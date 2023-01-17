AEW Elevation Results 1/16/23

The KIA Forum

Inglewood, California

Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (86-34) Nyla Rose, (27-11) Marina Shafir, (43-42) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Vipress, (0-0) Johnnie Robbie, (0-0) Zyra In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nyla Rose and Johnnie Robbie will start things off. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Robbie. Rose hammers down on the back of Robbie’s neck. Rose applies a front face lock. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura punches Robbie in the back. Sakura sends Robbie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Rose.

Shafir tags herself in. Shafir argues with Rose. Robbie tags in Vipress. Vipress with a chop/forearm combination. Rose with a Gorilla Press Slam. Shafir follows that with Two Mid-Kicks. Shafir sends Vipress to the corner. Shafir tags in Sakura. Vipress rolls Sakura over for a two count. Vipress tags in Zyra. Rose Spears Zyra. Shafir clears the ring. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb. Sakura goes into the lateral press and picks up the victory.

Winner: (87-34) Nyla Rose, (28-11) Marina Shafir, (44-42) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (32-22) Daniel Garcia vs. (0-4) Kevin Blackwood

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia with a waist lock takedown. Garcia grapples around Blackwood. Garcia slaps Blackwood in the back of the head. Blackwood with a waist lock takedown of his own. Blackwood toys around with Garcia. Strong lockup. Garcia drives his knee into the midsection of Blackwood. Blackwood with a knife edge chop. Blackwood with two hamstring kicks. Garcia avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Garcia slaps Blackwood in the face. Blackwood teep kicks Garcia into the turnbuckles. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Blackwood. Blackwood kicks Garcia in the face. Garcia sends Blackwood crashing to the outside.

Garcia poses for the crowd. Garcia with a corner clothesline. Garcia scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Garcia with a Sliding Dropkick. Garcia reminds LA that he’s a sports entertainer. Garcia with a blistering chop. Garcia transitions into a corner mount. Garcia starts biting Blackwood’s forehead. Garcia with another clothesline. Blackwood with a Desperation Boot. Blackwood follows that with a Shotgun Dropkick. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Blackwood whips Garcia across the ring. Blackwood scores the forearm knockdown. Blackwood with The Exploder Suplex. Blackwood with a double leg takedown. Blackwood follows that with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Garcia fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Garcia with a double leg takedown. Blackwood rolls Garcia over for a two count. Blackwood ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Standing Switch Exchange. Garcia connects with The Impaler DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-22) Daniel Garcia via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. (12-18) Ariya Daivari, (8-17) Zack Clayton, (0-1) Nick Ruiz In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari applies a side headlock. Uno whips Daivari across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Daivari drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Daivari tags in Ruiz. Uno stops Ruiz in his tracks. Uno chops Ruiz. Uno slams Ruiz’s head on Silver and Reynolds boots. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Uno stomps on Ruiz’s fingers. Triple Basement Dropkick. Dark Order Pose. Reynolds punches Daivari. Clayton clotheslines Reynolds. Ruiz tags in Clayton. Clayton with a Vertical Suplex. Clayton with a knee drop. Clayton poses for the crowd. Reynolds with heavy bodyshots. Clayton uppercuts Reynolds.

Clayton bodyslams Reynolds. Clayton tags in Daivari. Daivari with The Persian Lion Splash for a two count. Daivari knocks Uno off the ring apron. Daivari whips Reynolds across the ring. Rollup Exchange. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Silver and Ruiz are tagged in. Silver ducks a clothesline from Ruiz. Silver knocks Clayton off the apron. Silver kicks Ruiz in the face. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Ruiz reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver side steps Ruiz into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver SuperKicks Ruiz. Silver hits The Backstabber for a two count. Dark Order runs interference. Dark Order clotheslines Daivari and Clayton over the top rope. Dark Order connects with The Pendulum Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (8-9) Rush & (77-27) Preston Vance w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-2) Misterioso & (0-0) Diego Valens

Preston Vance and Diego Valens will start things off. Valens with a chop/forearm combination. Vance drops Valens with The SpineBuster. Vance mocks the LA Crowd. Vance tosses Valens to the corner. Valens tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with forearm shivers. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance applies The Full Nelson. Vance drops Misterioso with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Vance brings Misterioso to the corner. Vance tags in Rush. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns to pickup the victory. After the match, LFI removes Misterioso’s mask. LFI repeatedly whips Valens with the green extension cords.

Winner: (9-9) Rush & (78-27) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (37-12) Ethan Page, (50-20) Matt Hardy, (62-59) Isiah Kassidy, (12-46-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (2-7) The Wingmen & (10-36) Chaos Project In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Avalon applies a side headlock. Culter whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon drops Cutler with a shoulder tackle. Cutler drops down on the canvas. Cutler leapfrogs over Avalon. Standing Switch Exchange. Cutler with a Ripcord Clothesline. Cutler applies a front face lock. Cutler tags in Hardy. Hardy with a flying elbow strike. Hardy applies a wrist lock. Hardy tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/SomerSault Senton Combination. Kassidy starts shaking his hips. Kassidy punches Avalon in the back. Kassidy tags in Cutler. Cutler scores three left jabs. Cutler grabs a side headlock. Cutler continues to pepper Avalon with left jabs. Cutler rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Avalon runs Culter into the turnbuckles. Luther attacks Cutler behind the referee’s back.

