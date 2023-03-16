Karrion Kross loves working under Triple H in WWE.

The former two-time NXT Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, where he looked back on his first run on the main roster under Vince McMahon’s regime, one that was disastrous and led to Kross and his wife Scarlett’s release from the company.

Fortunately for Kross, he was brought back in 2022 once Triple H took control, and feels much more confident in how he is currently being used. Full highlights from his interview can be found below.

Says he now feels more comfortable turning down ideas following his first run on the main roster under Vince McMahon:

I wasn’t apprehensive at all. 99% of your success in this industry comes down to your ability to compose yourself under stress and pressure. I knew, coming back, what I felt I should say. I felt better with myself in terms of feeling confident to shoot down an idea or a theme or a project that I knew wouldn’t work. On top of that, the NXT run that they gave me, it was a murder run. They literally had me clean out everybody and everything. Complete clean kills on everybody. I had no reason to believe that anything would become weird or not work out or something like that. This is the one thing they’re asking me to do that I’m not totally 100% on; how foolish would it look, the one time they asked me to do this thing, if I said no? All of that was in my head at the time.

How much he loves working for Triple H, adding that The Game brings the best out of everyone:

Coming back, I didn’t have any of those things to be worried about. Out there, outside of WWE, financially, my wife and I were good and we were having fun and working on different projects. We’ve always loved working for Hunter. He’s like the easiest boss that I’ve ever had in terms of being accessible to discuss ideas with. On the flip side, he may not tell you this, but excellence is expected. He has a high standard for all of his talents to meet. He’s easy to talk to and everyone’s favorite boss, we all know that he expects us to bring it. That brings out the best version of all of us and is one of the main reasons people like to work with him. When we have a show, he’s out there at ringside with everybody and doing everything. We’re very lucky to have that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)