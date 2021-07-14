AEW Dark Results 7/13/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (20-6) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office (vs. (0-0) Jah-C

Hardy talks smack to Jah after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Hardy hammers down on the left shoulder of Jah. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jah applies a hammerlock. Hardy decks Jah with a back elbow smash. Hardy applies a hammerlock. Jah grabs the top rope which forces the break. Hardy dumps Jah over the top rope. Hardy with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Hardy repeatedly slams Jah’s head on the ring apron.

Hardy rolls Jah back into the ring. Hardy punches Jah in the back. Hardy bodyslams Jah. Hardy mocks Christian Cage. Hardy with the irish whip. Jah slides under Hardy. Jah with two single leg dropkicks. Jah with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Hardy with heavy bodyshots. Hardy goes for a Bodyslam, but Jah lands back on his feet. Hardy with Two Side Effects. Hardy transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hardy makes Jah tap out to The Leech.

Winner: (21-6) Matt Hardy via Submission

Second Match: (34-7) Brian Cage vs. (0-0) Foxx Vinyer

Vinyer starts things off with a running uppercut. Vinyer kicks Cage in the gut. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Vinyer. Vinyer dives over Cage. Vinyer ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage decks Vinyer with a back elbow smash. Cage whips Vinyer across the ring. Vinyer kicks Cage in the chest. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage with a knee lift. Cage follows that with an Elevated NeckBreaker. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage blasts Vinyer with a knife edge chop. Cage with the irish whip. Cage denies the sunset flip. Vinyer with two running uppercuts. Vinyer levels Cage with The Body Avalanche. Cage drops Vinyer with The Western Lariat. Cage hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cage applies a wrist lock. Cage with a Twisting DDT. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-7) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Third Match: (21-7) The Acclaimed vs. (0-1) Roman Rozell & Derek Pisaturo

Max Caster and Roman Rozell will start things off. Rozell with a single leg takedown. Rozell with a waist lock takedown. Rozell applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Rozell applies a side headlock. Caster whips Rozell across the ring. Caster drops down on the canvas. Caster leapfrogs over Rozell. Caster with a back hand. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster applies an arm-bar. Bowens tags himself in. Bowens delivers a gut punch. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens hammers down on the back of Rozell’s neck. Bowens poses for the crowd. Rozell with the fireman’s carry takeover. Rozell applies a wrist lock. Rozell tags in Pisaturo. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Pisaturo with a GutWrench Side Slam for a two count. Pisaturo sends Bowens to the corner. Bowens thrust kicks the left knee of Pisaturo. Bowens sends Pisaturo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Bowens with The Olympic Slam. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Caster sweeps out the legs of Pisaturo. Bowens with a basement dropkick. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Caster kicks Pisaturo in the face. Caster applies a front face lock. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Vertical Suplex. Pisaturo applies a wrist lock. Pisaturo with a leaping knee smash. Caster and Rozell are tagged in. Rozell clotheslines Caster. Rozell scores the elbow knockdown. Rozell with The Northern Lights Suplex. Rozell with a Release German Suplex to Bowens. Caster reverses out of the irish whip from Rozell. Caster drops down on the canvas. Caster kicks Rozell in the gut. Bowens with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Bowens dropkicks the left knee of Pisaturo. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster clotheslines Rozell. Caster tags in Bowens. The Acclaimed connects with their Modified Side Slam/ Mic Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-8) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-14) Diamante vs. (0-0) Harlow O’Hara

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante backs Hara into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Diamante with an overhand chop. Diamante with a deep arm-drag. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Diamante grabs a side wrist lock. Hara with an up kick. Leg Sweep Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Diamante decks Hara with a back elbow smash. Diamante with a Western Lariat. Diamante slams Hara’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante with forearm shivers. Hara slaps Diamante in the face.

Hara talks smack to Diamante. Hara slams Diamante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hara with forearm shivers. Hara repeatedly stomps on Diamante’s chest. Diamante side steps Hara into the turnbuckles. Diamante sweeps out the legs of Hara. Diamante with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Hara denies The Shiranui. Diamante with a back elbow smash. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante follows that with a Diving Splash. Diamante connects with The Standing Shiranui. Diamante makes Hara tap out to The Grounding Cobra Clutch.

