Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 941,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 63.65% from last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 575,000 viewers. This is down 10.63% from the last Wednesday night episode to air, the Second Anniversary show on October 6, which drew 1.053 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This up up 81.81% from last week’s 0.22 rating for the Saturday night show. This is up 8.10% from the last Wednesday night episode, the Second Anniversary show, which drew a 0.37 key demo rating. The 0.40 key demographic rating represents around 518,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 79.86% from last week’s 288,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.22 key demo rating represented for the Saturday show, and up 7.92% from the 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating from the Second Anniversary show drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #10 ranking for the Saturday night episode, and even with the #4 ranking for the last Wednesday show, the Second Anniversary episode.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #40 ranking for the Saturday night episode, and down from the #29 ranking for the last Wednesday show, the Second Anniversary episode.

Dynamite had strong competition from the MLB World Series Game 2 and the NBA last night. The World Series coverage on FOX drew almost 10.5 million viewers for just the game itself. This week’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience and key demo rating since the Road Rager episode on July 7. The last time Dynamite returned from a hiatus airing on different nights was June 30, and that show drew 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 key demo rating. This show was up 6.6% in viewership from that episode, and 14.3% in the key demo rating from that episode. Last night’s viewership was up 63.65% from last week’s Saturday show, and down 10.63% from the last Wednesday airing, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 81.81% from last week’s Saturday show, and up 8.10% from the last Wednesday episode.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 20.49% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 25% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating, drawing just 1.073 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.267 million viewers, ranking #20 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating.

The MLB World Series on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 10.280 million viewers. The World Series also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.24 rating.

Wednesday’s Dynamite aired live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – MJF in action, CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish, 10 vs. Jon Moxley in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a match for the TBS Title Tournament, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Ethan Page, and the eight-man main event – The Dark Order’s John Silver, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. The Elite’s Young Bucks, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

