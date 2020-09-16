All Elite Wrestling is back with this week’s chapter of the Wednesday Night Wars, as AEW Dynamite goes down this evening in front of a limited-capacity, COVID-19-friendly crowd at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for the Wednesday, September 16, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT is The Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight, Thunder Rosa defending her NWA Women’s Championship against Ivelisse, Jurassic Express attempting to earn a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships as the face current title-holders FTR in a non-title bout and Chris Jericho & Jake Hager of the Inner Circle battle Private Party in a tag-team contest.

Additionally, tonight’s AEW broadcast will see MJF in his first match since coming up short in his attempt to capture the AEW World Championship at ALL OUT, Hangman Page will go one-on-one against Frankie Kazarian, the current champion Jon Moxley and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will speak ahead of their FULL GEAR showdown for the title and Kip Sabian will once again be joined by “The Best Man” Miro for another promo segment ahead of Sabian’s upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/16/2020)

The regular weekly video signature gets us started as this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast kicks off on TNT. From there we shoot inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. as pyro explodes and the camera pans around the crowd as Jim Ross welcomes us to the show.

The Young Bucks Attack Another Official

Before our opener can get started, The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — hit the ring and blast the referee with stereo-super kicks. They head to the back and throw a stack of cash at Tony Khan who is sitting in gorilla position to pay for their fine in advance.

Non-Title

Jurassic Express vs. FTR

As Excalibur and Tony Schiavone join J.R. on commentary, we see Jurassic Express already in the ring as their non-title match against AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR in hopes of earning a title shot is this week’s opener.

After The Young Bucks walk away following the aforementioned referee attack, FTR mocks them as they walk by and then accompanied by Tully Blanchard, the AEW Tag-Team Champions head to the ring for this week’s opening contest here on AEW Dynamite.

The bell sounds and here we go as Jungle Boy and Cash Wheeler kick things off. Hardwood establishes control and tags in Dax Harwood. FTR is off to a good start in this week’s opener. Jungle Boy gets in some offense and tags in the big man of Jurassic Express.

As the fans chant for Luchasaurus, FTR takes a moment to recollect themselves with Tully Blanchard. They capitalize on a chaotic situation to double-team Luchasaurus briefly, establishing the offensive lead before settling back into the action. It isn’t long, however, before Luchasaurus turns the tables and gets in some big punches and clotheslines as he is now in the offensive driver’s seat.

Referee Paul Turner is the impromptu official that has taken over the officiating for this match, for those curious, as the original referee was taken out by the double super kicks from The Young Bucks before this one got started. The announce trio gave us that update as FTR re-establishes the offensive lead again in the match, taking it to Jungle Boy who tagged in a moment ago.

After enjoying several minutes in a comfortable lead, FTR watches on as Jungle Boy finally makes the tag to Luchasaurus. The big man comes in and cleans house, launching one FTR member onto the other before following-up with a chokeslam and a standing moonsault for a near fall. Jungle Boy joins in on the action now, as he tags back in and is hitting dives and high-flying moves for close near falls over Wheeler.

Wheeler takes a double knees shot from Jungle Boy and falls into his corner, where Harwood tags in. Jungle Boy takes it to Harwood as well, however, hitting a diving cross-body off the top for another near fall that Wheeler breaks up just in time. Jungle Boy, the man with the best school-boy roll-up in the business, only gets two again on a pin attempt just now. He hits a tope-suicida dive through the ropes splashing but moments later is knocked down and covered by one member of FTR while the other distracted the ref’s line of vision as Blanchard held his feet outside the ring apron on the floor.

Winners: FTR

Matt Hardy Laid Out Backstage, Chris Jericho Mocks Private Party

We shoot backstage as the announcers freak out upon hearing that something has unfolded. Alex Marvez is standing by and walks up on Matt Hardy laid out on the ground.

Private Party are standing over Hardy asking if he is ok as Marvez also checks on his condition. Up walks the duo of “The Demo God” Chris Jericho and Jake Hager who pretend to be concerned for Hardy as well, but end up mocking him and walking off after telling Private Party that they’ll see them in the ring later this evening.

After this, we head to a commercial break.

Frankie Kazarian vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

We return from the break to Kenny Omega joining the trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and The Excalibur on commentary as Frankie Kazarian makes his way to the ring.

Out next is Omega’s former tag-team partner “Hangman” Adam Page. The announcers ask Omega how it feels to see his former tag-team partner and he acts like he couldn’t care less. The bell sounds as Hangman takes his vest off and our second match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite gets underway.

The two lock up and Hangman gets Kazarian backed into the corner as the announcers continue to grill Omega about his relationship with Page and where the two currently stand. Kazarian hits a nice back-suplex and then slaps a front face-lock on Page. Page powers out but is taken down by a drop toe hold and locked in an arm submission as Kaz shows off his mat wrestling skills.

Kazarian continues to dominate the action as Excalibur sounds surprised on commentary to see him on the wrong side of a one-sided beatdown. Omega doesn’t seem to care again. As they talk about this, Hangman starts to take over, hitting a nice splash out to the floor on Kaz as J.R. takes us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and with the action back inside the ring, we watch as Page continues to take it to Kaz, as he has been in the offensive driver’s seat throughout the picture-in-picture break. As Kaz shows signs of life, Page maintains control and stops a Kaz comeback attempt short. As both guys are down selling, the fans break out into a “This Is Awesome” chant.

