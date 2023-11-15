– WWE announced details of the Riyadh Season Treasure Hunt for a chance to win $1.6 million in prizes, including a one-million dollar grand prize. For more information, check out the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.

The spectacle of #WWECrownJewel and Riyadh Season isn’t over! Join the #RiyadhSeasonTreasure Hunt for your chance at $1.6M in prizes, including a $1M grand prize. Download the app and join now!https://t.co/FwuqcluizQ — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2023

– After Trick Williams qualified for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023 on Tuesday night’s live episode of NXT on USA, Carmelo Hayes is already teasing joining the mix as well. He wrote after Tuesday’s show, “3 spots left …” with a thinking emoji.

– As noted, WWE announced Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT World Championship as the main event for NXT Deadline 2023. After this week’s NXT on USA show went off the air, “The Mad Dragon” echoed his sentiments from the final segment of this week’s show, writing simply, “Grave mistake,” to ‘The Lone Wolf.’