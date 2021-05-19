It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida with the latest edition of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Tonight’s show features The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against the team of The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.). In other featured bouts, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston take on The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in tag-team action and Christian Cage goes one-on-one against Matt Sydal.

Also on tap for the program this evening is Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn, Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel, the response from The Inner Circle to the challenge from The Pinnacle for a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/19/2021)

The traditional opening video plays and then we shoot inside Daily’s Place as J.R. does his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means” catchphrase as fireworks and pyro erupt.

Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

From there, the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme plays as highlights of his recent showdown against Powerhouse Hobbs are shown and Taz joins in on special guest commentary for this bout.

As Christian settles into the ring, his music dies down and the theme for Matt Sydal plays. Sydal makes his way down to the ring as highlights from AEW Dark are shown of Matt coming to the aid of Mike Sydal during a Team Taz beatdown.

The bell sounds and we’re off and running with our singles match opener for this week’s show. We hear Tony Schiavone join in on commentary as he runs down some of the action still to come on tonight’s show as we see Christian settle into an early offensive lead on Sydal, controlling him with a side head lock and taking him down to the mat.

As the action continues, we see Sydal on the floor when Christian drops down and hits a baseball slide style dropkick that knocks Sydal way back into the steel guard rail. Christian brings Sydal back into the ring and continues to dominate the action as J.R. points out the overly aggressive style used by Christian during this bout. Taz chimes in on guest commentary, crediting himself as the reason for the overly aggressive style of Christian, as he says Christian knows Taz is sitting out here watching the match.

We see Sydal fire up briefly, only for Christian to pop him with a back-elbow as he was heading to the top-rope. Christian comes up after him but Sydal ends up bringing the pro wrestling legend down with him the hard way. This allows Sydal to take over control of the action, as he blasts Christian with a wide-assortment of kicks and strikes. He hits a big clothesline to a grounded Christian and goes for the cover, but only gets two.

Christian doesn’t time a move right, which allows Sydal to remain in control as he hits the ropes and comes flying off of them with a leg-lariat that connects and sends Christian down to the mat with authority. Sydal looks for the Lightning Spiral, however Christian counters with a back-breaker and sits in the corner stalking Sydal, waiting for him to get up. When he does, Christian charges at him looking for a spear, but Sydal had it well-scouted and he hits a counter that he follows-up with a super, super close pin attempt.

The fans bit on it hard, prompting a “This is Awesome!” chant as the action resumes. Sydal goes for a high spot but Christian avoids it and follows-up with a spear that connects this time. He goes for the cover again, but again Sydal manages to kick out after the count of two.

We see Christian waiting for Sydal to get up as the camera shoots a close-up shot of the wrestling legend, showing off his bloody lip. Sydal gets up and catches Christian with a jumping knee. Christian eats it and ends up taking over moments later, hitting a few moves that sets up the Killswitch finisher. 1-2-3. Christian wins a great opener on this week’s Dynamite.

Winner: Christian Cage

After The Match: Team Taz Beats Down Christian & Hangman Page

Once the match wraps up, we see Christian Cage pick Matt Sydal up and give him a hug in a sign of good sportsmanship. From there, we hear some fancy music playing as Taz stands up from his seat at the commentary desk and jaws off-mic with Christian.

Eventually we learn that the music belongs to Team Taz member Ricky Starks. Starks comes out dressed to the nines and dresses down Christian on the mic, distracting him until finally we see Powerhouse Hobbs and Brian Cage of Team Taz hit the ring to attack Christian.

The two begin a prolonged beatdown of the wrestling legend as Starks watches on from the entrance ramp and Taz narrates the assault on commentary. Finally, “Hangman” Adam Page comes down, stopping to hand Starks his beer to hold, and he hits the ring to make the save.

Instead, Hook of Team Taz to join in and the numbers game is too much, as Team Taz beats Page and Christian down and gloat in front of the fans as their music plays.

The Varsity Blonds With A Message For The Young Bucks

We shoot to the commentary table where the announcers run down some of the action still to come on tonight’s show and then they send things to The Varsity Blonds, who are backstage.

