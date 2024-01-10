Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the legacy of Kevin Dunn following his WWE departure after being with the company for decades, where he oversaw TV production.

“Unfortunately, I think that his legacy within the internet wrestling community will probably not be that positive, but that’s because the majority of the people in the internet wrestling community have no idea how important Kevin Dunn has been to the growth of the industry. Kevin is not a people person. You have to really get to know Kevin, and he’s got to get to know you before you really see his personality. He’s a funny guy. I enjoy hanging with him. The last time I saw Kevin was about a year and a half or two years ago, and it was after a show, and he and I, Michael Hayes, sat down and had a beverage or more, and I’ve always liked Kevin. He’s not the kind of guy that you’re going to hang out with and just have a blast with. He’s a very serious cat. And. I think if you look at the WWE product over the last 20 or 30 years. The production values of WWE are second to no one. From a live event production standpoint, when you look at just how far the production of professional wrestling, particularly WWE’s case, has evolved and has set a standard, quite frankly, there is nobody around today. That can produce a live event like Kevin Dunn. Now, Kevin has been good at building a team underneath him, and I think it’ll be a seamless transition. I don’t think we’re going to see any massive changes necessarily because it is such a finely tuned part of the company. But Kevin is responsible for the growth of this professional wrestling product. It’s almost anybody in the company. The fact that he’s been there as long as he has, he’s seen it all. He’s done it all. He’s been right in the middle of it. He’ll never tell his story, I don’t think, because that’s just not Kevin. But what an amazing story he has, and hats off to him. I think the world of him.”

