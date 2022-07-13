AEW Dark Results 7/12/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (58-8) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-1) Miyu Yamashita In An AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa transitions into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa with a drop toe hold. Rosa applies a calf slicer. Front Face Lock Exchange. Rosa goes back to the hammerlock. Yamashita with an arm-drag takedown. Yamashita applies a double wrist lock. Rosa walks Yamashita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa applies a wrist lock. Rosa whips Yamashita across the ring. Rosa drops down on the canvas. Rosa leapfrogs over Yamashita. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa rolls Yamashita over for a one count. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Yamashita. Rosa goes for a Mid-Kick, but Yamashita rolls her over for a one count. Yamashita sends Rosa into the ropes. Yamashita with another deep arm-drag. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yamashita with combo hamstring kicks. Yamashita blocks a boot from Rosa. Rosa kicks Yamashita in the face. Rosa with a drop down uppercut. Rosa with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Snap Mare/Back Kick Exchange. Rosa kicks Yamashita in the gut. Rosa bodyslams Yamashita for a two count. Rosa with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosa applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Yamashita repeatedly kicks Rosa in the back for a two count. Yamashita drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Yamashita is mauling Rosa in the corner. Yamashita whips Rosa into the blue turnbuckle pad for a two count. Yamashita with a GutBuster. Rosa with a Headscissors Takeover. Rosa follows that with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rosa is fired up. Rosa stomps on Yamashita’s chest. Rosa hammers down on the back of Yamashita’s neck. Rosa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Yamashita blasts Rosa with The PK. Yamashita rolls Rosa back into the ring. Yamashita hooks the outside leg for a two count. Yamashita applies The Cobra Clutch. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Yamashita answers with a knee lift. Yamashita brings Rosa down to the mat. Rosa puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Rosa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yamashita with a Spinning Back. Rosa avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rosa with a toe kick. Rosa drops Yamashita with The Stunner. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with two running dropkicks. Rosa with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rosa with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Yamashita with a Roundhouse Kick. Yamashita throws Rosa off the top turnbuckle. Yamashita with a Mid-Kick. Rosa blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Rosa with a series overhand chops. Yamashita nails Rosa with The Pump Kick. Rosa kicks Yamashita in the gut. Rosa hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Rosa hammers down on the back of Yamashita’s neck. Rosa goes for The Fire Thunder Driver, but Yamashita lands back on her feet. Yamashita connects with The Skull Kick for a two count. Yamashita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Rosa denies The Attitude Adjustment. Rosa goes for an inside cradle, but Yamashita shifts her weight over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Miyu Yamashita via Pinfall

Second Match: (29-20) Private Party vs. (15-11) Bear Country

Isiah Kassidy and Bear Bronson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson backs Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Kassidy screams in the corner. Kassidy rolls around Bronson. Kassidy is playing mind games with Bronson. Bronson sends Kassidy face first into the canvas. Bronson with the irish whip. Bronson levels Kassidy with The Body Avalanche. Bronson unloads two knife edge chops. Bronson punches Kassidy. Bronson whips Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Bronson with The SpineBuster. Bronson mocks Private Party. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Boulder and Quen are tagged in. Quen drop steps into a side headlock. Boulder whips Quen across the ring. Boulder drops Quen with a shoulder tackle. Quen drops down on the canvas. Boulder catches Quen in mid-air. Boulder with a Vertical Toss. Boulder with a back elbow/corner clothesline combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson with a gut punch. Bronson continues to mock Private Party. Bronson whips Quen across the ring. Quen ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Kassidy made the blind tag.

Kassidy ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Bronson with a back elbow smash to Quen. Kassidy trips Bronson from the outside. Bronson kicks Kassidy in the face. Private Party hits The Silly String for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags himself in. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Kassidy applies the greco roman throat hold. Quen is choking Bronson with his boot. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with The Slingshot Senton. Private Party are mauling Bronson in the corner. Quen rakes the eyes of Bronson. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy continues to stomp on Bronson’s chest. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. Kassidy dropkicks the left knee of Bronson. Kassidy is putting the boots to Bronson. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy kicks the left knee of Bronson.