Winner: (24-14) Diamante via Submission

Fifth Match: (17-2) Ethan Page w/Scorpio Sky vs. (0-1) Ryan Mantell

Scorpio Sky joins the commentary team for this match. Page kicks Mantell in the gut. Page with a straight right hand. Page starts shaking his hips. Mantell unloads two knife edge chops. Mantell with forearm shivers. Mantell with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mantell follows that with an arm-ringer. Mantell reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Page dives over Mantell. Page ducks a clothesline from Mantell. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page repeatedly kicks Mantell in the face.

Page with a straight right hand. Page with clubbing shoulder blocks of his own. Page hammers down on the back of Mantell’s neck. Page goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Mantell lands back on his feet. Mantell sends Page into the ropes. Mantell dropkicks Page. Mantell with a corner clothesline. Mantell delivers his combination offense. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Mantell. Mantell decks Page with a back elbow smash. Page answers with another haymaker. Page with The Iconoclasm. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-2) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (29-10) Big Swole vs. (0-0) Sahara Seven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole kicks Seven in the back. Swole with a running axe handle strike. Swole whips Seven into the turnbuckles. Seven side steps Swole into the turnbuckles. Seven levels Swole with The Body Avalanche. Seven with a Running Hip Attack. Seven with a Running Uppercut for a one count. Seven transitions into a ground and pound attack. Swole with clubbing palm thrust across the ribs of Seven. Seven answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Swole with forearm shivers.

Seven avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Swole HeadButts Seven. Seven ducks a clothesline from Swole. Seven thrust kicks the midsection of Swole. Seven with a knee lift. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Seven. Swole drops Seven with The DDT. Swole with two running cross chops. Seven dodges The Pump Kick. Swole rolls under a clothesline from Seven. Swole scores the ankle pick. Swole repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Seven. Swole makes Seven tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf. After the match, Swole calls Diamante a mark ass trick. Swole says that Diamante should be ALL ELITE before she starts running her mouth.

Winner: (30-10) Big Swole via Submission

Seventh Match: (15-12) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Rickey Shane Page

Page throws his jacket at Martin before the bell rings. Martin with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana on the floor. Martin dives over Page. Martin reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Martin drops down on the canvas. Martin leapfrogs over Page. Martin runs around Page. Martin dropkicks Page for a one count. Martin unloads a flurry of strikes. Page levels Martin with The Running Body Avalanche. Page whip Martin across the ring. Page with a Back Body Drop/Back Kick Combination. Page uppercuts Martin. Page with a straight right hand. Page kicks Martin in the back. Page with forearm shivers. Page with another Body Avalanche. Page follows that with The Hoss Toss. Page toys around with Martin. Page slams Martin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page uppercuts Martin. Page with a Running Splash.

Page goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Martin lands back on his feet. Martin with a Diving Crossbody Block. Martin ducks a clothesline from Page. Martin scores the forearm knockdown. Martin dropkicks Page. Page denies the hammer throw. Page launches Martin over the top rope. Martin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Martin with a Double SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Martin uppercuts Page. Martin with a forearm smash. Martin rolls Page over for a two count. Martin drops Page with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Martin avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Page with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Page lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Page goes for The Senton Bomb, but Martin ducks out of the way. Page decks Martin with a back elbow smash. Martin with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Martin connects with The Flipping Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-12) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Eight Match: (20-5) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. (0-10) Sean Maluta & (0-0) Papadon

Evil Uno and Sean Maluta will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uno backs Maluta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno sends Maluta to the corner. Maluta dives over Uno. Maluta with a Spinning Back Kick. Maluta runs into Uno. Uno drops Maluta with a shoulder tackle. Uno stomps on Maluta’s fingers. Uno applies a wrist lock. Grayson and Papdon are tagged in. Papadon with a waist lock go-behind. Papadon with clubbing blows to Grayson’s back. Papadon rocks Grayson with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Grayson. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Grayson with forearm shivers. Grayson whips Papadon across the ring. Papadon kicks Grayson in the chest. Grayson with a Hurricanrana.

