IMPACT Wrestling has released an exclusive video featuring multi-time tag team champions The Good Brothers telling their fans that their next stop is NJPW, but that this isn’t a goodbye for their time in IMPACT, just a see you later. Highlights are below.

EXCLUSIVE: "We don't say goodbye, we say see you later." @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG were happy to go out on a dream match against @fakekinkade and @SuperChrisSabin as they have business to take care of in @njpwglobal. pic.twitter.com/0Z2S4G1IaM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 22, 2022

Karl Anderson says they’re going to NJPW:

“The Motor City Machine Guns vs. the world-famous Good Brothers in the marquee box office. It finally happened. Chills on my body just hearing that. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, nothing but respect for you. Nothing but respect for the Motor City Machine Guns. IMPACT Wrestling, We gotta tell you something. We’re leaving for a little while. New Japan Pro-Wrestling is where we’re going. We’ve got business we gotta take care of across the pond.”

Gallows adds that IMPACT fans will see the Good Brothers back at some point:

“We don’t say ‘goodbye,’ we say ‘see you later. ‘ I’m happy we got to have a dream match on the way out what we asked for for two years with the Motor City Machine Guns. So until we get back from across the pond, Too Sweet.”

