AEW Dark Results 7/6/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur, TAZ, and Ricky Starks)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (29-7) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-0) Ryan Mantell

Archer clotheslines Mantell before the bell rings. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer slaps Mantell in the chest. Mantell ducks the short-arm clothesline from Archer. Mantell with Two Dropkicks. Mantell with a corner clothesline. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer punches Mantell in the back. Archer rocks Mantell with a forearm smash. Archer is mauling Mantell in the corner. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer repeatedly stomps on Mantell’s chest. Archer is choking Mantell with his boot.

Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer with clubbing blows to Mantell’s chest. Mantell fires back with forearm shivers. Archer with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Archer puts Mantell on the top turnbuckle. Archer with a straight right hand. Mantell denies The Blackout. Mantell kicks Archer in the face. Mantell side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Mantell delivers his combination offense. Archer shrugs off a Lariat from Mantell. Archer kicks Mantell in the face. Archer with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Archer connects with The Ripcord Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (32-17) QT Marshall & (9-23) Aaron Solow w/Nick Comoroto vs. (0-8) TNT

QT Marshall and Terrence Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall slings Terrence across the ring. Strong lockup. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall slaps Terrence in the face. Terrence clotheslines Marshall. Terrence tags in Terrell. Terrence bodyslams Marshall. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Marshall drives Terrell back first into the turnbuckles. Marshall tags in Solow. Solow kicks Terrell in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow punches Terrell in the back. Solow hammers down on the back of Terrell’s neck. Terrell with a Vertical Suplex. Terrell tags in Terrence. TNT gangs up on Solow. Terrence with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Terrence. Terrence holds onto the ropes. Terrence decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Marshall attacks Terrence behind the referee’s back. Solow repeatedly stomps on Terrence’s chest. Solow is choking Terrence with his boot. Solow tags in Marshall.

Marshall whips Terrence across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Terrence with a JawBreaker. Marshall knocks Terrell off the ring apron. Marshall tags in Solow. Belly to Back Suplex/Running NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Solow is livid. Terrence side steps Solow into the turnbuckles. The referee has ejected Nick Comoroto from the ringside area. TNT pulls off the twin trick behind the referee’s back. Terrell denies The Pedigree. Terrell with two clotheslines. Terrell dropkicks Solow. Terrell with a Back Body Drop. Terrell rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Terrell bodyslams Solow. Terrell tags in Terrence. TNT lands The What’s Up. Terrell dumps Marshall out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Marshal negates The 3D. Solow rolls Terrence over for a two count. Marshall made the blind tag. Solow ducks a clothesline from Terrence. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Marshall delivers another Diamond Cutter to Terrell.

Winner: (33-17) QT & Marshall & (10-23) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-2) Abadon vs. (0-2) Natalia Markova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Abadon whips Markova across the ring. Abadon clotheslines Markova. Markova slaps Abadon in the face. Abadon screams at Markova. Markova with forearm shivers. Abadon sends Markova face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Markova side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Abadon dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Abadon with forearm shivers. Abadon with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Markova side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Markova with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Markova matrix under a clothesline from Abadon. Abadon with a Big Splash. Abadon with a Running Boot. Abadon connects with The Leg Hook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-2) Abadon via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (24-13) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal vs. (0-12) Carlie Bravo

A lot of jaw jacking after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal backs Bravo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Sydal applies a side headlock. Sydal with a double wrist lock takedown. Sydal applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Sydal transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sydal with a flying mare for a two count. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal transitions into a key lock. Sydal with the irish whip. Bravo dives over Sydal. Bravo with two deep arm-drags.

