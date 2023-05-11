Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 5/11/23

From the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with Nigel McGuinness, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni handling the commentary tonight.

Match #1. Shane Taylor vs. Mark Briscoe

Hot starts as both men lay their strikes in. Mark looks for a chair early but Shane pounds on him on the outside, before rolling him in the ring and dropping him with a vicious elbow in the corner. Series of big boots by Briscoe and a running single leg dropkick finally take Taylor down. Enziguiri sends Taylor to the floor where Briscoe follows up with a spicy dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe sets up the chair in the ring and uses it to hit a somersault senton to the outside! Taylor back in the ring and Briscoe comes off the top with a dropkick. Rolling Spiccoli Driver by Briscoe! Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow but Taylor escapes. Briscoe charges and Taylor gets him up on his shoulders… WELCOME TO THE LAND! 1, 2, no! Taylor goes up to the middle rope and Briscoe moves, before delivering some Red Neck Kung Fu. Uranage by Briscoe gets a two count. Briscoe calls for the JayDriller but Taylor counters with a big head butt. Ripcord chokeslam by Taylor and a big running splash! 2.99! Taylor looks for the package piledriver but Briscoe fights out and both men are slugging away with elbows. Briscoe getting the better of the striking exchange before delivering a huge lariat. Jay…DRILLER!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***1/2. Give me wayyyyyy more of this. I love Mark Briscoe. I love Shane Taylor. Heck of a hard-hitting match here and I hope we see more Shane Taylor in the future.

After the match, Mark stakes his claim for a rematch with Shane Taylor and both men embrace.

Match #2. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus

Williams with a Gotch style lift into a slam and a rolling ankle lock on Yuta. Claudio gets the tagged and gets chopped in the chest as Titus comes in but gets elbowed in the face. Claudio uses Yuta as a projectile in the corner. Titus reverses a suplex with one of his own to Yuta and tags Williams. Kitchen sink, knee lift, atomic drop and clothesline combo by Titus and Williams gets two. Claudio comes in illegally and distracts Williams, allowing Yuta to chop block him from behind. Claudio with some big body slams to Williams and a diving elbow drop for two. Claudio misses a diving shoulder block and eats the post, forcing him to tag Yuta, who cuts off Williams attempts to tag Titus. Williams goes up top and Yuta follows, only to be DDT’d on the top turnbuckle! Titus in now with clotheslines and a double arm trapped spinning Gory Bomb. Belly-to-belly by Titus gets a long two count. Claudio in illegally again but gets dropkicked in the face. Big boot to Yuta and a back elbow by Williams, followed by a dropkick by Titus and a lariat! One, two, no! Claudio makes the save. Claudio gutwrenches Titus over the top and to the outside. Yuta evades a piledriver and pokes Williams in the eye. Rocket Launcher finishes this one.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable tag team contest between four really good-to-great pro wrestlers. Titus and Williams are criminally underrated, and you can see what they’re capable of in matches like these when they get some time.

Just thinking about it, Claudio has a tag team title shot with a partner of his choosing after his win over Fenix on Dynamite… Maybe a Kings of Wrestling reunion!?

Match #3. Ring of Honor World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Blake Christian

Christian uses his speed early, floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee early. Christian focuses the attack on Joe with a knee breaker out of the corner. Knee bar by Christian but Joe gets to the ropes. Joe trips Christian up and hits a big senton to slow the face. Christian escapes a pwoerbomb but gets caught with a vicious Buzz Sawyer-esque powerslam for a long two. Christian charges into the corner as Joe looks for the uranage but Christian arm drags Joe out of it. Christian heads up top but Joe cuts him off and the Muscle Buster finishes this one.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **1/2. It was quick but it was good. Joe doesn’t need to go 20 minutes to get his point across and Christian tried his all but it just wasn’t good enough tonight. Good stuff.

Match #4. The Righteous vs. The Infantry

Code of Honor extended by The Infantry… but The Rightous hug and kiss instead. Dean with a series of arm drags but gets cut off by a charging back elbow from Vincent. Quick tags with a sliding kick and a senton by The Infantry. Stu Grayson is on the ramp to watch as The Infantry hit the wishbone on Vincent. Dutch gets the tag and abuses Bravo with clotheslines befofre tagging Vincent back in. Basement flatliner gets a two count. Dean makes the quick tag and Vincent gets dropped with a big right hand. Dutch enters with a huge Bossman Slam to Bravo but Dean is by himself now. Autumn Sunshine by Vincent gets it done.

