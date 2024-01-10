Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including the street fight between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

His issue with it was that it did not feel like a street fight.

“What was ‘Street Fight’ about that match? This whole ‘street fight’ thing is bulls**t. It’s like a No Holds Barred Match. Dusty was the king of the street fight. It felt like a regular wrestling match to me. Like if it’s gonna be Street Fight then throw everything out the window and give me a Street Fight. If the biggest pop of the night is the furniture there might be a little bit of an issue with the talent or the match.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)