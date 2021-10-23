It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida for the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s special Saturday night edition of the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black 3, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer in two first round AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament matches.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford in a first round match in the ongoing TBS Women’s Title Tournament, as well as Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene, Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

AEW SATURDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/23/2021)

The regular weekly signature open starts off a special Saturday Night Dynamite and then we shoot inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. where pyro and fireworks explode as the camera pans the venue and Jim Ross welcomes us to the show.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

From there, he is joined by his fellow commentary team for tonight’s show as they run down the advertised lineup for what is a stacked card here this evening.

Once they finish up, we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song as the fans inside the Orlando arena go bonkers and break out into “Yes!” chants as he makes his way down to the ring.

The “American Dragon” settles into the squared circle and his music dies down. Now the theme for “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes hits and out comes the half-blue face-painted pro wrestling legend.

With both competitors in the ring, it’s time for our opening contest of the evening, which is a first round bout in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Fans give both guys a ton of respect, as do they to each other, as they shake hands before circling each other and locking up to get this one officially underway. We hear dueling chants for both guys as Danielson slaps a side head lock on Dustin and Dustin takes Danielson down to the mat.

They separate and return back on their feet. They lock up again and this time Dustin slaps a side head lock on Danielson. They hit the ropes and Danielson gets Dustin down to the mat with a high hip-lock take down. The fans applaud the efforts of both guys as they get back to their feet to restart the action once again.

Danielson starts to take over now and he begins working over the leg of Dustin on the mat. He gets him up in the air with a bow-and-arrow stretch on the mat and then Dustin gets to the ropes to break the hold. They restart standing again and now Dustin is selling the leg and beginning to look frustrated at his inability to get any offense going.

We see Danielson back Dustin into the ropes and blast him with some chops. Dustin drops down and blasts Danielson with a right hand uppercut but Danielson brushes it off, knocks Dustin to the floor and hits the ropes for a tope suicida out to the floor. Danielson ends up taking the brunt of the punishment on the high risk move and now Dustin takes over.

Rhodes hits a flipping senton off the ring apron onto Danielson on the floor and then rolls him back into the ring to start to go to work on the “American Dragon” for the first time in the match. He works over Danielson’s arm but eventually Danielson gets his arm free and dropkicks the already softened up leg of “The Natural.”

Dustin hits a nice suplex that shifts the momentum back into his favor again and now he blasts Danielson with some chops in the corner of the ring. Dustin sits Danielson on the top rope and climbs up after him. He hits a big superplex and goes for the cover upon landing, however Danielson kicks out at two.

J.R. points out that Danielson’s arm, which Dustin was working on earlier in the match, appears to be hurt as the fans chant “This is awesome!” They both slowly get back to their feet and then they start exchanging back-and-forth strikes. Danielson hits the ropes with a ton of speed but runs right into a snap-powerslam from Dustin. Dustin follows-up with another big spot and then goes for the cover, but Danielson again kicks out at two.

“The Natural” hits the ten-punch spot on Danielson in the corner, which the fans count along with, but from there, Danielson starts to show signs of life and he begins firing up for a big offensive comeback. He connects with a leg lariat and then backs Dustin into a corner and chops and kicks the crap out of him.

He sits Dustin on the top and climbs up after him but Dustin knocks him off and Danielson lands on the top rope in the middle of the ring. Dustin leaps off with a flying clothesline for a near fall. Danielson recovers and then gets Dustin on the mat and is looking to get him in the LeBelle Lock. Dustin makes it to the ropes to break the hold before Danielson had it fully applied.

Both guys trade back-and-forth strike exchanges and pin attempts, but neither is able to finish off the other. Danielson gets Dustin grounded and picks both of his hands up. He then proceeds to stomp the living hell out of him as the fans chant along with “Yes!” chants.

Bryan backs in a corner and waits for Dustin to get up. He amps the crowd up and then charges at him with intentions of a flying knee, but instead Dustin catches him with a big clothesline and then hits a huge piledriver for a super close near fall. The fans go nuts after Danielson kicks out and then they break out into a thunderous “AEW! AEW!” chant.

