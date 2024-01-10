Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James gave her thoughts on various topics, including what WWE should do with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Before The Rock teased the showdown with Reigns last week on Raw, it was believed that WWE was planning Reigns vs. Rhodes 2 at the event.

“You know, I love Cody. He’s my friend, he’s my brother, and I’m excited to see him shine. He’s freaking killing [it], but if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I’m looking for Roman and Rock.” James added, “The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot.”

