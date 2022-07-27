AEW Dark Results 7/26/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (10-9) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-0) Allie Recks

Hogan kicks Recks in the gut. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan whips Recks across the ring. Recks ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Recks with a forearm smash. Recks sends Hogan to the corner. Recks with a Handspring Forearm. Following a snap mare takeover, Recks with a basement dropkick for a one count. Hogan decks Recks with a JawBreaker. Recks ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Recks with the backslide cover for a two count. Recks with a quick rollup for a two count. Recks avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Recks. Hogan with a Shotgun Dropkick. Hogan with a Running Hip Attack. Hogan follows that with a Sliding Dropkick. Hogan with a Leg Drop. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-9) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Second Match: (48-39) Alex Reynolds w/Preston Vance & Brodie Lee Jr vs. (11-37) Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth applies a side headlock. Reynolds whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth drops Reynolds with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Reynolds trips Nemeth. Reynolds with a drop toe hold. Reynolds with a basement dropkick. Reynolds uppercuts Nemeth. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Reynolds with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Reynolds with a forearm smash. Nemeth kicks Reynolds in the gut. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth sends Reynolds into the ropes. Nemeth goes for a dropkick, but Reynolds holds onto the ropes. Reynolds rolls Nemeth over for a two count. Reynolds with a backslide cover for a one count. Reynolds applies a waist lock. Nemeth sends Reynolds face first into the top rope.

Nemeth drives Reynolds shoulder first into the steel ring post. Nemeth slams Reynolds head on the ring apron. Nemeth hammers down on the back of Reynolds neck. Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth rams his elbow across the jaw of Reynolds. Reynolds with a gut punch. Reynolds uppercuts Nemeth. Nemeth punches Reynolds in the back. Nemeth whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds goes for a sunset flip, but Nemeth counters with a right jab. Nemeth scores the ankle pick. Nemeth sends Reynolds’ throat first into the middle rope for a two count. Nemeth applies a half nelson chin lock. Reynolds with a forearm smash.

Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Reynolds denies The Pendulum DDT. Reynolds decks Nemeth with a back elbow smash. Reynolds kicks Nemeth in the face. Reynolds sends Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew uppercut. Reynolds sends Nemeth throat first into the middle rope. Reynolds with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Nemeth avoids The Helluva Kick. Nemeth rolls Reynolds over for a two count. Nemeth hits The Pendulum DDT for a two count. Reynolds denies The Rude Awakening. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds delivers The Helluva Kick. Reynolds puts Nemeth on the top turnbuckle. Reynolds connects with The Avalanche Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-39) Alex Reynolds via Pinfall

Third Match: (12-5) Marina Shafir vs. (0-0) Tracy Nyxx

Shafir ducks a clothesline from Nyxx. Shafir kicks Nyxx in the gut. Shafir applies a standing head & arm choke. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir with a judo toss. Shafir kicks Nyxx in the back. Shafir works on the left shoulder of Nyxx. Nyxx with a chop/forearm combination. Shafir with a leg kick. Shafir kicks Nyxx in the face. Shafir whips Nyxx across the ring. Nyxx holds onto the ropes. Nyxx decks Shafir with a back elbow smash. Shafir delivers her combination offense. Nyxx tumbles to the floor. Nyxx dropkicks Shafir. Shafir blocks a boot from Nyxx. Shafir with a gut punch. Shafir brings Nyxx down to the mat. Shafir makes Nyxx tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (13-5) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fourth Match: (0-0) Slim J vs. (0-3) Blake Li

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slim with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blake with an arm-drag takeover of his own. Slim signals for the test of strength. Slim applies a side headlock. Blake whips Slim across the ring. Slim drops Blake with a shoulder tackle. Blake drops down on the canvas. Blake leapfrogs over Slim. Blake goes for a dropkick, but Slim holds onto the ropes.