The Wingmen and Chaos Project gangs up on Cutler. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth stomps on Cutler’s back. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Nemeth with a knee lift. Avalon knocks Page off the ring apron. Cutler ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Cutler delivers The Airplane Spin. Avalon tags in Serpentico. Cutler shoves Serpenitco. Simultaneous tag to Kassidy. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kassidy clotheslines Serpentico. Kassidy with a Spinning Enzuigiri to Luther. Kassidy kicks Serpentico in the gut. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kassidy. Kassidy with a SpringBoard Stunner to Nemeth. Kassidy drops Serpentico with The Tornado Flatliner for a two count. Hardy dumps Luther out of the ring. Hardy sends Nemeth crashing to the outside. Assisted Poetry In Motion to the outside. Hardy with The Side Effect. Page tags himself in. Kassidy connects with The Swanton Bomb. Page tosses Kassidy out of the ring and steals the victory.

Winner: (38-12) Ethan Page, (51-20) Matt Hardy, (63-59) Isiah Kassidy, (13-46-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (50-18) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (0-0) Willie Mack

Mack ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage leapfrogs over Mack. Cage drops down on the canvas. Mack with a Leg Lariat. Cage catches Mack in mid-air. Cage with The Swinging Side Slam. Cage repeatedly stomps on Mack’s back and chest. Mack with three haymakers. Cage kicks Mack in the gut. Cage with a knee lift. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage whips Mack across the ring. Mack ducks a clothesline from Cage. Mack with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Mack with The Exploder Suplex. Mack follows that with a running forearm smash. Mack with a Running Pump Kick. Mack with a Reverse Cannonball Senton for a two count. Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Cage lands back on his feet. Mack decks Cage with a back elbow smash.

Cage punches Mack in the back. Cage drills Mack with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Cage with The Electric Chair FaceBuster for a two count. Mack denies The F5. Standing Switch Exchange. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage goes for The Discus Lariat, but Mack counters with The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cage kicks Mack in the face. Cage with a Tornado DDT. Mack with a Roundhouse Kick. Cage SuperKicks Mack. Mack with The Spinning Heel Kick. Cage responds with The Discus Lariat. Mack nails Cage with The Stunner. Mack goes for The Six Star Frog Splash, but Cage ducks out of the way. Cage PowerBombs Mack. Cage connects with The Twisting NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-18) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (27-4) Athena vs. (0-4) Zeda Zhang In A ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Athena is playing mind games with Zhang. Zhang with a leg trip. Athena slaps Zhang in the face. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena argues with the referee. Zhang with a waist lock takedown. Athena runs Zhang into the ropes. Athena with The Big Boot. Athena poses for the crowd. Athena repeatedly stomps on Zhang’s chest. Athena is choking Zhang with her boot.

Zhang with heavy bodyshots. Athena sends Zhang to the corner. Zhang with a back elbow smash. Athena repeatedly kicks Zhang in the back. Athena with a Draping NeckBreaker. Athena makes Zhang tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Athena throws Zhang into the steel barricade. Athena rolls Zhang back into the ring. Athena connects with The Modified Lung Blower. Yuka Sakazaki storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (28-4) Athena via Submission

Eight Match: (18-14) Top Flight vs. (4-0) The Blackpool Combat Club vs. (36-17) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny, Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian In A Triple Threat Match

BCC starts brawling with Butcher and Blade before the bell rings. Top Flight with Stereo Suicide Dives. Darius rolls Yuta back into the ring. Darius with a forearm smash. Yuta launches Darius over the top rope. Dante tags himself in. Darius chops Yuta. Dante with a diving corner clothesline. Darius tags himself in. Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Dante applies an arm-bar. Dante tags in Darius. Yuta reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Darius with a forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. Butcher with two clotheslines. Yuta with a chop/forearm combination. Butcher sends Yuta to the corner. Yuta kicks Butcher in the face. Blade runs interference. Butcher catches Yuta in mid-air. Butcher tags in Blade. Butcher dumps Yuta face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a Running Lariat. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade whips Yuta across the ring. Blade clotheslines Yuta. Blade tags in Butcher.

Double HeadButt. Butcher whips Yuta into the turnbuckles. Yuta is displaying his fighting spirit. Butcher with a forearm smash. Butcher kicks Yuta in the gut. Butcher knocks Darius off the ring apron. Yuta with another chop/forearm combination. Butcher blocks a boot from Yuta. Butcher dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta crawls under Butcher’s legs. Yuta with a German Suplex. Castagnoli and Blade are tagged in. Castagnoli clotheslines Blade. Castagnoli delivers The Uppercut Train. Castagnoli gets distracted by Bunny. Butcher kicks Castagnoli in the face. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Castagnoli hits The Giant Swing. Blade attacks Castagnoli from behind. Dante tags himself in. Castagnoli punches Dante. Castagnoli uppercuts Blade. Butcher ducks a clothesline from Castagnoli. Butcher with a forearm smash. Yuta with a flying elbow strike. Standing Switch Exchange. Darius with The Standing Spanish Fly. Blade responds with a knee lift. Dante ducks a clothesline from Blade. Dante lands The SomerSault Plancha. Darius with a Slingshot Flatliner. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-14) Top Flight via Pinfall

