Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports recently conducted an interview with Renee Paquette, where the former WWE analyst and commentator spoke about her husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and his return to the promotion after going through an alcohol treatment program. Paquette also discussed her and Moxley being in the same industry, and how that plays into their relationship. Highlights are below.

Jon Moxley’s recovery and AEW return

I just think I think he is such a shining example of somebody going through something and taking the time for himself. AEW was great as well of giving him that time and giving him that space. All those things aside, just to see the difference in him and the health aspects, all of those things to see. He’s so stubborn, but he’s also got this really crazy work ethic that I know when he sets his mind to something, he’s locked in on it. So to see that and then to see him have that moment of coming back and getting back in the wrestling world. I was watching from home. As soon as his music hit and he came out, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It made me feel a way I wasn’t really expecting to feel. I just put on Dynamite to watch it, knowing he was coming back. I knew he had a promo. I had no idea what he was going to say. He had no idea what he was going to say. Which again, is just another testament to how good he is at promos because he went out there and was like, ‘Oh my God, that was poetic.’ It was amazing. He is the best man. He went and he did what he had to do for himself. He did what he had to do for our family. It’s just it’s so nice to see him on the other side of things. It’s not one of those things that is one and done. There is always work to be done and things to work on. But yeah, it’s awesome. I couldn’t be more proud of him.

Having a husband in the same/similar industry