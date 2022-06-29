The Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Tonight’s show will feature fallout from the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, with appearances by new Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, plus the Dynamite debut of Claudio Castagnoli. The show will be headlined by the big two-cage Blood & Guts match, featuring The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. The Blackpool Combat Club & Friends.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Blood & Guts special:

* Forbidden Door fallout

* Christian Cage will speak

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Leila Grey

* Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