Winners: The Rightous

Rating: *1/2. Little more than an enhancement, but I think there’s something missing from The Righteous. Vita Von Starr, perhaps.

Match #5. Vertvixen vs. Robyn Renegade

Big clothesline by Vertvixen to start. Vertical suplex attempt but Renegade shoves her into the corner. Renegade charges into a big boot but Charlotte Renegade distracts Vertvixen, allowing Robyn to connect with a shotgun dropkick. Vertvixen responds with a Complete Shot that gets a two count. Renegade counters with an Octopus hold that forces Vertvixen to tap.

Winner: Robyn Renegade

Rating: NR

Match #6. Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack

“Let’s go Mack!” Mat return by Willie. Two. Make that three. Inside wrist lock takeover by Ninja and a head scissor but Willie cartwheels out! Step up hurricanrana by Willie and a running enziguiri. Nina rolls to the outside as Willie comes crashing down on him with a somersault senton to the outside. Willie paintbrushes Ninja hard on the floor. Ninja back in the ring flips over Willie in the corner and hits a diving twisting back elbow before a twisting 720! Two count. Another two count. Another. Ninja making Willie work to kick out. Superkick by Ninja. Superkick by Willie! Ninja catches Willie charging with a big boot but Willie responds with a Samoan drop. Kip up by Willie and a moonsault for two. Kip up by Ninja and a cradle gets two. Cradle by Willie. Two. Cradle by Ninja. Two. Ninja comes off the middle rope with a springboard crossbody but Willie catches him, adjusts, and plants him with a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Willie Mack

Rating: **1/2. Fun match between the Mack’s here. Both guys are loved by the crowd too and got their stuff in.

Match #7. The Embassy vs. Lucky Ali, Adam Priest, & Victor Benjamin

Kaun just mauling Priest to start. Cage in now with a big back body drop. Ali gets the tag but doesn’t know how to attack Cage… so Cage superkicks him. Running European uppercut and a release German suplex sends him half way across the ring. Toa and Victor Benjamin legal now and Benjamin gets leveled. High kick by Benjamin but Toa responds with a discus lariat because Benjamin felt the need to taunt. Priest gets a big lariat. Cage powerbombs the life out of Ali before buckle bombing him. Double lariats by the Gates squashes Priest and Benjamin before Priest gets powerbombed on Benjamin for the win.

Winners: The Embassy

Rating: NR

Match #8. Kyle Fletcher w/ Mark Davis vs. Tony Deppen

Mat return by Fletcher but Deppen reverses into an omoplata before hitting the double bicep pose. Shoulder blocks by both men and nobody moves. Deppen catches Fletcher with a knee to the injured ribs and that’s the target here. Fletcher runs Deppen over with a big shoulder block this time. Deppen on the apron now kicks Fletcher and plants him with a bottom rope assisted Code Breaker for a two count. Deppen lays in some heavy chops to Fletcher’s chest. Deppen calls for the “GREATEST SUPLEX EVER BABY” but after several standing switches and a reversal, Fletcher hits a suplex of his own. Half-and-half suplex by Fletcher and a Yakuza Kick in the corner. Cutter by Deppen sends Fletcher to the outside and Deppen follows up with a flipping suicide dive through the middle rope. Bayonet to the back of the head of Fletcher! Two count. Rolling elbow by Fletcher and a German suplex. Fletcher falls into the corner and a pair of running double knees to Fletcher! Double stomp off the top rope gets two! Rising knee by Deppen but Fletcher catches him charging with a Michinoku Driver for the one, two.. three!?

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ***1/2. This was awesome and the finish has me wondering if there was supposed to be more. Deppen is former ROH TV champ and often flies under the radar, but he is fantastic. Fletcher is one half of one of the best tag teams in the world right now, and clearly, a more than capable singles wrestler as well. Awesome stuff.

Match #9. Anthony Henry w/ JD Drake vs. AR Fox

Arm drag by Fox sends Henry to the outside, followed by Fox with a pair of crossbodies over the top rope. Henry retreats to the other side to talk strategy with Drake, but Fox now takes both men out with another dive. Standing Anarchist suplex by Fox gets a two count. Fox and Henry are on the apron and Fox looks for a hurricanrana but Henry counters with a piledriver! Back inside the ring, another piledriver stuffs AR Fox. Brainbuster by Henry! Fox counters with a suplex of his own. Running boot in the corner by Fox and Henry misses a lariat. Swanton off the top by Fox. Twisting Anarchist suplex by Henry. Henry catches a Spanish Fly attempt off the top rope in a rear naked choke. Iconoclasm by Fox into a cutter gets a two count. Shooting star press by Fox misses but a dive takes out JD Drake on the outside. Henry catches him coming in the ropes with a Randy Orton-like DDT. Henry heads up top and misses a double stomp. Henry goes up top and Fox catches him with the Spanish Fly off the top! 450 splash finishes this one.