Sydal scores the ankle pick. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal grapevines the legs of Bravo. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal with a Double Foot Stomp. Sydal talks smack to Bravo. Bravo with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Bravo unloads a flurry of left jabs. Sydal drops Bravo with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Bravo. Bravo hits The SitOut JawBreaker for a two count. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Bravo. Bravo avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-13) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (32-14) The Blade w/Matt Hardy & The Bunny vs. (0-0) Tre Lamar

Blade nails Lamar with The Pump Kick before the bell rings. Blade repeatedly stomps on Lamar’s chest. Blade is choking Lamar with his boot. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade with a chop/haymaker combination. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lamar lands back on his feet. Lamar applies a waist lock. Blade decks Lamar with a back elbow smash. Lamar with a double leapfrog. Lamar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Lamar follows that with a roll through basement dropkick. Blade drives his knee into the midsection of Lamar. Blade sends Lamar to the ring apron. Blade rocks Lamar with a forearm smash. Blade drives Lamar face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lamar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Blade avoids The Pump Kick. Lamar with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bunny trips Lamar behind the referee’s back. Lamar decks Blade with a back elbow smash. Lamar goes for a Spinning DDT, but Blade counters with The Bodyslam. Blade talks smack to Lamar. Blade slams Lamar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade tosses Lamar out of the ring.

Bunny repeatedly stomps on Lamar’s chest. Blade kicks Lamar in the gut. Blade with a knife edge chop. Blade rolls Lamar back into the ring. Blade hooks the outside leg for a two count. Blade whips Lamar across the ring. Blade clotheslines Lamar for a two count. Blade applies a rear chin lock. Lamar with heavy bodyshots. Lamar ducks under two clotheslines from Blade. Lamar scores the forearm knockdown. Lamar pump kicks the right shoulder of Blade. Lamar with a knife edge chop. Lamar sends Blade to the corner. Blade launches Lamar over the top rope. Lamar with a shoulder block. Lamar with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blade avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Lamar drops Blade with The Roll Through Pele Kick. Lamar goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Blade ducks out of the way. Blade with a Running Lariat. Blade takes off his belt. The referee admonishes Blade. Blade connects with The Brass Knuckle Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-14) The Blade via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8-13) Bear Bronson w/Bear Boulder vs. (0-0) Big Trouble Bishop

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bishop backs Bronson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bishop signals for the test of strength. Bishop drives his knee into the midsection of Bronson. Bishop punches Bronson in the back. Bronson Powerslams Bishop. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Bishop lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Bishop. Bishop drops Bronson with The Big Boot.

Bishop repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Bishop is choking Bronson with his foot. Bishop with three knee lifts. Bishop decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Bishop with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Bronson dodges The Running Boot. Bronson levels Bishop with The Body Avalanche. Bronson with clubbing blows to Bishop’s back. Bronson with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Bronson with clubbing lariats across the neck of Bishop. Bronson follows that with a Running Lariat. Bronson connects with The Banzai Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-13) Bear Bronson via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-26) Marko Stunt & (0-34) Fuego Del Sol vs. (0-35) Baron Black & (0-32) Ryzin

Fuego Del Sol and Baron Black will start things off. Black wants Del Sol to shake his hand. Del Sol obliges. Black applies a side headlock. Del Sol whips Black across the ring. Black drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Black catches Del Sol in mid-air. Del Sol denies The Death Valley Driver. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Black. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Del Sol with a deep arm-drag. Del Sol dropkicks Black. Del Sol applies a wrist lock. Stunt and Ryzin are tagged in. Stunt applies a side headlock. Ryzin whips Stunt across the ring. Ryzin drops Stunt with a shoulder tackle. Ryzin laughs at Stunt. Ryzin shoves Stunt. Stunt drops down on the canvas. Stunt dropkicks Ryzin. Stunt tags in Del Sol. Short-Arm Reversal by Stunt. Del Sol with a Slingshot Dropkick for a two count. Ryzin reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Black drives his knee into Del Sol’s back. Ryzin Chokeslams Del Sol for a one count. Ryzin tags in Black.

Black with a knife edge chop. Ryzin levels Del Sol with The Body Avalanche. Ryzin sends Del Sol face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ryzin with a Running Boot. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black follows that with The Backstabber for a two count. Black applies The Gory Special. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Del Sol drops Black with a Desperation Stunner. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stunt and Ryzin are tagged. Stunt takes out the legs of Ryzin. Stunt with a Running Knee Strike. Stunt with a Spinning Back Kick to Black. Black denies The SpringBoard Slice Bread. Stunt with a SpringBoard Headscissors Takeover. Stunt side steps Ryzin into the turnbuckles. Stunt with a Diving Elbow Drop. Stunt with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Stereo Orihara MoonSaults. Stunt rolls Ryzin back into the ring. Stunt gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Del Sol made the blind tag. Stunt with the back door escape. Stunt lands The Suicide Dive. Del Sol connects with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Sammy Guevara’s Vlog Crew came out to celebrate with Stunt and Del Sol.