Brian Pillman Jr. talks about The Young Bucks bringing up his father’s name, Brian Pillman, and says despite popular thought, his father is not the reason he entered the business. He says it’s quite the contrary, noting he only saw “The Dark Side of the Ring” from his dad.

Griff Garrison then chimes in, noting how he once went to an independent wrestling show where he got to work the merchandise stand for The Young Bucks. He talks about being a fan of theirs until they became the version of the Bucks we see today.

The two make a few more comments aimed at The Young Bucks and then talk about how they have the opportunity to become the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions with one victory over the Bucks tonight. We head to a commercial break after this.

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

We return from the break and the commentators talk about the number four ranked duo in the current AEW tag-team division, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston and then they send things to them.

The two are shown standing in the parking garage and they talk about not being overly aware of The Acclaimed but promise to beat the breaks off of them when talking about how they are a “rapper and the rapper-guy’s friend.”

Moxley and Kingston claim they have to be putting some kind of hurt on the tag-team scene in AEW, noting fans can watch them on Dynamite, Dark, Dark: Elevation and everything in between.

From there, we head to a message from The Acclaimed — Max Caster and Anthony Bowens — who talk about how Mox and Kingston need to go through them if they ever want a shot at the tag-team titles in AEW.

We hear the sounds of “Wild Thing” as the fan-favorite duo of Moxley and Kingston make their way down to the ring through their special entrance in the amphitheater as they always do. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

After that, the hip-hop theme of The Acclaimed plays and “the rapper guy” comes out dissing Mox and Kingston with verses about their moves and concluding the rap with a line about Mox’s wife hits him up on Twitter for “Oral Sessions.” This leads to “the rapper guy’s friend” saying, “What?! He means the podcast!”

As soon as the two hit the ring, Mox and Kingston attack them like two wild men. When the smoke clears, Kingston goes to work on Caster. He gains the upper-hand and then tags in Mox. The two hit a double clothesline and then Mox picks up where Kingston left off, taking it to one-half of The Acclaimed.

Kingston smacks Caster paint-brush style, all-the-while yelling off-mic to him about how he wants to talk about his friend’s girl like he did during his intro rap. He continues to dominate the action as the fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!” We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see that the offensive momentum has shifted to the favor of The Acclaimed during the commercials. Bowens is the legal man in the ring now, taking it to Kingston as the fans try and rally behind him while Mox keeps his hand out-reached, hoping for a tag.

Finally, Kingston makes it to his side of the ring and successfully gets the badly needed tag to the fresh Moxley. Mox comes in the ring like a man on fire, flying and running all over the place and taking out any-and-everything that moves. He dumps Bowens with a big piledriver and then slaps a sleeper-hold on him until he fades, which sees Mox simply let him go, Jon Jones – Lyoto Machida style, and Bowens slumps down to the ring apron and subsequently, the floor.

Back in the ring, however, we see a sneak attack lead to another shift in momentum back to the favor of the heel duo. They hit a super plex on Mox off the top-rope and then a follow-up top-rope splash on the way down during another standing suplex by Caster in the ring. As they go for the pin, Kingston runs in and breaks it up. This allows Mox to make a comeback. He gets the tag to Kingston.

As they go for the finish, Caster interferes from the floor, pulling Mox out. He throws the big chain to Bowens in the ring. Bowens puts it on his hand but the ref sees it. As the ref deals with that, Caster tries coming in from behind with a boom box shot to Kingston, however Mox notices this and hits the ring to make the save before he can. Finally, Mox and Kingston clear the ring of Caster and then hit their wheelbarrow into the Paradigm Shift finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Alex Marvez Talks To Chris Jericho & Dean Malenko

The commentators send things backstage, where Alex Marvez is standing by with Chris Jericho, who has his arm in a big brace and is talking about the injury with Dean Malenko.

