AEW is traveling to the home of the extreme, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! We’ve got tournament qualifiers, ladder matches, street fights, and more on tap tonight:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood

Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

Philadelphia Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

10-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, & reDRagon vs. Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, & The Varsity Blonds

AEW TNT Title Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

AEW Dynamite 4/27/2022 Results

As usual, we’re wasting no time here on Dynamite as CM Punk’s music hits! Punk is here with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur to watch our first match!

Match #1. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

Both men walk out together to the same music, lock eyes, and we’re ready to go! Crowd chants “FTR FTR FTR” and we are getting right to it. Exchange of wrist locks to start following by some great catch wrestling sequences and both men nip up to a chorus of cheers. Greco Roman knuckle luck and both men fight for top control. Arm bar by Wheeler followed by a set of shoulder blocks. Dax gets frustrated and pokes Cash in the eye. Tempers are flaring here as both men exchange shoves. Irish whip by Cash and a running shoulder block to Dax. HARD knife edge chops by Cash drop Dax. Vertical suplex attempt by Cash but Dax reverses and puts Cash on the top rope. Pair of HARD chops by Dax and he follows up with a big time super plex! Dax goes up top for a diving headbutt but Cash gets out of the way. Baseball slide by Cash sends Dax to the outside. Cash thinks better of taking the fight outside and rolls Dax back in the ring. Waist lock by Cash but Dak fights out with a pair of elbows. Both men start laying the wood to each other here with some heavy chops and headbutts. Hard Irish whip to Dax and he takes the Bret Hart bump sternum first in the turnbuckle. Cash goes back to the waist lock and he hits three German suplexes in a row, but Dax reverses the last one and hits one of his own. Irish whip by Dax as Cash drops down and both men meet in the middle as they both look for a cross body. European uppercut by Dax. One by Cash. Dax. Cash. Dax. Cash. Body slam attempt by Cash but Dax rolls through into a cradle. Back slide by Dax but Cash walks up the ropes and flips over as Dax looks for the spring board power bomb! Cash counters with a hurricanrana roll up for a two! Cash with an O’Connor roll attempt but Dax holds on and counters with a slingshot Liger Bomb! One, two, no! Dax charges Cash in the corner but he gets his boot up, hops on Dax’s shoulders, and rolls through (Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog callback)! One, two, no! Cash up, grabs Dax, piledriver! Two count! Cash goes up top but Dax catches him! Cash wiggles out and knocks Dax off as he gets crotched on the top. Back suplex attempt by Cash off the top but Dax shifts his weight mid-air and comes crashing down on Cash! Two count! Cross body attempt by Dax as Cash catches him, but both men tumble to the outside. Both guys barely make it in before the ten count, but Cash’s knee is hurt. Dax shows some restraint and thinks about the Sharpshooter.. no! Dax doesn’t want to hurt his partner. Dax decides to do it, but Cash grabs cradle! One, two, no! Dax holds on and rolls for a cradle of his own, one, two, three!

Winner: Dax Harwood

Rating: ***1/2. A classic, NWA style, hard fought, professional wrestling match. Great stuff.

CM Punk vs. Hangman has been announced for Double or Nothing on May 29th! Crowd is chanting for Punk, who’s wearing a Sick of It All shirt! Punk has never been in a locker room that has more talent than AEW. Punk asked himself if he could still do this seven months ago, and now CM Punk can say, “Hell yeah, I can still do this!” Punk’s a fan of Page, and not to disparage anyone he’s shared a ring with but he’s just getting warmed up. Punk can’t promise a win, but he can give 100% of himself in that match because without the fans, Punk doesn’t come back. Without the fans, Punk doesn’t make it to Double or Nothing. Win, lose, or draw, Hangman will know he’s been in a fight with CM Punk. Punk will fight until the wheels fall off.

Dan Lambert says Scorpio Sky isn’t fighting for the title by accident. Sky lists his AEW credentials and says he’s been screwed. Sky gives Sammy credit, but the Philly crowd isn’t here for that, they’re here to see Sky beat his ass.