Papadon decks Grayson with a back elbow smash. Papadon with a Flying Elbow Strike. Papadon uppercuts Grayson. Papadon with a knife edge chop. Grayson drives his knee into the midsection of Papadon. Uno made the blind tag. Papadon whips Grayson across the ring. Uno with a Deadlift German Suplex. Uno tags in Grayson. Grayson levels Papadon with The Body Avalanche. Uno with The Big Boot. Grayson with The SlingShot Senton on the ring apron. Grayson nails Maluta with a throat thrust. Grayson applies a front face lock. Uno tags himself in. Uno rakes the back of Papadon. Forearm Exchange. Uno with The Bell Clap. Papadon reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Maluta trips Uno from the outside. Papadon attacks Uno from behind. Papadon with a blistering chop. Papadon rolls Uno back into the ring. Papadon tags in Maluta. Maluta repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Maluta is choking Uno with his boot. HeadButt Exchange. Maluta tags in Papadon.

Papadon punches Uno in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Papadon kicks Uno in the back. Papadon applies a rear chin lock. Papadon with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Papadon tags in Maluta. Uno shoves Papadon. Maluta goes for The Diving Crossbody Block, but Uno ducks out of the way. Grayson and Papadon are tagged in. Grayson with The Diving Crossbody Block. Grayson with two cross chops. Grayson launches Papadon over the top rope. Grayson rocks Papadon with a forearm smash. Maluta answers with a running forearm smash. Grayson levels Maluta with The Body Avalanche. Grayson with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grayson with The Uranage Slam. Grayson tags in Uno. Assisted Pop Up PowerBomb. Dark Order connects with their Running Punt/PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-5) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (8-13) Ryan Nemeth w/The Wingmen vs. (0-1) Marcus Kross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with the fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth starts gloating. Nemeth tugs on Kross hair. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Kross whips Nemeth across the ring. Kross drops down on the canvas. Kross leapfrogs over Nemeth. Kross slips over Nemeth’s back. Kross dropkicks Nemeth. Kross with a Double Foot Stomp/Elbow Drop Combination for a one count. Kross whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth uses Peter Avalon for leverage. The Wingmen continues to run interference. Nemeth nails Kross with a throat thrust. Nemeth launches Kross over the top rope. The Wingmen attacks Kross behind the referee’s back.

Nemeth whips Kross into the turnbuckles. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block in the corner. Nemeth stomps on Kross back. Nemeth applies a hammerlock. Nemeth continues to toy around with Kross hair. Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex. Nemeth applies a rear chin lock. Kross with elbows into the midsection of Nemeth. Kross decks Nemeth with a JawBreaker. Kross thrust kicks the midsection of Nemeth. Kross kicks Nemeth in the chest. Kross applies a wrist lock. Kross with clubbing mid-kicks. Nemeth blocks a boot from Kross. Tip Up by Nemeth. Kross ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Kross drops Nemeth with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Kross. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-13) Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (21-10) Penelope Ford vs. (0-5) Robyn Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford backs Renegade into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ford with a knife edge chop. Ford applies a waist lock. Ford runs Renegade chest first into the turnbuckles. Ford slaps Renegade in the back. Ford kicks Renegade in the gut. Renegade reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Renegade with a corner clothesline. Ford nails Renegade with The Pump Kick for a two count. Ford is choking Renegade with her knee. Ford wraps her legs around the back of Renegade’s neck.

Ford drives Renegade throat first into the top rope for a two count. Ford repeatedly stomps on Renegade’s back. Forearm Exchange. Ford punches Renegade in the back. Renegade fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Renegade hits The Backstabber. Renegade clotheslines Ford. Renegade is fired up. Renegade with a Running Meteora. Renegade slings Ford across the ring. Renegade talks smack to Ford. Ford rolls Renegade over for a two count. Ford clotheslines Renegade. Second Forearm Exchange. Ford connects with The Double Knee GutBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-10) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (47-24) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-0) Austin Green w/Diamond Sheik

Kazarian with forearm shivers. Green shoves Kazarian. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian decks Green with a back elbow smash. Kazarian delivers The Missile Dropkick. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Green drops Kazarian with The SpineBuster. Green starts choking Kazarian in the corner. Green with a double hand chop. Green with a Vertical Suplex. Kazarian answers with two knife edge chops. Green punches Kazarian in the back.