Winner: (18-25) Marko Stunt & (1-34) Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall

Eight Match: (17-9) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy vs. (0-0) Viva Van

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander applies a waist lock. Van denies the boop. Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander starts cartwheeling around the ring. Statlander gives Van a boop. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Van. Statlander sweeps out the legs of Van. Statlander with a Twisting Leg Drop for a two count. Van kicks Statlander in the gut. Van with a RoundHouse Kick. Van sweeps out the legs of Statlander. Van with a sliding overhand chop. Van stomps on Statlander’s back.

Van with a knife edge chop. Van punches Statlander in the back. Statlander with forearm shivers. Van drops Statlander with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Statlander catches Van in mid-air. Statlander Powerslams Van. Statlander with a chop/forearm combination. Statlander whips Van into the turnbuckles. Statlander rocks Van with a forearm smash. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander with The Electric Chair Drop. Statlander delivers The Scissors Kick. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (20-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (22-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-1) Chad Lennex & (0-1) Zachariah w/Dustin Rhodes

Brian Pillman Jr and Zachariah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with a forearm shiver across the right shoulder of Zachariah. Garrison applies a wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman hammers down on the left wrist of Zachariah. Pillman applies a hammerlock. Pillman repeatedly drives his knee into Zachariah’s back. Pillman backs Zachariah into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Zachariah rocks Pillman with a forearm smash. Pillman answers with two chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Zachariah. Zachariah with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Zachariah with a Hurricanrana. Pillman swats away a dropkick from Zachariah. Pillman with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman sends Zachariah to the corner. Pillman with The Helluva Kick. Garrison with The Leg Drop for a two count. Zachariah rakes the eyes of Garrison. Zachariah tags in Lennex. Lennex repeatedly stomps on Garrison’s chest. Lennex with a forearm smash. Lennex whips Garrison across the ring. Pillman made the blind tag.

Garrison ducks a clothesline from Lennex. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Lennex sends Pillman face first into the middle rope. Lennex kicks Pillman in the ribs. Lennex with a forearm smash. Lennex slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lennex tags in Zachariah. Zachariah repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Zachariah tags in Lennex. Double Irish Whip. Zachariah with a running elbow smash. Lennex with The Running Boot for a one count. Lennex hammers down on the back of Pillman’s neck. Lennex kicks Pillman in the back. Pillman knocks Zachariah off the ring apron. Pillman kicks Lennex in the face. Pillman rolls under a clothesline from Lennex. Zachariah tags himself in. Zachariah stops Pillman in his tracks. Zachariah punches Garrison. The referee is trying to calm down Garrison. Zachariah tags in Lennex. Double Irish Whip. Pillman with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with three clotheslines. Garrison drops Zachariah with The Big Boot. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison follows that with a Modified Falcon Arrow. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (23-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (21-28) Angelico vs. (0-2) Prince Kai

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico spins Kai out. Angelico with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Angelico applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Kai applies a wrist lock. Angelico with a single leg takedown. Kai with an arm-drag takeover. Kai sweeps out the legs of Angelico. Kai dropkicks Angelico. Kai poses for the crowd. Kai tells Angelico to bring it. Angelico signals for the test of strength.

Angelico kicks Kai in the ribs. Angelico slams Kai’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico is mauling Kai in the corner. Angelico with rapid fire kicks and jabs. Kai crawls under Angelico. Following a snap mare takeover, Kai with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Kai ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Kai drops Angelico with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Angelico slams Kai’s head on the top rope. Angelico with a Low Enzuigiri. Angelico scores the ankle pick. Angelico makes Kai tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (22-28) Angelico via Submission

Eleventh Match: (8-12) Ryan Nemeth w/The Wingmen vs. (0-1) Wheeler Yuta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nemeth with the fireman’s carry takeover. Nemeth taunts Yuta. Nemeth with a waist lock go-behind. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta leapfrogs over Nemeth. Yuta crawls under Nemeth. Yuta dropkicks Nemeth. Nemeth regroups in the corner.

