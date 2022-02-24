Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 1.010 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 16.23% from last week’s episode, which drew 869,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 29.03% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 517,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 27.34% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #41 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #39 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite tied with the January 5 TBS premiere episode for the fourth-best audience of the year so far. Compared to the other TBS airings, this week’s show was almost in the middle with total viewers and the key demo. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 16.23% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 29.03% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.5% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 14.3% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

Don Lemon Tonight on CNN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.45 rating, drawing 1.705 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.663 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the Tag Team Battle Royal as the opener, FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. 10 in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meeting face-to-face, Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against The Bunny, plus Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia as the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.