Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about MJF challenging AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer thinks MJF will go over in the match.

“It’s MJF, and everybody else is after that. The stories this kid is telling at 26 years old are unbelievable. I mean, it’s so good. Everything is based in reality[…] He’s not a heel or a babyface. He is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is completely unique to everyone else in this business right now. Nobody can touch him. Watch what this kid does.” “I don’t know how they’re going to end this story, but he has a match with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. So, I am certain MJF beats Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. But I am in love with this young man. This dude is awesome. I will blow smoke up his a** every single week on this podcast.”