Green whips Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Green with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Green sends Kazarian to the corner. Kazarian side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Green. Kazarian with two clotheslines. Sheik runs interference. Kazarin kicks Sheik in the face. Kazarian slams Green’s head on the top rope. Kazarian shoves Sheik. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian slips over Green’s back. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian makes Green tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (48-24) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Twelfth Match: (12-34) Lee Johnson & (2-0) Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson & Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-8) Aaron Frye & (0-0) Mark Davidson

Lee Johnson and Aaron Frye will start things off. Frye kicks Johnson in the gut. Frye with the irish whip. Johnson dives over Frye. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Frye. Johnson sends Frye into the ropes. Johnson leapfrogs over Frye. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Frye. Johnson with a deep arm-drag. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Anderson with a running elbow drop for a one count. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson tags in Johnson. Johnson with a gut punch. Johnson applies a wrist lock. Johnson grabs a side headlock. Frye whips Johnson across the ring. Davidson kicks Johnson in the back. Johnson knocks Davidson off the ring apron. Frye clotheslines Johnson. Frye slams Johnson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Frye tags in Davidson. Davidson with a knife edge chop. Davidson with a forearm smash. Davidson sends Johnson to the corner. Davidson with The Stinger Splash.

Davidson tags in Frye. Frye with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Frye applies a rear chin lock. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Frye with a straight right hand. Johnson kicks Frye in the face. Johnson punches Davidson. Johnson dives over Frye. Johnson tags in Anderson. Anderson with two clotheslines. Anderson knocks Davidson off the apron. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Frye. Anderson whips Frye into the turnbuckles. Anderson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Anderson with a Back Body Drop. Anderson launches Davidson over the top rope. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Frye. Anderson hits The Dominator for a two count. Davidson thrust kicks the midsection of Johnson. Davidson whips Johnson across the ring. Frye inadvertently spears Davidson out of the ring. Johnson with The Slingshot Double Pescado. Johnson rolls Frye back into the ring. Johnson SuperKicks Frye. Anderson connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-34) Lee Johnson & (3-0) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (3-5) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (3-11) Madi Wrenkowski

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski backs Hart into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wrenkowski with a single leg takedown. Wrenkowski applies a side headlock. Hart whips Wrenkowski across the ring. Wrenkowski drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Hart leapfrogs over Wrenkowski. Hart with The Hip Toss. Wrenkowski side steps Hart into the turnbuckles. Hart kicks Wrenkowski in the face. Hart with The Roll Through Dropkick for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of Hart. Wrenkowski dumps Hart chest first on the top rope. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Hart’s chest.

Wrenkowski applies The Dragon Sleeper in the ropes. Wrenkowski hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wrenkowski hooks the inside leg for a two count. Wrenkowski goes back to The Dragon Sleeper. Hart decks Wrenkowski with a JawBreaker. Hart and Wrenkowski are trading back and forth shots. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Hart kicks Wrenkowski in the chest. Hart whips Wrenkowski into the turnbuckles. Hart with a Handspring Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart follows that with The Splitting Bulldog. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Wrenkowski rocks Hart with a forearm smash. Hart SuperKicks Wrenkowski. Hart connects with The Splitting Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-5) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (34-14) The Blade w/Matt Hardy & The Bunny vs. (0-1) Jake Tucker

Tucker starts dancing after the bell rings. Blade tells Tucker to bring it. Tucker with two haymakers. Tucker dropkicks Blade. Tucker with clubbing blows to Blade’s back. Blade kicks Tucker in the gut. Blade dumps Tucker ribs first on the top rope. Blade is fired up. Blade connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (26-30) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-2) Deonn Rusman & (0-0) Joeasa

Private Party attacks Rusman and Joeasa before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Joeasa kicks Quen in the chest. Joeasa ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Joeasa decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Joeasa with a forearm smash. Joeasa with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Joeasa pops back on his feet. Rusman Powerslams Quen. Joeasa goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Joeasa. Joeasa kicks Kassidy in the face. Quen pulls Joeasa out of the ring. Joeasa with a straight right hand. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner. Kassidy follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy with rapid fire bodyshots. Kassidy tags in Quen.

