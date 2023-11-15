Congratulations are in order for a pro wrestling couple.

AEW star “The Machine” Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy and Melissa Santos, the former Lucha Underground personality, announced the birth of their child late Tuesday evening.

Cage wrote via Twitter, “Pumping out babies like a “f’n machine” & glad to be back into “newborn” fatherhood. Actually, Melissa Santos was the real machine this time.”

He added, “Now it’s time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. [for the] AEW Like a Dragon streetfight!”

Check out the post with a photo of Brian Cage and his new baby below.