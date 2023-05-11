WWE reportedly has another big Premium Live Event planned for Labor Day Weekend this year.

A new report from credible Twitter source @BoozerRasslin notes that an international Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2.

AEW All Out 2023 will likely be held on Sunday, September 3 this year. A similar situation happened in 2022 when WWE ran the Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3, and AEW held All Out on Sunday, September 4 from Chicago, making for a busy Labor Day Weekend as WWE NXT Worlds Collide was also held that Sunday. This did not go over well with AEW President Tony Khan.

There’s no word yet on where the September international PLE will be held, but we’ve noted how WWE is in talks with governments and tourism groups around the world, as recently discussed by WWE CEO Nick Khan. The company is returning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this month for Night of Champions, but they could end up returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their second 2023 PLE from that country in September. There’s been no talk of possibly returning to Wales, and India likely will not happen until next year once the Zee – Sony merger has been finalized.

It was recently reported how WWE was in talks with partners in Australia about possibly running a big stadium show there. Furthermore, Becky Lynch recently spoke to Mark Andrews for the “My Love Letter to Wrestling” show and commented on how WWE approached her about a possible Premium Live Event in Ireland.

“We were just talking about that. Yes, I gave the venue and all, they already asked. We can have one,” Lynch said of a possible WWE PLE in Ireland. “I don’t know that we have the population to sustain it, but I think when you have the UK and Europe so close… absolutely.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