Kassidy tags in Quen. Bronson with a back elbow/forearm combination. Quen kicks Bronson in the gut. Meeting Of The Minds. Bronson with a Discus Back Elbow to Kassidy. Tip Up by Bronson. Bronson clotheslines Kassidy. Kassidy and Boulder are tagged in. Boulder with a shoulder tackle. Boulder clotheslines Quen. Boulder with Two Bodyslams. Boulder with a Double Body Avalanche. Quen skins the cat. Boulder rocks Quen with a forearm smash. Boulder catches Private Party in mid-air. Boulder with a Fallaway Slam/Samoan Drop Combination for a two count. Boulder tags in Bronson. Boulder drags Kassidy to the corner. Bear Country goes for The Assisted Cannonball Strike, but Quen counters with a dropkick. Kassidy tags in Quen. Bronson hits The Bossman Slam. Kassidy runs interference. Bronson shoves Kassidy off the ring apron. Bear Country goes for The Bear Bomb, but Kassidy counters with a SpringBoard Cutter. Quen dropkicks Boulder to the floor. Kassidy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-20) Private Party via Pinfall

His name is #RohitRaju (@HakimZane) and he is out to show the world why he is a walking a bag of money 💰 Catch him in action tonight on #AEWDark: ▶️ https://t.co/JPgY1WN9VA pic.twitter.com/ZDcYFQtfZC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2022

Third Match: (11-44) Shawn Dean vs. (0-0) Conan Lycon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lycon backs Dean into the turnbuckles. Dean with a waist lock go-behind. Dean applies a side headlock. Lycon whips Dean across the ring. Lycon drops Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean drops down on the canvas. Dean leapfrogs over Lycon. Dean with two deep arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Lycon to the floor. Lycon catches Dean in mid-air. Dean sends Lycon face first into the steel ring post. Dean with a shoulder block. Dean goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Lycon counters with a Swinging Flatliner for a two count. Lycon applies a rear chin lock. Dean with elbows into the midsection of Lycon.

Dean decks Lycon with a back elbow smash. Dean kicks Lycon in the face. Dean with another back elbow smash. Dean clotheslines Lycon. Dean scores the elbow knockdown. Lycon reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean hits The Floatover DDT. Dean pops back on his feet. Dean with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Dean whips Lycon across the ring. Lycon slips over Dean’s back. Lycon with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Lycon goes for The 450 Splash, but Dean ducks out of the way. Dean delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Dean connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-44) Shawn Dean via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-3) The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. (0-15) Jake St. Patrick & (0-6) Sage Scott

JAS attacks Patrick and Scott before the bell rings. Parker is throwing haymakers at Scott. Parker whips Scott into the ringside barricade. JAS throws Scott into the edge of the ring frame. Menard with an Inside Out Lariat. JAS connects with The Double DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-3) The Jericho Appreciation Society via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2-11) Willow Nightingale vs. (0-0) Mila Moore

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nightingale bodyslams Moore. Nightingale with a Diving Crossbody Splash. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale shakes her hips in the corner. Nightingale with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Nightingale plays to the crowd. Moore kicks Nightingale in the face. Moore drives Nightingale face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Moore repeatedly stomps on Nightingale’s chest. Moore nails Nightingale with The Pump Kick. Moore slams Nightingale’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Nightingale cartwheels out of the irish whip from Moore. Nightingale with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale whips Moore across the ring. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster. Moore denies The Doctor Bomb. Moore drives her knee into the midsection of Nightingale. Moore with The Backstabber for a two count. Moore slaps Nightingale in the face. Nightingale delivers The Pounce. Nightingale with a Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-11) Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-3) Rohit Raju vs. (0-49) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Black whips Raju across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Black applies The Abdominal Stretch. Black ducks a clothesline from Raju. Following a wrist lock takeover, Black with The La Magistral for a two count. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black follows that with The Discs Lariat. Raju with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Raju with Two Running Knee Strikes. Raju poses for the crowd. Black delivers his combination offense. Raju kicks Black in the gut. Raju with a forearm smash. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Raju. Raju ducks a clothesline from Black. Raju with a Face Plant. Raju with a Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Raju kicks Black in the gut. Raju applies a wrist lock. Back with heavy bodyshots. Raju kicks the left knee of Black. Black avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Black decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Black kicks Raju in the face. Black with three uppercuts. Black with two blistering chops. Black ducks a clothesline from Raju. Black hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Black applies The CrossFace. Raju rolls Black over for a two count. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with a flying forearm smash. Raju follows that with a Running Boot. Raju with a Running Cannonball Strike. Raju connects with The Diving Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (29-43) Angelico vs. (0-2) Logan Laroux

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Angelico poses for the crowd. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Angelico grapples around Laroux. Angelico brings Laroux down to the mat. Angelico applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico applies a deep bow and arrow stretch. Angelico with a pinning combination for a two count. Angelico is playing mind games with Laroux.

