Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 852,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.69% from the last week’s episode, which drew 858,000 viewers for the post-Revolution show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.89% from last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.27 key demographic rating represents 352,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.87% from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #39 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #34 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.69% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.89% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.19% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 28.94% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Clippers on ESPN at 10:13pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 1.729 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.208 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating for the #18 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.991 million viewers. Survivor on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.74 rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending in an Open Challenge, QT Marshall debuting episode 1 of QTV (QualityTV) with AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, a promo from The Outcasts, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, a Re-Bar Mitzvah segment for AEW World Champion MJF, Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett, plus AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