Slim with a Double Foot Stomp/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Slim slams Blake’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Slim with a straight right hand for a two count. Slim applies a rear chin lock. Blake with heavy bodyshots. Blake rocks Slim with a forearm smash. Blake slams Slim’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Blake with the irish whip. Slim kicks Blake in the face. Slim with a Twisting Heel Kick. Slim hits The Cazadora Flatliner. Slim makes Blake tap out to The Inverted STF.

Winner: (1-0) Slim J via Submission

Fifth Match: (17-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-9) Renee Michelle

Hart with a waist lock go-behind. Hart sends Michelle face first into the canvas. Hart tugs on Michelle’s hair. The referee admonishes Hart. Michelle rolls Hart over for a one count. Hart kicks Michelle in the gut. Hart punches Michelle in the back. Hart sends Michelle to the ring apron. Hart ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Hart with a NeckBreaker against the top rope. Hart rolls Michelle back into the ring. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Hart. Michelle drops Hart with The Spinning Heel Kick for a one count.

Michelle goes for a Bodyslam, but Hart lands back on her feet. Hart sends Michelle chest first into the turnbuckles. Michelle side steps Hart into the turnbuckles. Hart decks Michelle with a back elbow smash. Michelle ducks a clothesline from Hart. Michelle with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Hart SuperKicks Michelle. Hart whips Michelle into the turnbuckles. Hart with a Front Handspring Lariat. Hart with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart makes Michelle tap out to The Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (18-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Sixth Match: (0-17) Cole Karter vs. (0-2) Mike Orlando

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Karter shoves Orlando. Strong lockup. Orlando applies a waist lock. Karter backs Orlando into the turnbuckles. Karter with two back elbow smashes. Karter with a Running Hurricanrana. Orlando ducks a clothesline from Karter. Orlando with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Orlando poses for the crowd. Orlando blocks a boot from Karter. Karter with the greco roman eye poke.

Karter dropkicks Orlando. Karter transitions into a ground and pound attack. Karter kicks Orlando in the chest. Karter scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Karter applies a rear chin lock. Orlando with heavy bodyshots. Orlando with a Belly to Back Suplex. Orlando follows that with two clotheslines. Karter avoids the corner mount. Karter SuperKicks Orlando. Karter connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-17) Cole Karter via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (22-9) Angelo Parker w/Matt Menard vs. (0-8) Cameron Stewart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Parker backs Stewart into the ropes. Parker shoves Stewart. Strong lockup. Stewart shoves Parker. Stewart is playing mind games with Parker. Parker with a wrist lock takedown. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Stewart. Parker with a Leg Lariat. Parker with The Samoan Drop. Parker follows that with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Parker connects with The Elevated DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-9) Angelo Parker via Pinfall

Eight Match: (1-4) Ariya Daivari w/Slim J vs. (1-1) Blake Christian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari backs Christian into the turnbuckles. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari with a straight right hand. Daivari slams Christian’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari applies a side headlock. Christian whips Daivari across the ring. Christian leapfrogs over Daivari. Christian drops down on the canvas. Christian dropkicks Daivari to the floor. Christian ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian takes a swipe at Slim. Daivari clotheslines Christian. Daivari whips Christian across the ring. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Daivari fish hooks Christian. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Daivari punches Christian. Daivari blocks a boot from Christian. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian SuperKicks Daivari.

Daivari dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Christian with a Roundhouse Kick. Christian with a Belly to Back Suplex. Daivari side step Christian into the turnbuckles. Christian decks Daivari with a back elbow smash. Christian with a NeckBreaker/Half & Half Suplex Combination for a two count. Christian kicks Daivari in the face. Christian dives over Daivari. Daivari with a Hip Toss into the turnbuckles. Christian denies The Hammerlock DDT. Christian with an Overhead Kick. Daivari launches Christian over the top rope. Christian with a straight right hand. Christian with clubbing blows to Daivari’s back. Christian has Daivari draped across the top strand. Christian follows that with The Frog Splash. Christian rolls Daivari back into the ring. Slim attacks Christian behind the referee’s back. Daivari pulls Christian back into the ring. Daivari hits The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-4) Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (53-29) Dante Martin vs. (9-52-2) Peter Avalon

