Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia featured the highly anticipated Owen Hart qualifier between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, better known as the current reigning ROH and AAA tag team champions, FTR.

After a competitive back and forth that the live crowd was fully onboard for, Harwood managed to secure the victory after catching Wheeler in a cradle. He now joins Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Samoa Joe in the prestigious tournament. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@DaxFTR laying it into his tag team partner @CashWheelerFTR, and brings him off the top the hard way!