Private Party repeatedly stomps on Joeasa’s chest. Kassidy is choking Joeasa with his boot. Quen with The Mongolian Chop. Following a snap mare takeover, the referee admonishes Quen for trying to use the du-rag as a weapon. Kassidy transitions into a ground and pound attack behind the referee’s back. Quen goes for a Bodyslam, but Joeasa lands back on his feet. Joeasa tags in Rusman. Rusman ducks a clothesline from Quen. Rusman knocks Kassidy off the ring apron. Rusman with two clotheslines. Rusman ducks another clothesline from Quen. Rusman with a diving clothesline. Rusman with The Spinning PowerBomb. Quen avoids The Spear. Quen decks Joeasa with a back elbow smash. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Quen nails Rusman with The Pump Kick. Private Party connects with The Double Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-30) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (24-13) Will Hobbs vs. (0-2) Travis Titan

Hobbs attacks Titan before the bell rings. Hobbs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Titan lands back on his feet. Hobbs drives Titan back first into the steel ring post. Hobbs rolls Titan back into the ring. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (6-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

The Wingmen attacks The Gunn Club before the bell rings. Bononi repeatedly stomps on Billy’s chest. Stereo Irish Whips. Gunn Club sends The Wingmen tumbling to the floor. Gunn Club with a pair of haymakers. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Colten with a knife edge chop. Colten rolls Drake back into the ring. Drake with a knife edge chop. Billy punches Drake. Billy whips Drake across the ring. Billy with a gut punch. Bully with a running knee lift. Colten clotheslines Drake. Colten rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. Colten dives over Drake. Colten dodges The Big Boot. Colten dropkicks Drake for a two count. Colten tags in Billy. Billy kicks Drake in the gut. Billy goes for The Famouser, but Drake counters with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Bononi. Drake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bononi drops Billy with The Big Boot. Bononi continues to stomp on Billy’s chest. Bononi with a flurry of bodyshots. Bononi is choking Billy with his boot. Billy is displaying his fighting spirit.

Bononi drives his knee into the midsection of Billy. Bononi with another gut punch that sends Billy tumbling to the floor. Billy kicks Bononi in the face. Billy throws Bononi into the steel barricade. Colten and Drake are tagged in. Colten ducks a clothesline from Drake. Colten with two clotheslines. Bononi shrugs off a clothesline from Colten. Bononi goes for a Bodyslam, but Colten lands back on his feet. Colten shoves Bononi into Drake. Colten ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Colten with a leaping clothesline. Colten punches Bononi. Colten with The Stinger Splash. Colten drops Bononi with The Running NeckBreaker. Colten kicks Drake in the gut. Bononi denies The Colt 45. Bononi delivers The Hoss Toss. Drake hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Drake toys around with Colten. Drake stomps on Colten’s chest. Drake goes for The Vader Bomb, but Colten ducks out of the way. Colten tags in Billy. Bononi accidentally pulls off Drake’s right boot. Billy with a running haymaker. Bononi made the blind tag. Billy connects with The Famouser. Billy tags in Colten. Bononi kicks Colten in the gut. Colten negates The PumpHandle Powerslam. Colten plants Bononi with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Eighteenth Match: (22-29) Angelico vs. (2-1) Wheeler Yuta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta applies a rear chin lock. Angelico grabs a side headlock. Yuta with a drop toe hold. Yuta grapevines the legs of Angelico. Angelico grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yuta mocks Angelico. Angelico with a waist lock go-behind. Angelico applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Angelico applies a rear chin lock. Yuta with a flying mare. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angelic shoves Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Yuta with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta crawls under Angelico. Yuta dropkicks Angelico to the floor. Angelico answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Angelico with a Running Stomp. Angelico scores three left jabs. Angelico is choking Yuta with his boot. Yuta with forearm shivers. Angelico with a drop toe hold. Angelico follows that with The Double Foot Stomp. Angelico goes back to the rear chin lock. Angelico stomps on Yuta’s chest. Yuta denies The Navarro Death Roll. Angelico scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Yuta rolls Angelico over for a two count. Angelico drops Yuta with a running forearm smash. Angelico ties Yuta up in a knot. Angelico applies The Butterfly Lock. Yuta unloads two knife edge chops. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Angelico goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta counters with The Crossbody Block for a two count.

Yuta ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Yuta with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta kicks Angelico in the face. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Yuta applies a waist lock. Angelico decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Yuta with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Angelico. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angelico denies The German Suplex. Angelico with a straight right hand. Yuta connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Yuta rolls Angelico back into the ring. Angelico dropkicks Yuta in mid-air. Angelico with The Flying Foot Stomp. Angelico makes Yuta tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (23-29) Angelico via Submission

