Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised Drew McIntyre for reinventing himself outside of WWE following his release years ago. Now that McIntyre is in his second run with the company, he is a top star.

“There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves,” Foley said. “It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.'” “I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said,” Foley continued. “He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new, I just did this.’ I don’t know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often, and I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.'”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription