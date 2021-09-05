AEW Dark Results 9/4/21

The NOW Arena

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

First Match: (4-2) 2.0 w/Daniel Garcia vs. (0-2) Hunter Knott & (0-2) Rosario Grillo

Matt Lee and Rosario Grillo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Lee taunts Grillo. Strong lockup. Lee with another arm-drag takeover. Grillo ducks a clothesline from Lee. Grillo with a deep arm-drag. Lee kicks Grillo in the gut. Lee whips Grillo across the ring. Lee denies the sunset flip. Lee stomps on Grillo’s face. Lee slaps Grillo in the back of the head.

Lee sends Grillo to the corner. Parker and Knott are tagged in. Parker with rapid fire haymakers. Parker slams Knott’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker tags in Lee. Parker with a running forearm smash. 2.0 delivers The Sweet Taste. Lee applies a front face lock. Lee tags in Parker. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory. After the match, 2.0 and Garcia gangs up on Knott and Grillo.

Winner: (5-2) 2.0 via Pinfall

Second Match: (5-7) Wheeler Yuta w/Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. (0-39) Baron Black

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta with a wrist lock takedown. Yuta taunts Black. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Black. Yuta leapfrogs over Black. Yuta crawls under Black. Yuta dropkicks Black. Black dodges The Running Boot. Yuta decks Black with a back elbow smash. Black swats away The Missile Dropkick from Yuta. Black drives his knee into Yuta’s back. Black with a knee drop. Black with a running elbow smash.

Black follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Black goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta with another back elbow smash. Yuta delivers The Missile Dropkick. Yuta applies a waist lock. Black decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Black. Yuta with The Release German Suplex. Yuta with a running chop. Black reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta side steps Black into the turnbuckles. Yuta connects with The Seat Belt to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-7) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Third Match: (5-9) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds vs. (0-3) Heather Reckless

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hart applies a side headlock. Reckless whips Hart across the ring. Hart drops Reckless with a shoulder tackle. Reckless drops down on the canvas. Hart with The Counter Hip Toss. Reckless kicks Hart in the face. Reckless with a lifting palm strike. Hart avoids The Soccer Kick. Hart decks Reckless with a back elbow mash. Hart ducks a clothesline from Reckless. Hart with The Hook Kick. Hart kicks out the legs of Reckless. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Reckless answers with a back elbow smash.

Reckless drives Hart face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Reckless with a forearm smash. Reckless slaps Hart in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Reckless goes for The PK, but Hart rolls her over for a two count. Hart ducks a clothesline from Reckless. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart SuperKicks Reckless. Hart lands The Rounding Body Press for a two count. Hart sends Reckless to the corner. Hart with a Cartwheel Heel Kick/Corner Clothesline Combination. Hart with a running elbow smash. Hart connects with The Splitting Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-9) Julia Hart via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (47-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-1) Missa Kate

Kate wants Shida to shake her hand. Shida obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shida applies a side headlock. Shida with a side headlock takeover. Kate answers with the headscissors escape. Kate drop steps into a side headlock. Kate with a side headlock takeover. Shida answers with the headscissors escape. Kate gets back to a vertical base. Shida shoves Kate. Shida ducks a clothesline from Kate. Shida dropkicks Kate. Shida mocks Kate. Kate denies the irish whip. Kate with a forearm smash. Kate whips Shida across the ring. Kate delivers a gut punch. Kate kicks the back of Shida’s left knee. Kate nails Shida with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kate dumps Shida out of the ring.

Shida whips Kate into the steel barricade. Shida grabs a steel chair. Kate with clubbing blows to Shida’s back. Shida with a forearm smash. Shida with a Flying Knee Smash. Shida rolls Kate back into the ring. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Shida goes for a PowerBomb, but Kate lands back on her feet. Kate drives Shida back first into the turnbuckles. Kate with clubbing shoulder blocks. Shida kicks Kate in the face. Kate applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kate sends Shida face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Kate applies a wrist lock. Shida with a forearm smash. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida follows that with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (48-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (30-17) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Skye Blue

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Takeover Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blue drop steps into a side headlock. Blue with a side headlock takeover. Velvet answers with the headscissors escape. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Blue. Velvet rolls Blue over for a one count. Velvet grapevines the legs of Blue. Second Arm-Drag Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Velvet decks Blue with a back elbow smash. Rollup Exchange. Velvet drops Blue with The Leg Lariat. Velvet is choking Blue with her boot. Blue reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Blue with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue with a Cartwheel Uppercut.

