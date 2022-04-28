AEW superstar Adam Cole recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about his jump from NXT to AEW, and how easy it was for him to reunite with the Young Bucks as their chemistry never dwindled. The former NXT champion adds that his run for the black-and-gold brand was a time he will always cherish. Highlights from the interview are below.

How his chemistry with the Young Bucks was just as strong as it was prior to his WWE run:

“We all joked about it the first couple weeks, but it was insane how easy it was. It was like I never left. Our humor and timing was still the exact same on BTE, in the ring, when we teamed together, there was never that readjustment phase, which you always kind of expect because I was gone for almost five years. I hadn’t been in the ring with them whatsoever for quite some time. But again I’ve always stayed close with the Bucks. Even my entire run in WWE, we always talked, we always stayed in touch. If they were in town or I was in town, we would eat some food and catch up and stuff like that. So the relationship never went away, which was great, and that definitely helps, I think. But yeah as far as in the ring and on BTE and stuff, it’s crazy but there was literally no adjustment needed. It was just going right back to what we were doing. I feel like me and those guys have such incredible chemistry, and those guys feel the exact same way.”

Says he cherished his time in NXT:

“I cherished my time in NXT. And I would not change a thing about the way that my career has gone. I think in a lot of ways, my time in NXT made me a better performer. It put me in a position where I got to learn under guys that I idolized. Like Triple H was a guy that I really looked up to and I formed a great relationship with him, and he helped me a lot. Shawn Michaels is my favorite wrestler of all time, and in my opinion just the greatest ever.”

How he still has a great relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H:

“And we still have a wonderful relationship. We still keep in touch and we still talk and stuff like that. And he helped me more than anybody. He was just so so helpful on so many different levels. So definitely do not regret at all my time in NXT. I loved my time there. The roster at the time was just unbelievable as well. So yeah honest to god, I really wouldn’t change anything about the pattern in which my career has gone.”

