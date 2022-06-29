The Great American Bash BBQ has been announced for next week’s special edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

This week’s go-home episode saw new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs celebrate last week’s title win until Pretty Deadly interrupted. The segment ended with the champions clearing the ring of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles for 287 days back in 2021.

As seen below, McKenzie Mitchell spoke with Briggs, Jensen and Fallon Henley after the show, and it was announced that they will be hosting the Great American Bash BBQ next Tuesday night.

Briggs noted that Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will also be invited to the cookout.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with post-show footage of Briggs, Jensen and Henley:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen host the Great American Bash BBQ with NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars invited

