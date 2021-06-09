The Million Dollar Title has returned.

Tonight’s “Takeover: In Your House” go-home edition of WWE NXT saw WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. bring back the Million Dollar Title. He announced that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight at Takeover will now be a Ladder Match for the title, which will be hanging high above the ring. The winner will hold the title, and carry on Ted’s Million Dollar Legacy.

DiBiase originally debuted the Million Dollar Title in 1989 and while never officially sanctioned by WWE, Ted defended it at times and dropped it to Virgil at SummerSlam 1991. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin once held the title as “The Ringmaster” from December 1995 – May 1996, abandoning it when DiBiase left the company. WWE brought the belt back in April 2010 for Ted DiBiase Jr., but the angle really never caught on with fans. It was once again deactivated in November 2010.

While billed as being worth $1 million, DiBiase and Bruce Prichard have said in interviews that the title actually cost between $40,000 and $50,000 to make. It was created by Betteridge Jewelers in Greenwich, CT, and is gold plated with cubic zirconia. There are only three actual diamonds on the back. WWE Shop still sells Million Dollar Title replicas for $419.99, and mini replicas for $69.99. The belt was featured on an episode of WWE Warehouse back in 2014, as seen below.

“Takeover: In Your House 2021” will take place this Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s go-home show:

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Winners Take All for the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)

Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez

