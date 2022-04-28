The match is on.

AEW has announced on this evening’s Dynamite from Philadelphia that “Hangman” Adam Page will be defending the world title against top challenger, CM Punk, at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

-Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW world championship

-Men’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Women’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament