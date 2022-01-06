Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.010 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.59% from last week’s New Year’s Smash episode on TNT, which drew 975,000 viewers.

The first Dynamite of 2022 drew a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 16.21% from last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.43 key demographic rating represents 560,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 15.46% from last week’s 485,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Dynamite TBS premiere ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite was almost equal to the December 22 episode, but this show drew the best key demo rating since September 29, which drew a 0.45. Wednesday’s viewership was up 3.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.21% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 52.6% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 72% from the previous year. The 2021 episode, which was New Year’s Smash Night 1, went head-to-head with WWE NXT. It should be noted that the 2021 episode was the least-watched Wednesday episode of the year due to cable news coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot, which explains the significant increase this year.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Mavericks on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating, drawing 1.691 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.606 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and featured a several happenings advertised ahead of time – AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Bryan Danielson, which was the opener, a promo by Chris Jericho, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., MJF wrestling a match, Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion, and the main event, which was The Lucha Bros defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jurassic Express.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

