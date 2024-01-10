While appearing on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Dirty Dango aka Fandango from WWE, announced he had signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling.

Dango will meet PCO this Saturday at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.

“I signed a year deal (with IMPACT), January of 2023? I think it was. So about a year ago, I signed a year deal and I just signed another (audio lag) contract which will be up… (audio cuts out). I just kind of told myself I’d wrestle until I’m 40 and then I was probably gonna ease up a bit but, like I tell everybody, it’s what I’ve done my whole life. I don’t know how to not be a wrestler and just being at TNA has made me really fall back in love with wrestling. There’s so many great guys, girls there… Just walking in the locker room there, it felt like a reunion because I’ve known everybody for years and I worked for TNA back in ‘03 so there’s some faces I’ve known for 20 years… The Johnny Swingers and I remember running into Scott D’Amore 20 years ago and great guys like (Alex) Shelley and Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and it’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in so, sometimes you go into a locker room, you don’t really know anybody and it’s not that much fun and this is one of those locker rooms you love flying out to and kind of catching up with everybody.”