Match #2. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley) vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solow

Did Yuta just get a louder reaction than Danielson and Moxley? Wow. BCC starts hot and Moxley squares off with Comoroto. Thai clinch with some knee strikes by Moxley but Comoroto with a shoulder block and a tag to Solow. Moxley isn’t here for it as he hits a release vertical suplex and some big cross faces. Quick tag to Yuta. Crowd loves this guy. Solow gets to Comoroto. Huge back body drop by Comoroto and Yuta is eating some cross faces of his own. Tag to QT who delivers some boots and tags Solow back in. Snap suplex by Solow gets a two count. Comoroto back in and he’s punishing Yuta with strikes. Tag to QT. Body slam by QT. Big knee drop by QT and we’re going to chin lock city, baby. Tag to Solow who comes in with a big back suplex. Jaw breaker by Yuta and Solow tags QT. QT prevents Yuta from making the tag as he dumps Yuta outside, but the rebound followed by a duck under German suplex. Tag to Solow but Danielson is in and he’s not happy! Round kicks to Solow and elbow strikes in the corner. Danielson ducks under a clothesline and hits a suicide dive to Comoroto and QT on the outside! Danielson catches Solow with a big elbow as he attempts to dive to the outside. Missile dropkick off the top by Danielson to Solow. Danielson looking for the Lebell lock but QT makes the save. Moxley has seen enough and he hits QT with a HIGH angle half and half suplex. Moxley and Danielson with running lariats and dropkicks on Solow and and QT in the corner. Moxley takes QT to the outside as Solow goes up top for a dropkick… but Danielson catches him with a dropkick in mid-air! Yuta gets the tag as does Comoroto. Comoroto tosses Yuta across the ring. And again. Comoroto with an attempted Oklahoma Stampede but Yuta counters into a guillotine choke! Comoroto powers Yuta up but Yuta sneaks behind and locks in a rear naked choke! Comoroto powers Yuta up on his shoulder like a torture rack, but Yuta with relentless elbow strikes grounds Comoroto. Moxley prevents QT from interfering as Danielson stops Solow. Seatbelt by Yuta! One, two, three!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/4. Yuta continues to ride the rocket that is strapped to his back and the BCC are my favorite thing going in AEW. Another strong performance, another good win.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. Storm says that she’s brought a friend of her own, and here’s Ruby Riot. Ruby says whenever someone new comes to AEW, Britt Baker throws her, uh, lady parts around. Ruby says they should drop them both right now. Baker says not here, not now, and let’s go to catering.

Jungle Boy, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus are here with Tony. Jungle Boy says he doesn’t mean to sound like a sore loser, and Christian cuts him off and says he doesn’t… he sounds like a loser. But he’s not a loser. Christian then challenges any top five team, and in walk Team Taz. Luchasaurus growls.

Match #3. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

MJF and Shawn Spears are seen in the crowd eating popcorn. MJF lets us know that women in Philadelphia use their personalities as birth control. Wardlow comes out handcuffed, to no music. Archer isn’t waiting as he hits a cannonball off the apron to Wardlow and the security guards. Wardlow rolls in the ring, running hurricanrana to Archer! Wardlow is MOVING tonight with a drop down, running shoulder block. Wardlow picks up Archer and delivers a power slam. Wardlow looking for the Powerbomb symphony early, but Archer fights out. Double running clothesline and both guys are down. Wardlow up, Archer up, and we’re trading some strong elbows in the center of the ring. Wardlow runs into Archer’s boot and Archer goes up top and walks the ropes with a moonsault! HUGE choke slam by Archer! Two count. Archer puts Wardlow on the top rope… Blackout! Is that it? No! Wardlow is out at two! Wardlow captures Archer and cradles him for a two count. Archer looking for another Blackout. Wardlow fights him off and hits a swanton off the top! Two count! Straps are down, we know what’s next. Powerbomb! That’s one. Crowd is reacting to this, and they’ve been super quiet all night. That’s two. Three! Four! That’s it!

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: **3/4. Big ol’ hoss fight here! Wardlow is another star on the rise and the crowds love him. Archer got his chance to look like a monster, but this was all about Wardlow. Another big win on the way to MJF.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is here and we’re about to have a sit down with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. It’s been agreed upon that there will be no physicality so that should go over just fine. Eddie walks in the ring and tosses the chairs, then demands they cut his mic. Jericho tells the fans to shut up with the Eddie chants. Jericho demands they all apologize to them for getting the JAS kicked out of Rampage. Ortiz found Jericho’s apology and gives him the finger. Santana found one too apparently. Santana says Jericho turned his back on the two dudes who know him best, and that’s his biggest mistake. Garcia interrupts and says Eddie has perfectly manicured eyebrows. Garcia says their threats mean nothing because they can’t hit them. Eddie says he’s not a fan of the sports entertainment BS, he’s here to fight. Eddie throws everything out of the ring. Jericho says it’s 5 on 3 and they’re going to take Eddie, Santana, and Ortiz out one by one. Jericho says he’s put out a hit. Eddie says when you say a hit, you end things. Jericho says Eddie can’t afford to get fired because no wrestling company wants him. “Stand there, shut your mouth, and do what you’re told, bitch!” Jericho takes a knee and Eddie gets in his face. Eddie tells him he’s prepared to put someone in the ground because they’ve done it before, and they’ll do it to them.

