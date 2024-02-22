The viewership numbers are in for the February 21st edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 828,000 viewers and scored a 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership is up from the February 14th episode of 811,000, but the key demo is slightly down from last Wednesday’s 0.30.

Dynamite saw FTR battle the Blackpool Combat Club in tag team action, as well as a massive trios main event that featured Swerve Strickland, Adam Page, and Samoa Joe, all who will be competing for the world title at AEW Revolution on March 3rd. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

Stay tuned.