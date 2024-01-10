LA Knight was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star discussed his feud with The Miz in 2023 and how he thought it helped elevate them both.

“Miz was really bringing it to the point where like I remember a couple guys in the back just being like, ‘Wow, I feel like this is like the best work Miz has done’, and while coincidentally, I felt like I was some of the worst work I’d done in a while… I think [that feud] helped elevate us both in certain ways, because I mean, I think it brought out a passion [back] in him.”