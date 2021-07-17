This past week’s AEW Fyter Fest opened up with Jon Moxley taking on Machine Gun Karl Anderson in a showdown for the IWGP United States championship, a belt that is the property of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson gave the Purveyor of Violence quite a fight, but ultimately fell victim to Moxley’s paradigm shift finisher.

If you missed the bout don’t worry, as NJPW has added the matchup to their New Japan World streaming service. This isn’t the first time AEW programming has been featured on the Japanese promotion’s site as the two companies have been quietly working together for almost a full year.

You can watch the matchup here with a New Japan World subscription.