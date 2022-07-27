New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned next Tuesday night with a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. The commercial-free match will open the show on the USA Network.

The Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match will feature Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine, plus Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

As we’ve noted, the status of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles have been up in the air ever since Cora Jade turned on Perez two weeks ago, costing her a match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Jade later took credit for Perez’s success, bragged about beating her down after the heel turn, and then trashed her title belt. WWE has had Perez listed as one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions since July 19, with no title reference next to Jade’s name on the official roster. Jade and Perez originally won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Dolin and Jayne at Great American Bash on July 5. Their reign is listed at 14 recognized days.

In an update, tonight’s NXT 2.0 featured a backstage segment with Perez saying Jade can throw away their friendship all she wants, but Perez will not stand for her throwing a title belt in the trash can. Perez said the title deserves respect, not to be thrown in the garbage. She then introduced someone who agrees with her, and out came WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa), who infamously trashed the WWE Women’s Title on the December 18, 1995 edition of WCW Nitro, which got her black-listed from WWE for 20 years.

Blayze came walking in with a trash can, and let Perez do the honors of pulling Jade’s title belt from the trash can. Perez said the titles should be held by two people who care about them. She then handed the belts to Blayze, who said it took too long to crown a new champion when she trashed her belt years ago, but it won’t take that long now because there will be the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match next week. Blayze declared that the winning team will be the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. She then left with Perez. WWE announced that this segment was Perez’s way of vacating the titles.

Blayze was then shown exiting the WWE Performance Center at the end of the show. A camera man asked who she thinks will win the titles next week, but Blayze said she doesn’t know as all of the teams are excellent. She then declared that the last team standing will earn the right to be called champions. Dolin and Jayne then interrupted and praised Blayze as a living legend, but told her to hand over the titles to make them three-time champions because there are no other teams in NXT. Blayze went to hand the titles over, but then pulled them back and said Toxic Attraction will have to fight for them next week. Blayze walked off while Dolin and Jayne ranted to end the show.

There’s no word yet on if Blayze will be at next week’s NXT to introduce the new champions or present them with their titles,, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

There will be a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match NEXT WEEK to crown new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions! @roxanne_wwe @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/iJ58OMRmvy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022

It's breaking down in a hurry on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/vv4NDfKbKj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022