Match #4. Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

These ladies aren’t wasting any time as Shida takes Deep down and delivers some ground and pound. Boot by Shida out of the corner and missile drop kick from the second rope to Deeb! Shida sets up a chair on the outside, but Deeb rolls back in the ring. Shida delivers a running knee in the corner as Deeb is draped over the top rope. Shida looking for a running knee off the apron but Deeb blocks the knee with the chair! Deeb with a knee breaker on the chair! Shake Rattle n Roll by Deep gets a two count. Deep focuses her attacks on the knee and drops a few elbows. Deeb now with a chair and delivers a shot to Shida’s knee as it hands off the ring apron. Deeb opens the chair and takes a seat in the middle of the ring. Sunset flip by Shida as she reverses a knee breaker, and then throws Deeb face first into the unfolded chair. Deeb is on the outside and reaches for a bag under the ring… powder in the face! What a classic. Deeb now grabs the kendo stick and lays into Shida. Deeb now looking for the arm trapped piledriver but Shida with a back body drop. Shida gets the kendo stick, but she’s still blinded. Shida lands a shot then gets a bottle of water from the timekeepers and washes the powder out of her eyes. Small touch, but I like it. Shida now delivering some shots with the kendo stick followed by some knees to a grounded Deeb. Shida looks for the Kitana, but Deeb defends with the steel chair. Deeb puts Shida’s knee in the chair as she goes up to the top, but Shida gets up and hits a chair shot. Shida hits a Falcon Arrow from the second rope (she did the deal!). Two count! Shida with a BRUTAL kendo stick shot to Deeb’s chest. Shida looks or a Ganso Bomb but Deeb gets out and traps the arms… arm trapped pancake onto the chair! One, two, no! Deeb looking for the Serenity Lock but Shida wriggles out. Deeb picks up the leg and repeatedly slams the knee into the chair. Deeb locks in the Texas Cloverleaf and Shida taps!

Winner: Serena Deeb

Rating: ***. Took a little while to hit it’s stride but a clean win was a nice way to end this feud. Deeb is wildly underrated and would make a great challenger for Thunder Rosa.

Lexi is in the back with MJF and Shawn Spears. MJF is calm because he has a plan. It’s a good plan. MJF picks up the phone and says he’s got a guy that’s going to go up against Wardlow next week who’s bigger, smarter, and taller. And you can’t. Teach. That!

The House of Black are here, and it seems like they may have murdered Fuego Del Sol. Alex Abrahantes is in the ring, cloaked, and warns House of Black that they can not remove the mask from Fuego. Alex says they’ve been waiting for the right moment to blindside the House of Black. Penta is here. Pac is back! Here comes Alex from the entrance way… wait, who’s in the ring in the get up? It’s Fenix! The Death Triangle attack the House of Black and send them packing with a triple dive over the top! Sign me up for one thousand, six hundred, and eighteen matches between the House of Black and the Death Triangle.

Swerve vs. Darby this Friday night in an Owen Hart Foundation Qualifier!

Match #5. 10-Men Tag: Adam Cole, reDRagon, & The Young Bucks vs. Brock Anderson, The Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson, and Dante Martin w/ Arn Anderson

I’m going to give this one my best shot, but it’s going to be fast. The Undisputed Elite attack early and Dante Martin is isolated. Martin with a clothesline to O’Reilly and a dropkick to Matt. Assisted dropkick by Nick to the Blonds. Double clothesline by Anderson to the Bucks. Exploder by Bobby Fish to Anderson. Springboard dropkick by Martin to Bobby Fish. Dante dives on reDRagon and Lee takes out the Bucks. Bob Fish and Brock are legal. Double leg by Fish and a Thai clinch, followed by some knees. Outside in senton by Bob. Kyle gets the tag and a double suplex to Brock. Tags to Kyle who delivers some ground and pound from knee on belly. Bob is back in as Brock teases a right hand, Bob ducks, DDT! Classic Anderson. Bucks are in, double super kick to Johnson. Outside in face buster to Johnson by Nick, followed by a moonsault off the apron to Garrison. Twisting dive by Nick between Matt’s legs takes out the entire team. Tag to Adam Cole. Four-way BTE Trigger to Johnson. Cole lowers the boom. That’s it.

