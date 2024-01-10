Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

The top match on the card is Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. Dynamite will also feature Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance.

Below is the current card for tonight:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe will appear

Texas Tornado: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance

Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho

Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page