Standing Switch Exchange. Angelico decks Laroux with a back elbow smash. Misfired kicks and punches. Laroux ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Laroux with a flying forearm smash. Angelico sends Laroux to the corner. Laroux push kicks Angelico. Laroux with The Roll Through Spear for a one count. Laroux with a Diving Clothesline into the ropes. Laroux goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Angelico counters with a double leg takedown. Angelico makes Laroux tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (30-43) Angelico via Submission

Eight Match: (52-28) Dante Martin w/Matt Sydal vs. (22-37) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory

Comoroto attacks Dante before the bell rings. Comoroto with a corner clothesline. Dante side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Dante with Two Apron Enzuigiri’s. Comorot catches Dante in mid-air. Dante with four toe kicks. Comoroto goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Dante dropkicks Comoroto to the floor. Comoroto blocks The Suicide Dive. Comoroto drives Dante back first into the ring apron. Comoroto throws Dante into the stage. Comoroto tosses Dante back into the ring. Comoroto with The Slingshot Crossbody Splash for a one count. Comoroto whips Dante into the turnbuckles. Comoroto rams his elbow across Dante’s face. Comoroto sends Dante to the corner. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto punches Dante. Comoroto uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Aaron Solow delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto stomps on Dante’s chest. Comoroto with forearm shivers across the back of Dante. Dante delivers his combination offense. Comoroto bodyslams Dante. Comoroto cranks on Dante’s neck. Comoroto with Two Seated Sentons. Dante with forearm shivers. Dante follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Comoroto whips Dante across the ring. Comoroto denies The Sunset Flip. Comoroto launches Dante to the corner. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto with The Big Biel Throw for a one count. Comoroto rams his boot across Dante’s face. Comoroto with another Pendulum BackBreaker. Comoroto applies the backbreaker stretch. Dante with clubbing knee strikes. Dante with forearm shivers. Comoroto reverses out of the irish whip from Dante.

Dante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dante with forearm shivers. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Dante. Comoroto sends Dante to the corner. Dante kicks Comoroto in the face. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block. Dante ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Dante wipes out Solow with The Suicide Dive. Dante slams Comoroto’s head on the top rope. Dante with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Dante with a Roundhouse Kick. Comoroto catches Dante in mid-air. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Comoroto drives Dante back first into the turnbuckles. Dante denies The Alabama Slam. Dante with a back elbow smash. Comoroto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Dante rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, The Factory gangs up on Dante and Sydal. Fuego Del Sol storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: (53-28) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (37-18-2) PAC (c) vs. (0-1) Shota Umino For The AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pac applies a side headlock. Umino whips Pac across the ring. Pac drops Umino with a shoulder tackle. Umino scores a forearm knockdown. Umino tells Pac to bring it. Pac throws Umino into the steel barricade. Pac rolls Umino back into the ring. Pac slams Umino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pac whips Umino into the turnbuckles. Pac with a back elbow smash. Pac bodyslams Umino. Pac side steps Umino into the turnbuckles. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac slips over Umino’s back. Umino sends Pac chest first into the canvas. Umino with a diving uppercut. Pac regroups on the outside. Pac kicks Umino in the gut. Umino with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Umino tosses Pac around the ringside area. Umino rolls Pac back into the ring. Umino drops Pac with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Pac refuses to stay in the ring. Pac rakes the eyes of Umino. Pac repeatedly kicks Umino in the face. Pac is choking Umino with his boot. The referee admonishes Pac.

Following a snap mare takeover, Pac with a knee drop. Pac applies a rear chin lock. Umino puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Pac stands on Umino’s face. Pac continues to kick Umino in the face. Pac nails Umino with The Pump Kick to the back of the head. Pac with a knee lift. Pac bodyslams Umino. Pac dives over Umino. Pac kicks Umino in the gut. Umino reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Umino scores the elbow knockdown. Umino with a basement dropkick. Umino with three uppercuts. Umino sends Pac to the corner. Umino with a Running Uppercut. Umino with a Belly to Back Suplex. Umino applies a grounding key lock. Pac puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Umino hammers down on the back of Pac’s neck. Umino has Pac sitting on a chair at ringside. Umino with forearm shivers. Umino with a Running Dropkick. Umino rolls Pac back into the ring. Umino delivers The Missile Dropkick. Umino with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count.

Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Umino in the chest. Pac with a single leg dropkick. Pac with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Pac toys around with Umino. Forearm Exchange. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Umino blocks The SuperKick. Umino hammers down on the right knee of Pac. Pac kicks Umino in the face. Umino with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Umino with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pac SuperKicks Umino. Umino hits The Hitodenashi Driver. Pac responds with another SuperKick. Umino dropkicks Pac off the top turnbuckle. Umino with The Tornado DDT. Umino drills Pac with The BrainBuster for a two count. Umino with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Pac denies The Death Rider. Pac with a Pump Kick. Pac goes for a cradle cover, but Umino counters with The Rolling Crucifix. for a two count. Pac makes Umino tap out to a Grounding Octopus Stretch.

Winner: Still AEW All-Atlantic Champion, (38-18-2) PAC via Submission </em

Checkout Episode 317 of The Hoots Podcast