Marvez tells Jericho he knows he’s busy but he has to get the scoop. He asks him what the response is, and whether or not the Inner Circle accepts the challenge from The Pinnacle for a Stadium Stampede match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Le Champion” is hesitant to commit to an answer one way or the other, and tells Marvez he better head out before Malenko gets upset. This leaves Jericho and Malenko alone to joke with each other about Malenko being The Man of 1,000 Holds and Jericho knowing four more than him. Jericho says he has forgot some by now.

Sting, Darby Allin Beat Down Scorpio Sky & “All Ego” Ethan Page

In the ring, Tony Schiavone is standing by with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky talks first and tells Sting to just step aside. Then “All Ego” gets a turn on the mic and he gets bright red in the face, vowing to be the nail in the coffin of Darby Allin when all is said and done.

As he wraps up his promo, the lights in the amphitheater go out and the familiar sounds of Sting’s theme plays as snow falls from the sky and his special colored lights shine throughout the venue.

“The Icon” finally emerges through the entrance tunnel with his trademark baseball bat and while Sky and Page are focused on him, they are attacked from behind by former TNT Champion Darby Allin, who whacks away at them with his skateboard.

Sting goes to put the Scorpion Death Lock on Sky. Page tries breaking it up so Darby whacks him with his skateboard until he exits the ring. He then stands guard not letting Page back into the ring until Sting successfully executes his Scorpion Death Lock on Sky.

Finally, Sting lets it go and Sky and Page retreat to the back as Sting’s theme plays. They stop when they walk backwards up the ramp and bump into The Dark Order, all of whom are standing at the top of the entrance way. We head to a commercial break as Sting and Darby Allin are shown standing tall in the ring.

The Pinnacle With A Message For The Inner Circle

We shoot to The Pinnacle at a restaraunt having a nice meal together dressed in their Sunday best.

MJF starts things off by addressing Chris Jericho and his “third rate humor,” pointing to how he calls them The Pinneapple instead of The Pinnacle and pretending to laugh uncontrollably.

From there, the duo of FTR talks about how the business they love isn’t being treated the way it should by those in The Inner Circle.

Finally, as a waiter with a mask comes over to the table, Shawn Spears loses his cool and attacks him, yelling about wanting his drink now. Tully Blanchard throws a stack of money at someone behind the bar and says, “this should cover it.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman wraps the segment up by noting that when you’re in The Pinnacle, you’re always on top.

Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel

We head back down to the ring as it is time for our first of a couple of matches scheduled for tonight’s show from the women’s division in AEW.

The two competitors — Hikaru Shida and Rebel — make their respective entrances to the ring and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

Shida takes it to Rebel early on, as Rebel is clearly favoring her knee / leg, prompting the commentators to talk about a previously existing injury.

This one doesn’t last long, as Shida quickly takes it to Rebel, dominating the action in what essentially amounted to a squash match. She makes the cover and picks up the pin fall. After the match, Dr. Britt Baker hits the ring and viciously attacks Shida, leaving her laying and staring down at her with a big smile on her face to end the match / segment.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Make An Offer To Orange Cassidy

The commentators send things to a segment where we see Orange Cassidy getting checked by doctors after injuring himself during the title eliminator match against PAC on last week’s show.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis enter and make The Best Friends leave. Cassidy remains with the doctor sitting on the table. Callis and Omega come in and talk down to him, but pretending to care.

When all is said and done, they try and get him to sign a paper agreeing to not be a part of the title match with Omega at the Double Or Nothing PPV, but instead later down the road when he is fully healed.

Cassidy slowly and dramatically tears the papers up instead of signing them, while not even looking at either Omega or Callis. Omega tries calmly telling him how badly he could hurt him if he doesn’t do the right thing.

They pull out a second contract that says the same thing, claiming to expect what he just did. They tell him not to do anything but think about it. They leave the papers with him and walk off. After this segment wraps up, we head back to another commercial break.

The Inner Circle Respond To Stadium Stampede Challenge From The Pinnacle

We return from the break to the familiar sounds of “Judas in My Mind” from ‘Le Champion’ himself, as Chris Jericho leads the Inner Circle down to the ring while the fans inside Daily’s Place sing along with the lyrics to the hit from Fozzy.

