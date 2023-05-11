Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 877,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.02% from the last week’s episode, which drew 776,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 14.25% from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #39 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #41 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since April 5, and the highest key demo rating since March 22. This was the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with 1 other. Dynamite was up despite competition from the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, the CNN Town Hall with President Trump, and Vanderpump Rules, all of which outranked Dynamite in the key demographic. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were above the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.02% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 4.4% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 3.03% from the previous year.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Warriors on TNT at 10pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.72 rating. The Lakers vs. Warriors NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.546 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.946 million viewers, also drawing a 0.44 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.67 rating, also drawing 4.777 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from Christian Cage, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR responding to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Daniel Garcia, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black defending against Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, plus Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a Steel Cage match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.