Bronson counters with a Leg Drop. Bronson levels Marshall with The Body Avalanche. Bronson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bronson with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Marshall denies The PileDriver. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall SuperKicks Bronson. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-16) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (20-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-1) Megan Bayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies The Heel Hook. Bayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bayne is a bit flustered. Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa grapevines the legs of Bayne. Rosa with clubbing blows to Bayne’s chest. Rosa repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bayne. Rosa with an elbow drop across the left knee of Bayne. Bayne kicks Rosa in the gut. Bayne goes for a Bodyslam, but Rosa lands back on her feet. Rosa clips the left knee of Bayne. Rosa with Two Mid-Kicks. Rosa with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Rosa repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Bayne. Bayne uses her feet to create separation. Bayne whips Rosa across the ring. Bayne with two running knee lifts. Rosa applies The Ankle Lock. Bayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosa with clubbing hamstring kicks in the corner. Bayne side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Bayne with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rosa side steps Bayne into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Rosa with a chop/forearm combination. Bayne dodges The Big Boot. Rosa makes Bayne tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: (21-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Twelfth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-0) Dan Barry & (0-2) Justin Law & Kit Sackett In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Preston Vance and Kit Sackett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Sackett into the turnbuckles. Vance with a knife edge chop. Vance tags in Grayson. Grayson with a Body Avalanche. Grayson with a Big Biel Throw. Sackett tags in Law. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson whips Law across the ring. Law holds onto the ropes. Law whips Grayson across the ring. Law dropkicks Grayson. Law goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grayson lands back on his feet. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson pops back on his feet. Grayson goes for a bodyslam, but Law lands back on his feet. Cabana and Barry will start things off. Barry splits under a clothesline from Cabana. Barry drops down on the canvas. Barry slips over Cabana’s back.

Cabana ducks a clothesline from Barry. Cabana with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cabana slams Barry’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Vance. Vance nails Barry with The Pump Kick. Vance tags in Cabana. Cabana with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Barry with a double leg clutch for a two count. Cabana drops Barry with The Bionic Elbow. Cabana tags in Grayson. Following a snap mare takeover, Grayson with a Running Boot. Grayson with The Slingshot Senton on the ring apron. Barry denies The Uranage Slam. Barry with a knife edge chop. Barry with a forearm smash. Barry follows that with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Vance and Law are tagged in. Vance drops Law with The SpineBuster. Cabana clotheslines Sackett. Vance tags in Grayson. Grayson connects with The Nightfall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (28-10) Big Swole & (12-22) Kilynn King w/Red Velvet vs. (1-0) The Sea Stars

Kilynn King and Ashley Vox will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. King with a deep arm-drag. King clotheslines Vox. King tags in Swole. Swole with clubbing seated sentons across the back of Vox. Vox reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Swole drops Vox with a shoulder tackle. Swole flexes her muscles. Vox drops down on the canvas. Swole with a Hip Toss. Swole with an elbow drop. Swole follows that with a running knee lift. Swole uppercuts the back of Vox’s neck for a two count. Swole avoids The Punt.

Vox rakes the eyes of Swole. Vox uppercuts Swole. Vox tags in Exo. Exo with an awkward looking chop for a two count. Exo applies a front face lock. Swole with heavy bodyshots. Exo punches Swole in the back. Exo slams Swole’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Exo tags in Vox. Vox with a running dropkick for a one count. Swole is displaying her fighting spirit. Vox ducks a clothesline from Swole. Swole HeadButts Vox. King and Exo are tagged in. King with a flurry of clotheslines. King shakes the ropes. King with The RoundHouse Kick. King with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. King avoids The Senton Splash. Swole connects with The Dirty Dancing. King plants Exo with The Kingdom Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-10) Big Swole & (13-22) Kilynn King via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (20-11) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal vs. (13-10) Dante Martin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal applies a waist lock. Dante grabs a side headlock. Sydal with a wrist lock takedown. Sydal grabs the left leg of Dante. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Hammerlock Exchange. Sydal with a fireman’s carry takeover. Sydal applies a double wrist lock. Sydal transitions into a chin bar. Following a snap mare takeover, Sydal hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sydal goes for a snap mare takeover, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante with a flying mare that sends Sydal to the floor. Dante dives off the ring apron. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover on the floor. Dante is fired up. Dante rolls Sydal back into the ring. Sydal applies a side headlock. Dante whips Sydal across the ring. Dante leapfrogs over Sydal. Dante with three deep arm-drags. Sydal reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal kicks Dante in the face. Sydal drops his weight on the left leg of Dante. Sydal applies The Reverse Muta Lock.

Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal kicks Dante in the chest. Sydal grapevines the legs of Dante. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sydal whips Dante into the turnbuckles. Sydal with a running back elbow smash. Sydal with a corner clothesline. Dante crumbles in the corner. Sydal with a Modified Shining Wizard for a two count. Sydal with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal applies a Modified Stretch Muffler. Sydal transitions into The Grounding Cobra Twist. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Dante kicks the left knee of Sydal. Sydal delivers The Slice. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a one count. Dante is displaying his fighting spirit. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Dante kicks Sydal in the gut. Dante with an Inside Out Slam. Dante kicks Sydal in the face. Dante with a Flipping Stunner for a two count.

Sydal launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Double SpringBoard MoonSault Press for a two count. Sydal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sydal with The Michinoku Driver onto the knee for a two count. Meeting Of The Minds. Second Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sydal unloads three knife edge chops. Dante repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Sydal. Dante with The Lung Blower for a two count. Aerial Display. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Dante has Sydal perched on the top turnbuckle. Dante with forearm shivers. Sydal chops Dante off the middle turnbuckle. Sydal with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sydal rolls Dante over for a two count. Sydal avoids The Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal goes for The Lightning Spiral, but Dante counters with The Mouse Trap for a two count. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-11) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

