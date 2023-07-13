Swerve Strickland is a bad BAD man.

The AEW superstar and leader of the Mogul Embassy was victorious on last night’s Dynamite, where he defeated a debuting Nick Wayne. The 18-year-old prodigy’s debut was highly anticipated after AEW ran a video package that was put together by Darby Allin, one that showed his incredible journey toward becoming a pro-wrestler.

Despite an incredible performance that had the live crowd chanting his name, Wayne was unable to best Swerve, who stomped Wayne’s shoulder out of the socket before finishing him with a JML driver. Now the former tag champion has taken to Twitter to rub the victory in Wayne and Allin’s face. He writes:

“I said you were entering a man’s world, you didn’t listen. I told you I was gonna test you, and you failed. I said I would break you…………… and I did”

"I said you were entering a man's world, you didn't listen.

I told you I was gonna test you, and you failed.

I said I would break you…………… and I did"

🔻🙏🏾🔻 pic.twitter.com/blmlUG0tY0 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 13, 2023

Wayne may have lost, but AEW President Tony Khan announced after the match that he was officially All Elite. You can read about that here.