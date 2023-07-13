Wednesday’s live Blood & Guts go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 825,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 3.50% from the last week’s episode, which drew 855,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 385,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.32% from last week’s 380,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.50% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.42% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 9.37% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Komander vs. Chris Jericho, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament quarterfinals match, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho in a semifinals match for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament semifinals match, Nick Wayne’s debut vs. Swerve Strickland, which was the main event, plus the reveal of the final Blood & Guts participants, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