Following a snap mare takeover, Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blue applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Forearm Exchange. Velvet with two flying takedowns. Velvet with The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet follows that with The Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet whips Blue into the turnbuckles. Blue kicks Velvet in the face. Velvet with a discus forearm smash. Velvet hits The Iconoclasm for a two count. Blue dodges Two Roundhouse Kicks. Blue rolls Velvet over for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Velvet. Blue drops Velvet with The DDT for a two count. Velvet denies The Slice Bread #2. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Blue. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-17) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (31-17) & Shawn Spears & (22-6) Wardlow w/Tully Blanchard vs. (0-0) Brandon Gore & (0-1) JDX

Shawn Spears and Brandon Gore will start things off. Spears with a snap mare takeover. Spears cartwheels around Gore. Spears taunts Gore. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gore with a waist lock takedown. Gore applies an arm-bar. JDX tags himself in. JDX with a flying double axe handle strike. Gore and JDX works on the left wrist of Spears. JDX whips Spears across the ring. Spears with a southpaw haymaker. Spears dumps Gore out of the ring.

Blanchard with a running knee lift behind the referee’s back. Spears rolls Gore back into the ring. Wardlow punches Gore from the ring apron. Spears with clubbing knee lifts. Spears tags in Wardlow. Wardlow PowerBombs Gore. Spears throws JDX into the ring. Wardlow PowerBombs JDX on top of Gore. Wardlow puts Gore on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow hits The Casualty Of War. Wardlow tags in Spears. Spears goes into the lateral press to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-17) Shawn Spears & (23-6) Wardlow via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (John Silver & Preston Vance) w/Alan Angels vs. (0-1) Ren Jones & (0-3) Zachariah w/Dustin Rhodes

Preston Vance and Ren Jones will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Jones into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Jones pie faces Vance. Vance rocks Jones with a forearm smash. Vance with the irish whip. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance tags in Silver. Double Shoulder Tackle. Jones kicks Silver in the face. Jones slams Silver’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jones tags in Zachariah.

Silver fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Silver with The Double Samoan Drop. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Zachariah. Vance clotheslines Jones over the top rope. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Silver. Step Up Enzuigiri/Pump Kick Combination. Running Pump Kick Party. Silver connects with The Spinning NeckBreaker. Vance makes Zachariah tap out to The Full Neslon Lock.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Eight Match: (25-13) Penelope Ford w/The Bunny vs. (0-4) Queen Aminata

Ford refuse to shake Aminata’s hand. Ford slaps Aminata in the face. Aminata with forearm shivers. Aminata applies a wrist lock. Aminata with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford avoids The Stinger Splash. Ford pulls Aminata down to the mat. Ford with a Rebound Meteora on the ring apron. Bunny attacks Aminata before the bell rings. Ford with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford with The Helluva Kick. Follows a snap mare takeover, Ford with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ford makes Aminata tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (26-13) Penelope Ford via Submission

Ninth Match: (52-25) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-17) Dean Alexander

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander shoves Kazarian. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian slides under Alexander. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian backs Alexander into the ropes. Alexander punches Kazarian. Alexander with a SpringBoard Leg Lariat. Alexander transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian with a forearm smash. Alexander goes for a PowerBomb, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Alexnader. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian drops Alexander with a Leg Lariat. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian dives over Alexander. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian with a ShotGun Meteora. Kazarian makes Alexander tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (53-25) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Tenth Match: (11-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Blair Onyx

Cargill sends Onyx face first into the canvas. Cargill flexes her muscles. Onyx slaps Cargill in the face. Onyx ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Cargill hits The SpineBuster. Cargill nails Onyx with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (33-12) The Jurassic Express w/Marko Stunt vs. (10-20) Chaos Project

Jungle Boy and Serpentico will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Serpentico with a deep arm-drag. Serpentico poses for the crowd. Serpentico backs away from Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Jungle Boy whips Serpentico across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy scores the elbow knockdown. Jungle Boy with The Gorilla Press Slam. Luther tags himself in. Luther kicks Jungle Boy in the gut. Luther punches Jungle Boy in the back. Jungle Boy with an Overhand Chop/Hamstring Kick Combination. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Luther.

Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy with clubbing blows to Luther’s back. Serpentico drives his knee into Jungle Boy’s back. Jungle Boy takes a swipe at Serpentico. Jungle Boy decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Serpentico trips Jungle Boy from the outside. Luther with The Pump Kick. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Luther tags in Jungle Boy. Luther repeatedly bodyslams Serpentico on top of Jungle Boy for a two count. Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Serpentico drops Jungle Boy with The Flatliner. Serpentico tags in Luther. Luther stomps on the left shoulder of Jungle Boy. Following a snap mare takeover, Luther applies the nerve hold. Jungle Boy gets back to a vertical base. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy.

Luther with a Rolling Head Kick. Luther bodyslams Jungle Boy. Luther tags in Serpentico. Chaos Project goes for The Assisted Swanton Bomb, but Jungle Boy gets his knees up in the air. Jungle Boy kicks Luther in the face. Jungle Boy denies the sunset flip. Jungle Boy kicks Serpentico in the face. Jungle Boy shoves Luther into Serpentico. Jungle Boy tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with a shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus unloads two chops. Luchasaurus side steps Luther into Serpentico. Luchasaurus with The Double Body Avalanche. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus with The WheelBarrow Suplex. Luther runs interference. Luchasaurus decks Luther with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus with The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Jurassic Express connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-12) The Jurassic Express via Pinfall

