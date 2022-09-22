Wednesday’s live Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.039 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.57% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.175 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.25% from last week’s 0.39 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 458,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 10.01% from last week’s 509,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.39 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #25 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #27 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the ninth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with 4 other episodes. There was no real sports competition last night. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.57% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.25% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 18.38% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 27.08% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium, the inaugural edition.

While AEW Dynamite topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the tie rating in the 18-49 key demo graphic, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.348 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #4 spot on the Cable Top 150.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.746 million viewers, also drawing a 0.69 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.79 rating, also drawing 5.046 million viewers.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way, new champions The Acclaimed vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, AEW World Trios Champion PAC defending his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy, new champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title, plus new champion Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Title, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