Yuta ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Yuta with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Nemeth launches Yuta over the top rope. Nemeth knocks Yuta off the top turnbuckle. Nemeth with a Belly to Back Suplex. Nemeth dumps Yuta out of the ring. The Wingmen attacks Yuta behind the referee’s back. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nemeth continues to gloat. Yuta trips Nemeth. Yuta rolls Nemeth over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-12) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (16-5) Wardlow & (28-14) Shawn Spears vs. (0-0) Hunter Knott & (0-0) Rosario Grillo

Wardlow and Hunter Knott will start things off. Knott denies the ankle pick. Wardlow slings Knott across the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Knott decks Wardlow with a JawBreaker. Knott tags in Grillo. Wardlow denies the double irish whip. Grillo and Knott gangs up on Wardlow. Wardlow shoves Grillo into the canvas. Wardlow shoves Knott out of the ring. Wardlow drives Grillo back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Spears tags himself in.

Spears kicks Grillo in the gut. Spears unloads three knife edge chops. Spears tags in Wardlow. Spears with a Rising Knee Strike. Wardlow with Two Biel Throws. Wardlow bodyslams Grillo. Wardlow taunts Knott. Grillo decks Spears with a back elbow smash. Grillo side steps Wardlow into the turnbuckles. Grillo tags in Knott. Knott with forearm shivers. Knott ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow hits The SpineBuster. Spears is raining down haymakers on the outside. Spears repeatedly stomps on Grillo’s chest. Wardlow is trying to calm down Spears. Wardlow tags in Spears. Spears connects with The C4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-5) Wardlow & (29-14) Shawn Spears via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (25-6) Taynara Conti w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (14-23) Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. Conti applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti with The La Magistral for a one count. King ducks a clothesline from Conti. King clotheslines Conti over for a two count. King with the irish whip. Conti side steps King into the turnbuckles. Conti slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Conti with a SpringBoard Sunset Flip for a two count. King rolls Conti over for a one count. Misfired Pump Kicks. Conti sends King face first in the canvas. Conti with a back heel trip. Conti applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. King puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. King kicks Conti in the gut. King with a forearm smash. King sends Conti to the corner. King catches Conti in mid-air. King delivers The Snake Eyes. King with an inside cradle for a one count. King slams Conti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King is choking Conti with her boot. The referee admonishes King.

King whips Conti across the ring. Conti ducks a clothesline from King. King with the double sledge for a two count. King with forearm shivers across the back of Conti. King with The Pumphandle Powerslam for a two count. King applies The Dragon Sleeper. Conti with three knee lifts. King applies The Sleeper Hold. Conti decks King with a JawBreaker. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from King. Conti with a Ripcord Knee Lift. Conti sends King to the corner. Conti nails King with The Pump Kick. Conti with Three Face Washes. King tumbles to the floor. King avoids The PK. King with The Uranage Slam into the ring apron for a two count. Conti with forearm shivers. King ducks a clothesline from Conti. King goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Conti holds onto the ropes. King sends Conti across the ring. King goes for a Hip Toss, but Conti lands back on her feet. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, and Preston Vance) vs. (0-6) Chandler Hopkins, (0-15) Dean Alexander, (0-2) Jason Hotch, (0-4) Will Allday In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Chandler Hopkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Reynolds spins Hopkins through. Following a snap mare takeover, Reynolds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Hopkins with a side headlock takeover. Reynolds answers with the headscissors escape. Hopkins pops back on his feet. Reynolds dropkicks Hopkins. Reynolds mocks Hopkins. Reynolds tags in Cabana. Double Wrist Lock. Reynolds with The Ripcord Elbow Strike. Hopkins tags in Hotch. Hotch ducks a clothesline from Cabana. Hotch with a forearm smash. Hotch kicks the left hamstring of Cabana. Hotch with a Mid-Kick. Cabana with a Back Body Drop. Cabana applies a wrist lock. Hotch with a blistering chop. Hotch mocks Dark Order. Cabana slaps Hotch in the chest. Cabana tags in Angels.