As the music fades down, the fans continue singing the chorus without any music behind them. From there, the fans chant “Inner Circle! Inner Circle!”

Finally, the Proud ‘N’ Powerful member Ortiz kicks things off saying he’s done talking he wants to fight. Sammy Guevara agrees, adding that as long as The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle both work for this company, this will never be over. He calls them a bunch of dumb ass fishes in silly suits, prompting the fans to break out in a “Dumb Ass Fishes!” chant.

Jake Hager talks next, saying if they don’t accept the Stadium Stampede challenge, they’d be just like The Pinnacle — which is “a bunch of school girl b*tches.” The fans chant “Hager! Hager!” and then ‘The Demo God’ speaks.

Jericho brings up the Little Bit of the Bubbley-bath that they gave The Pinnacle last week. He says he heard their Stadium Stampede challenge loud-and-clear and brings up the stipulation where The Inner Circle must break up for good if they lose, and questions whether or not it is worth it.

He talks about the Blood & Guts match and mentions some of the carnage that took place during it, noting he will never be the same after what he went through, asking himself out loud if it was worth it in retrospect. He brings up being thrown off the top of the cage as the most terrifying moment of his life. He says time stood still and noted how his head almost hit the back of the stage, which could’ve ended his life. He tells MJF that he scared his wife and children.

Chris says that when he thinks of the revenge he’s going to get on them, he knows that yes, it is worth it. They say their answer is 100,000-percent “Yes,” with every member of the Inner Circle saying it at the same time. He says if they can’t beat The Pinnacle after all they’ve been through, then they don’t deserve to be together as The Inner Circle anymore. He says Ortiz will be back next week. He says May 30th at Double Or Nothing, they’re gonna dance all over their faces and piss all over their graves at Stadium Stampede.

Mark Sterling Esquire Approaches Jade Cargill

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Jade Cargill. She talks about being that b*tch and how everyone wants her services.

In walks Mark Sterling of Mark Sterling Esquire. He talks about how everyone else has themselves in mind and claims he just wants to support Jade Industries.

Jade Cargill asks what his name is and doesn’t care what it is, telling him that one thing you don’t do is interupt her when she’s talking. She tells him to leave, ending the segment.

NWA Women’s Championship

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet

From there, we head back down to the ring where we get ready for our second of two advertised women’s matches for tonight’s show and the first of two advertised championship contests.

The two competitors in this match — NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb and her challenger, Red Velvet — make their respective entrances down to the ring, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this bout.

Early on we see Deeb taking it to Velvet, dominating her with an assortment of strikes and then taking it to her in the corner of the ring. Velvet ends up recovering and shifting the momentum in her favor, as she gets Deeb down in the corner and puts the boots to her like “Stone Cold” in his prime.

Deeb fights her way back into competitive form, hitting a Dragon Screw on Thunder that allows her to take back over control of the offense in the match, just as the commentators talk us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see the action is still in progress, and it has spilled out to the floor. Deeb is out on the floor recovering and Thunder hits a crazy moonsault from the ring apron that connects. She brings Deeb back in the ring and goes for the cover, but only gets two.

After this, we see Deeb start to make a comeback. Thunder tries cutting it short, however Deeb keeps fighting on. Thunder again cuts it short, avoiding a move from Deeb and yanking her legs forward for a pin attempt that only gets two. Thunder counters another big spot from Deeb with a chokeslam.

She climbs up to the top-rope and goes for a moonsault, but lands on the knees that Deeb gets up at the last second. Deeb follows up with a high-stack power-bomb into a pin attempt that Thunder somehow kicks out of. Deeb hooks in her Serenity Lock on Thunder’s leg. Thunder is screaming in pain and crawling to the ropes, but Deeb drags her back into the center of the ring.

Deeb goes to counter with a Figure Four Leg Lock, however Thunder counters with an inside cradle. Deeb kicks out. They get back up but Deeb hits Thunder with a chop block from behind to the back of her knee. She follows that up by slamming Thunder’s knee down to the mat repeatedly. She then re-applies the Serenity Lock and gets the win via submission to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL NWA Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

Alex Marvez Interviews PAC

The commentators send things backstage to Alex Marvez, who is standing by with “The Bastard” PAC. He talks about constantly getting screwed.