Winner: AR Fox

Rating: ***1/2. I was having some connectivity issues throughout this match unfortunately but what I saw absolutely ruled. Henry is another guy that needs to be on TV much more, and I’m glad to see them doing something with the WorkHorsemen.

Code of Honor after the match but Drake jumps Fox from behind and it’s a beatdown. Shane Taylor’s music hits and the beatdown continues as FTR are here to make the save! Anthony Henry escapes… barely.

EDDIE KINGSTON IS HERE.

Kingston ushers Henry back into the ring to the waiting arms of FTR and The Big Rig.

Match #10. The Dark Order vs. Josh Woods & The Trustbusters

Uno and Woods start. Shoulder tackle by Uno and a tag to Silver. Double shoulder block. Kay is tagged in and gets back body dropped. Silver gets taken out from behind by Kay and quick tags by the Trustbusters now have Silver in trouble in the opposite corner. Hot tag to Grayson as a Pele takes out Woods and Kiss. Cannonball to the outside by Grayson now and a uranage to Kay back in the ring. Slim J eats a reverse F5 and a lionsault before getting a two count. Tag to Uno and Kay sends Grayson into Uno. Diving reverse DDT by Kay and a straight right by Woods. German suplex by Woods to Silver. Uno flattens Kay with a lariat. Grayson eats an enziguiri for Reynolds which allows Reynolds and Silver to hit their double team half-and-half, stunner German suplex combo. FATALITY by Uno and Grayson and this one is over!

Winners: Dark Order

Rating: **1/4. More sizzle than steak with this all being a backdrop for the Stu Grayson/Dark Order/Righteous story, but the action was fast and everyone did cool stuff.

Match #11. Ring of Honor Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Skye Blue

Both women trade head locks and wrist locks until Blue runs into a huge boot by Athena. Athena gets in the face of referee Mike Posey and Blue rolls her up for two. Athena quickly regains control and throws Blue to the outside HARD, landing awkwardly. Athena now adjusts the steel steps and looks to throw Blue into them, but Blue reverses and Athena eats the steps shoulder-first. Blue on the apron looks for a soccer kick but Athena grabs the leg and drags her to the floor, with Blue once again landing awkwardly. Athena carries Blue up the ramp in a fireman’s carry but Blue takes her over with a wrist lock. Head scissors by Blue and Athena almost falls off the stage but stops herself, and superkicks Blue off instead. Back in the ring and Athena focuses the attack on the back of Blue with a surfboard, but Blue turns it into a pin for two. Rolling cradles here as both women get about 12 covers, all two counts. Running knee to the face by Blue and a bulldog send Athena into the corner. Blue goes up top with a crossbody that gets another two count. BIG elbow by Athena drops Blue and she gets a two count. Athena goes up top looking for the O-Face but Blue follows her up with some big elbows. Hurricanrana off the top by Blue and a standing sliced bread! One, two, no! Athena catches Blue and hits the Waste Land. Two. Third one comes down on the knees! Athena hits a variation of the Skye Fall but only gets two. Athena charges Blue in the corner but Blue gets her knee up and hits a stunner of her own. Skye Fall! One, two, no! Both women now fighting on the apron as Blue drives Athena face-first on the apron. Athena now laid out on the steps and Blue goes up top, but Athena catches her on the top rope, Athena powerbombs Blue on the steel steps! Dominator into the double knees by Athena and that gets a one count! Blue rolls her up for two! Athena locks in the crossface and there’s nowhere for Blue to go and she’s forced to tap.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion: Athena

Rating: ***1/4. Athena has been the flagbearer of Ring of Honor the last two months and her reign of terror continues here. Best Skye Blue match I think I’ve ever seen, but something about getting powerbombed on the steel steps and then no-selling it didn’t sit well with me. Aside from that, great effort by both women.

Post-match, Athena shakes the hand of Blue and then clotheslines her. Athena drives her head-first into the titles as we fade to black.

Final Thoughts: I still believe we have too many matches on the show, but all things considered, this might be the best episode of the new Ring of Honor yet. The show started hot with Briscoe and Taylor wavered a bit in the middle, but Fletcher/Deppen, Fox/Henry, and Athena/Blue all overdelivered. Really enjoy seeing storylines develop everywhere on the card, too. 8.5/10.