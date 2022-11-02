Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the road to Full Gear continues.

AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show with four champions defending – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also be in action as he faces Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed host a Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Brian Cage

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends in a Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. The winner will get to pick their dream opponent for the All-Atlantic City Dream Match on Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, NJ

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion to be revealed

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