PAC says they tried to screw him last week and he didn’t let it happen. He tells people not to bet against “The Bastard” when the AEW Championship is on-the-line at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo

When we return from the break, Austin Gunn makes his way out of the entrance tunnel accompanied by Cody Rhodes and “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson. The three make their way down to the ring for our next singles match of the evening.

Out next comes Anthony Ogogo, the former 2012 Olympic medalist in boxing from The Factory, who accompanies him as he makes his way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and our one-on-one bout between Gunn and Ogogo is now officially underway. It doesn’t last long, however, as other than a drop kick straight out of the gate and some early flurries of strikes, Gunn doesn’t get in a whole lot of offense.

Instead, we see Ogogo dominate the action leading to some brutal body shots that has Gunn spitting up tons of blood. Ultimately, the referee stops the match, giving Ogogo the win via TKO.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo

Alex Marvez Interviews Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels

The commentators bring up SoCal Uncensored (SCU) being forced to break up after losing to The Young Bucks on last week’s show.

This leads to us being sent backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with the former SCU — Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Marvez asks Daniels about a cryptic tweet he posted after the match last week. Daniels whispers something into Kaz’s ear and walks off. Kaz then cuts a passionate promo and says he’s far from done. We head back to a commercial break after this.

Miro Issues Challenge, Lance Archer Confronts Him

We return from the break and out comes the new TNT Champion himself, Miro, with a microphone in hand.

“The Best Man” settles into the squared circle and talks about capturing the TNT Championship. He then goes on to announce that he will be putting it on-the-line against an opponent yet-to-be announced at next week’s special edition of Dynamite on Friday night.

From there, out comes Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. “The Murderhawk Monster” talks from one big bad son of a b*tch to another in Miro, as the commentators talk about their showdown for the title at the upcoming Double Or Nothing PPV, if Miro retains on next week’s Friday Night Dynamite show.

Finally, Archer concludes his promo by vowing to make Miro his “Bulgarian b*tch” at Double Or Nothing. Miro makes a few more remarks to end the segment.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Varsity Blonds

We head back inside the amphitheater where we head down to the ring for our advertised main event of the evening, and our second title match of the show here on this week’s Dynamite.

The challengers, the team of Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr., make their way down to the ring. Out next are the champions, The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson. They are accompanied by Brandon Cutler and Don Callis, the latter of whom joins the gang on special guest commentary for this headline attraction.

Finally, the bell sounds and our main event of the evening for the AEW Tag-Team Championships is officially underway. After establishing an early offensive lead over the challengers, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break with the champs in control of things.

We return from the break and after a brief run in the offensive driver’s seat, we see the Bucks take back over control of the action, dominating things until we see some outside interference as The Young Bucks are thrown an aresol can by Brandon Cutler which is sprayed into the eyes of their opponent to shift things back in their favor.

Moments later, another can is thrown in but the ref catches it. As the ref deals with that, yet another can is tossed in and this time it is used to be sprayed in the eyes of Julia Hart, who is at ringside with The Varsity Blonds. Finally, the Bucks lock Pillman Jr. in a leg submission which eventually gets the tap out.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

After The Match: Moxley & Kingston Spoil The Fun …

Once the match wraps up, we see Don Callis join Cutler and the Bucks in the ring for a big prolonged post-match celebration.

As they are posing on the turnbuckles they notice that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have crashed the party. The theme of the Bucks cuts off and the brawl is on!

Mox puts Matt Jackson of the Bucks to sleep with a sleeper-hold, while Kingston does the same to Nick Jackson with a rear-naked choke. After they put them to sleep, Mox and Kingston steal the Jordan’s off of the feet of The Young Bucks.

Before this week’s show goes off the air, Tony Schiavone announces that it has been confirmed by Tony Khan that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be challenging The Young Bucks for the tag-team titles at the 5/30 Double Or Nothing PPV. Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky is also set for the PPV.