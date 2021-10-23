Online fans have noticed some members of the live crowd attending weekly WWE NXT 2.0 TV events have been giving a negative reaction to MSK since their debut this past January.

There is a recent Reddit post suggesting the reason for this was due to a tweet that Nash Carter made in 2018 criticizing a spot that included a 13-year old Izzy taking a choke-slam at an Indy show. Izzy, who was a big fan of Bayley, attended several NXT tapings for years and was someone well-liked among fellow fans.

The post alleges that Izzy’s parents held a grudge against Carter and got a group of very vocal NXT fans to boo the team when they appear.

BodySlam.net reported today that those close to the situation have confirmed that this is why the NXT Tag Team Champions have been booed.

Sources say the parents and some fans convinced the other members of the crowd to go along with this. The group of fans was asked to move away from the hard-camera side of the arena as a result.

“Go back and watch NXT before Takeover: Stand and Deliver, their posse is [on] hard cam every show.” one source said. “After [Takeover] a decision was made to move them off hard cam because of the booing of MSK, but by then the crowd had been ingrained to boo them because “it was cool.”

The group was moved to a corner of seating away from the main camera’s view after TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

One source stated they overheard a member of the group, which wasn’t Izzy or her parents, suggest that they should chant “Your dad’s dead” to Carter, who had been vocal on social media about the 12th anniversary of his father’s passing in February. NXT officials were informed of the comment by someone in the crowd.

Chelsea Green seemed to confirm that she had suffered the same treatment from fans when working in WWE NXT as she was also critical of the spot with Izzy: