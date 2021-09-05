QT Marshall did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his past WWE tryouts and all the talent cuts WWE have been making:

“Unfortunately, I’ve been to so many of those tryouts (WWE), so many of those extra gigs where it’s like, ‘How tall are you? How much do you weigh?’ Just all these things, and it’s like, ‘Wait. You’re not even giving me a chance to wrestle yet before you’re asking me these questions.’ I remember at one of the tryouts I went to, they literally told us, ‘We can teach anyone how to wrestle.’

What an arrogant mindset at the time. I do understand what they’re talking about because I have actual professional athletes that come to me and want to train. Of course, it’s easier to train them than if they’re wrestling fans because they’re athletic already. You don’t have to teach them to go to the gym and do all these other things, but at the same time, when you have 50 people in there that are all trying to become professional wrestlers, and you basically tell them that the wrestling part doesn’t matter, that stuck with me.

That was in 2009, so that was 12 years ago. The fact that I still remember it to this day obviously left an impression on me. When they did all those cuts recently which is terrible, I honestly hope it’s some good stuff for us.”