Winners: The Undisputed Elite

Rating: **. This was fine, but it was more about the storyline than it was the match.

Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly offer the Bucks the Undisputed Elite shirts. They accept! Pretty cool to see this much talent in the ring.

There’s something going on in the back! The JAS has attacked Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana! Hager is holding Eddie Kingston as Jericho throws a fireball in his face! Classic Memphis stuff baby. I’m here for it.

Match #6. TNT Title Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Sky runs out to meet Sammy at the entrance way and we’re getting right to business. Sky throws Sammy into the guard rail and delivers some heavy body shots. Sky drops Sammy neck first on the guard rail. Sky’s looking for the ladder early. Sammy looks for the baseball slide, but Sky moves the ladder and hits Sammy with it. Vertical suplex attempt by Sky on the ramp is blocked, and Sammy hits a German suplex! Sammy looks to catapult Sky into the ladder, but Sky jumps and runs up to the top! Sammy catches him and throws him face first into the ladder. Sammy climbs up top but he’s too far from the title, so he decides to (make the crazy symbol first, then…) do a twisting 450 splash and miss Sky completely. That was a ROUGH landing and Sky couldn’t even get over to save him. Sky takes a while to walk the ladder, but Sammy is able to push the ladder over. Tay Conti then attacks Scorpio from the outside. Sammy gets back to his feet, and that’s good to see, and attacks Sky from behind. Sky regains control and grabs Sammy’s feet, drapes him from the ladder, and kicks him low. Sammy rolls to the outside and the referees are still checking on him. Sky grabs the ladder and goes up top, but Sammy climbs up the top rope. Sammy hops over the ladder in the corner and Sky catches him in mid-air with a cutter from the top! What a spot, but you’ve got to worry about Sammy at this point. Sky goes under the ring and grabs another ladder… however, this one is covered with barbed wire! Sky looks for the TKO on the ladder, but Sammy hits the Spanish Fly on the barbed wire! Dan Lambert is in the ring and Sammy grabs him, but here’s Tay with a PUNT to the nads on Lambert. Poor guy. Here’s Paige VanZant! Where’s Joey Styles when you need him? Paige and Sky gets the better of Sammy and Tay, but they start celebrating too early and get hit with a pair of bicycle kicks. Sammy and Tay now bring the barbed wire ladder into the ring. Y’all know you can climb the ladder at anytime, eh? Sky with a leaping flatliner and he’s looking to run up the ladder. Conti jumps on Sky’s back! VanZant jumps on Sammy’s back! Both men are climbing up the ladder! Both men are at the top and the women start hockey fighting. The women drop off as Sammy and Sky are fighting on the top rung! Sammy gives Sky the finger, Sky bites the finger! Sammy pushes Sky off and it’s all Sammy’s! But wait, Sky lifts the ladder and Sammy falls from the top of the ladder, flat on the barbed wire ladder in the ring! Sky is climbing up to the top, but Sammy springboards off and he’s on the other side of the ladder. Sammy is dazed and Sky pushes him off… Sky grabs it!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

Rating: ***1/4. Tough one to rate, here. The whole middle was marred by the doctors checking on Sammy (and rightfully so, that looked terrible), but we got to what we want with the mixed tag match coming down the pipe at some point.

Here’s Frankie Kazarian in a damn fine suit. Kazarian and Sky exchanges niceties and we know who Sky’s first challenger is.

Final Thoughts: A very wrestling heavy show this week, and that’s not a complaint. Nothing was absolute can’t miss, but everything was average to above average. If that’s an “off week”, I will take it, but Dynamite is nothing if not consistent. I’m really looking forward to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament’s coming up, we’ve got a new challenger for the AEW World Title, and oh, by the way, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the Ring of Honor title just gets mentioned as we close to the show!? 7.5/10.