Dustin picks Danielson up for a suplex but Danielson connects with a knee to the head on the way up and over, and lands on his feet. He begins blasting Dustin with kicks to the legs and body before jumping guillotine and taking Dustin down to the mat. Dustin begins fading and Danielson changes his grip and rolls Dustin over, applying the body-scissors and squeezing for all he’s got. Dustin goes out. The ref calls it. Danielson wins and advances to the next round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Excellent match.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega & The Superkliq With A Message For “Hangman” Adam Page

We shoot backstage and see Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks wearing Jordan sneakers. The camera pans up and Kenny Omega speaking about Hangman Page and how The Dark Order boys have a match scheduled for next week against The Elite.

He goes on to talk about how Page can’t sleep at night because he’s afraid of failure. He mocks him and his homemade moonshine and says he knows him better than anyone. He says if fans knew him as well as he does, they’ve be chanting “Coward sh*t!” instead of “Cowboy sh*t!” We head to a commercial break as The Super Kliq applauds Omega for his catchy ending line.

FTR, Penta El Zero Miedo On Playing Dirty & Selling Wolf Tickets

We return from the break and we see FTR and Tully Blanchard in a vignette where they talk about capturing the AAA Tag-Team Championships. They claim that daddy is home now and they tell The Lucha Bros that they are looking at the best luchadors of all time.

The vignette then transitions to a message from Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes. They talk about FTR attacking his brother and claim that if FTR wants to play dirty, they can do just that. They vow that revenge is coming. FTR takes a page out of Nick Diaz’s book and talks about Alex Abrahantes and The Lucha Bros selling wolf tickets, and that’s something they don’t do.

MJF, The Pinnacle Beat Down Sting & Deliver Message To Darby Allin

Now we head back inside the Addition Financial Arena where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He addresses the recent attack of Darby Allin and says he’s going to get an update from the man who knows him best.

“Ladies and gentlemen … this is Sting!” says Schiavone and out comes “The Icon.” Sting settles into the ring and Schiavone asks him for the update on Darby, noting we haven’t seen him as of late.

Before Sting can say one single word, the theme song for Maxwell Jacob Friedman hits and out comes MJF demanding his music be cut off. The fans boo like crazy and then MJF tells Florida to try and show some class for once.

MJF verbally dresses down Sting, mocking him for painting his face and carrying a bat, as well as having what is left of his 80s moustache. He tells him there’s plenty of people in Orlando that settle their problems with gun violent and incest and then goes back to talking about Sting not being a good person because he isn’t there for his friends when they need him most.

He claims Sting not being there is the reason that Darby Allin is in the same place as his old pal Lex Luger … in a wheelchair. As soon as he says that he steps in the ring and Sting decks him the second he says the line. Wardlow tries hitting the ring, as does Shawn Spears. Sting fights them both off at first but eventually a chair shot and clothesline from Spears and Wardlow get “The Icon” on the ground.

The Pinnacle trio beat Sting down with the steel chair while the fans in Orlando chant “Darby! Darby!” MJF wears a big self-satisfied grin as Spears unfolds the chair and brushes it off for MJF. MJF puts his sport coat and scarf back on and then sits in the chair. He looks down at Sting laid out and asks if Darby, who he says he knows is in a whole lot of pain, has been broken mentally yet after what he just did.

He picks Sting’s lifeless head up and screams into the camera for Darby to look at him. He says he wants Darby to know that no matter what he will always be, at best, second best to him. He says because he is the past, the present and the future of pro wrestling. His theme hits again and The Pinnacle trio exit the ring.

They stop as they see Sting struggling, but finally managing to get to his feet. MJF puts his Dynamite Diamond Ring on and decks Sting with it. The fans boo and MJF kisses his ring and finally exits the ring and heads to the back. We head to another commercial break after this.