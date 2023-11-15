Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The top match on the card is the Like a Dragon street fight with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Dynamite will also feature three other matches as the promotion continues to build towards its Full Gear pay-per-view event on Saturday night. Below is the current card for tonight:

The Young Bucks vs. Penta El 0 M and Komander

TBS Title eliminator match: Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook