WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Brock Lesnar’s attack on Roman Reigns, Adam Pearce, and several officials that got the Beast indefinitely suspended. Check out the entire list below.

The Rock responded to a fan on Twitter who shared an old photo of himself and the Undertaker. The Great One writes, “One of my fav pics. Me and the champ holding the iconic WWF title (cool scratch logo). He was and will always be “the man.” We had some classic matches, especially the ones NOT on TV.”