Double Irish Whip. Hotch holds onto the ropes. Allday tags himself in. Dark Order catches Allday in mid-air. Allday with a Hurricanrana to Cabana. Allday side steps Angels into the turnbuckles. Angels dives over Allday. Angels avoids the low dropkick. Allday drops down on the canvas. Angels ducks a clothesline from Allday. Angels rolls Allday over for a two count. Angels with a Sliding Knee Strike. Angels tags in Vance. Dropkick/Fallaway Slam Combination. Alexander tags himself in. Vance drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Vance whips Alexander into the turnbuckles. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Vance ducks a clothesline from Hopkins. Vance PowerBombs Hopkins. Alexander decks Vance with a back elbow smash. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Angels. Angels connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (16-33) Jack Evans w/Matt Hardy & Angelico vs. (5-12) Mike Sydal w/Matt Sydal

Evans kicks Sydal in the gut. Evans punches Sydal in the back. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal cartwheels around Evans. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal rolls Evans over for a two count. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Evans backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. Evans with two haymakers. Evans with a knee lift. Evans applies a wrist lock. Sydal dives over Evans. Sydal dropkicks Evans for a one count. Sydal unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Evans. Evans with a Corkscrew Enzuigiri. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Evans whips Sydal across the ring. Evans with a Flying Mid-Kick.

Evans mocks Sydal. Evans with The Standing Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sydal denies The SuperPlex. Sydal shoves Evans off the top turnbuckle. Sydal cartwheels off the top rope. Sydal splits under a clothesline from Evans. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with the fireman’s carry takeover. Sydal applies the double arm-bar. Evans puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sydal goes for a Bodyslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal applies a waist lock. Evans stomps on the right foot of Sydal. Evans crawls under Sydal. Evans shoves Sydal towards the referee. Evans connects with The Bridging Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-33) Jack Evans via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (23-15) Red Velvet vs. (2-5) Ashley Vox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Velvet applies a side headlock. Velvet with a side headlock takeover. Vox answers with the headscissors escape. Velvet scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Rollup Exchange. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Vox ducks a clothesline from Velvet. Velvet with a leg lariat. Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Vox avoids the knife edge chop. Vox uppercuts Velvet. Vox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vox transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vox hooks the inside leg for a two count. Vox applies the cravate.

Velvet with heavy bodyshots. Vox punches Velvet in the back. Vox with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Velvet rocks Vox with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Velvet with two diving clotheslines. Velvet whips Vox across the ring. Vox holds onto the ropes. Vox launches Velvet over the top rope. Velvet delivers The Axe Kick. Velvet with The Splitting Boot for a two count. Velvet with a forearm smash. Velvet sends Vox face first into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet connects with The Chef’s Kiss to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Seventeenth Match: (22-8) Eddie Kingston & (37-19) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (12-24) Luther & (11-33) Serpentico

Eddie Kingston and Serpentico will start things off. Serpentico starts shoving Kingston. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Serpentico with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico dropkicks Kingston. Serpentico rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther with two toe kicks. Luther uses the middle rope as a weapon. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther is choking Kingston with his boot. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston starts biting Luther’s nose. Luther with a RoundHouse Kick. Luther with a short pump kick. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Kingston. Serpentico with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Serpentico with two haymakers. Kingston answers with two knife edge chops. Serpentico rakes the eyes of Kingston. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico applies a rear chin lock. Kingston with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico HeadButts Kingston. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther kicks Kingston in the gut. Luther with a forearm smash. Luther with a back elbow smash. Luther follows that with a short-arm clothesline. Luther with two knee drops. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Leg Drop. Assisted Running Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico’s head as a weapon. Serpentico goes into the lateral press for a two count. Serpentico rolls Kingston to the corner. Serpentico goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Kingston ducks out of the way. Kingston tags in Pentagon. Pentagon ducks under two clotheslines from Serpentico. Pentagon with The Ushigoroshi. Pentagon slaps Serpentico in the chest. Luther kicks Pentagon in the back. Pentagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two cont. Luther runs interference. Chop Exchange. Kingston nails Luther with The Spinning Back Fist. Serpentico responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Pentagon SuperKicks Serpentico. Kingston connects with The Back Drop Driver. Pentagon plants Serpentico with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-8) Eddie Kingston & (38-19) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