Nemeth trips Dante before the bell rings. Avalon attacks Dante from behind. Avalon is throwing haymakers at Dante. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon sends Dante to the corner. Dante dives over Avalon. Dante ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Dante sends Avalon into the ropes. Dante leapfrogs over Avalon. Avalon denies The Headscissors Takeover. Dante dropkicks Avalon for a two count. Avalon slams Dante’s head on the top rope. Dante dropkicks Avalon off the ring apron. Dante ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Avalon drops Dante with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Avalon unloads two knife edge chops. Avalon transitions into a corner mount. Avalon dumps Dante out of the ring. Nemeth attacks Dante behind the referee’s back.

Avalon drives Dante back first into the ringside barricade. Chop Exchange. Avalon rakes the eyes of Dante. Avalon rolls Dante back into the ring. Avalon bodyslams Dante. Avalon goes for The MoonSault, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Avalon into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dante delivers his combination offense. Dante sends Avalon to the corner. Avalon kicks Dante in the face. Avalon drops Dante with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Dante fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dante backflips over Avalon. Dante with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante rolls Avalon back into the ring. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (54-29) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (38-18-2) PAC (c) vs. LJ Cleary For The AEW All-Atlantic Championship (From OTT Wrestling’s Poetry Slam Event)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pac backs Cleary into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Pac pats Cleary on the chest. Cleary turns Pac over and pats him on the chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac grapples around Cleary. Pac tells Cleary to bring it. Strong lockup. Pac works on the left shoulder of Cleary. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Cleary with a wrist lock takedown. Pac regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Pac backs Cleary into the ropes. Pac with a side headlock takeover. Cleary whips Pac across the ring. Pac drops Cleary with a shoulder tackle. Cleary drops down on the canvas. Cleary leapfrogs over Pac. Pac lunges over Cleary. Pac sends Cleary into the ropes. Pac leapfrogs over Cleary. Cleary lunges over Pac. Pac swats away a dropkick from Cleary. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Pac slams Cleary’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Cleary slaps Pac in the chest. Pac sends Cleary to the corner.

Cleary side steps Pac into the turnbuckles. Cleary slides under Pac’s legs. Cleary with a shoulder block. Cleary slips over Pac’s back. Cleary with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Cleary with a Leg Lariat. Pac heads to the outside. Pac kicks Cleary in the gut. Pac slams Cleary’s head on the ring apron. Pac is choking Cleary with his boot. Pac repeatedly kicks Cleary in the face. Pac delivers The Missile Dropkick. Pac pops back on his feet. Pac with clubbing mid-kicks. Pac is putting the boots to Cleary. Pac grabs a side headlock. Pac whips Cleary across the ring. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Cleary pie faces Pac. Pac toys around with Cleary. Cleary with two overhand chops. Cleary reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac slips over Cleary’s back. Cleary blocks The SuperKick. Cleary drops Pac with The Spinning Heel Kick.

Cleary with forearm shivers. Cleary with clubbing blows to Pac’s back. Cleary ducks under two clotheslines from Pac. Cleary with a diving clothesline. Pac kicks Cleary in the gut. Cleary with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cleary with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Pac decks Cleary with a back elbow smash. Pac bodyslams Cleary. Pac dives over Cleary. Cleary ducks a clothesline from Pac. Cleary with a SpringBoard Single Leg Dropkick. Cleary hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Pac denies The Canadian Destroyer. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Pac prepares for The Black Arrow. Cleary with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cleary with The SuperPlex. Cleary lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cleary rolls Pac back into the ring. Cleary connects with Two Canadian Destroyers for a two count. Pac with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Pac makes Cleary tap out to The Brutalizer.

Winner: Still AEW All-Atlantic Champion, (39-18-2) PAC via Submission

