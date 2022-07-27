AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined the Highspots Sign-It Live program to discuss a number of different topics including his loyalty to president Tony Khan and how he feels about Sammy Guevara, who interfered in his barbed-wire everywhere matchup against Chris Jericho last week. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he feels a deep loyalty to Tony Khan:

Here’s the thing with Tony Khan, I will always appreciate him for the opportunity he’s given me because no one wanted to give me a chance until he put me in there against Cody [Rhodes]. So I am loyal to that man because of that. This man’s letting me make a living off something that I wanted to do since I was nine years old. So of course when I see sh*t and people talk sh*t, I’m a loyal person, I wanna f*ck ‘em up. I won’t do it because now I’d get arrested and because people are cowards and call cops instead of fighting but anyway, I am very loyal to Tony and I can honestly — and I’ll say this, I love the man to death and I would do whatever he needs me to do to make sure AEW keeps going. Not beat anybody, relax. Just to keep going.

Plans on hurting Sammy Guevara in the future:

I know people like Sammy [Guevara]. I don’t get it. All the moves he does, The [Young] Bucks do ‘em better and I don’t even like The Bucks. I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to God Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna f*ck him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a ‘work’, since everybody likes to use the insider terms.

